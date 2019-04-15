Log in
RIO TINTO LIMITED

(RIO)
  Report  
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 04/15
100.75 AUD   +0.25%
07:12pRIO TINTO : cuts FY iron ore guidance after cyclone hits first-quarter shipments
RE
04/11RIO TINTO LIMITED : quaterly sales release
04/08RIO TINTO : Richard Bay Minerals to Invest $463 Million to Extend Mine Lifetime
DJ
News 
News Summary

Rio Tinto : cuts FY iron ore guidance after cyclone hits first-quarter shipments

04/15/2019 | 07:12pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: The Rio Tinto mining company's logo is photographed at their annual general meeting in Sydney

(Reuters) - Anglo-Australian miner Rio Tinto Ltd on Tuesday reported a 14 percent drop in quarterly iron ore shipments and cut its 2019 shipments estimate on disruption caused by a tropical cyclone that hit its export terminal in Western Australia last month.

Rio, the world's No. 2 miner of the steelmaking material, cut its annual iron ore shipments estimate to a range of 333 million to 343 million from a range of 338 million to 350 million tonnes announced earlier.

Rio shipped 69.1 million tonnes in the quarter ended March 31, down from 80.3 million tonnes last year and well below the Goldman Sachs estimate of 74.7 million tonnes.

Cyclone Veronica disrupted ports used by miners Rio and BHP Group in late March. Rio earlier flagged a loss of about 14 million tonnes of production in 2019 due to disruption caused by the tropical cyclone and a fire at a port facility in January.

"Our iron ore business faced several challenges at the start of this year, particularly from tropical cyclones. As a result, and following the continuing assessment of damage at the port resulting from the cyclones and other minor disruptions, 2019 guidance for Pilbara shipments is reduced..." Chief Executive Jean-Sébastien Jacques said, referring to the Pilbara region of Western Australia.

The hit to production, coupled with the ramifications of the Vale dam disaster in Brazil, have propelled iron ore prices to multi-year highs this year, boosting shares of miners.

(For an interactive graphic on Rio Tint
o's quarterly Pilbara iron ore shipments since second-quarter of 2016, seehttps://tmsnrt.rs/2X1i6DV

(Reporting by Aditya Soni and Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bengaluru; Editing by Richard Chang and Cynthia Osterman)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
RIO TINTO -1.45% 4702.5 Delayed Quote.27.92%
RIO TINTO LIMITED 0.25% 100.75 End-of-day quote.28.07%
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 40 583 M
EBIT 2019 14 456 M
Net income 2019 8 965 M
Debt 2019 5 511 M
Yield 2019 5,53%
P/E ratio 2019 12,53
P/E ratio 2020 14,29
EV / Sales 2019 2,74x
EV / Sales 2020 2,81x
Capitalization 106 B
Chart RIO TINTO LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Rio Tinto Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RIO TINTO LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 66,0 $
Spread / Average Target -8,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jean-Sébastien Jacques Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Simon Robert Thompson Chairman
Jakob Stausholm Chief Financial Officer & Director
Ann Frances Godbehere Independent Non-Executive Director
Michael Gerard L'Estrange Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RIO TINTO LIMITED28.07%104 722
BHP GROUP LTD15.63%136 893
BHP GROUP PLC17.16%136 893
RIO TINTO27.92%104 722
ANGLO AMERICAN26.42%40 331
GRUPO MEXICO S.A. DE C.V.39.52%22 827
