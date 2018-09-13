Log in
RIO TINTO LIMITED (RIO)

RIO TINTO LIMITED (RIO)
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Rio Tinto : donates hay to drought relief effort for struggling farmers

09/13/2018

Rio Tinto has contributed to the nationwide drought relief effort for struggling east coast farmers through the delivery of hay from Western Australia as part of the latest convoy from charity group the Rapid Relief Team.

Given the severity of the drought and the urgency of the relief effort, Rio Tinto last week sourced 75 tonnes of hay from a local customer near Perth. This has been delivered as part of the Rapid Relief Team convoy to Gunnedah in New South Wales which provided about 2,000 bales for drought-stricken farmers to feed their livestock.

To cover its commitment, hay from the company's agriculture projects in the Pilbara was transported about 1,500 kilometres from Tom Price in Western Australia by Rio Tinto's freight transport operator Matic Transport. Matic generously donated a truck and driver to the relief effort.

Rio Tinto Iron Ore chief executive Chris Salisbury said 'The drought on the east coast is one of the worst in living memory and as a company with a long-standing commitment to regional Australia it is important to do our bit to help those in need.

'As land users in remote regions, we understand and appreciate the immense pressure brought about by drought. Together with the generous support of our local transport partner Matic Transport, teams across Rio Tinto have come together to enable this donation to help our east coast farmers.'

Rio Tinto utilises excess water from mining operations to grow hay which is sold to pastoralists throughout the Pilbara and Kimberley regions in Western Australia.

The hay donation follows a cash contribution of $100,000 from Rio Tinto to the Queensland drought response.

For more information about donating to the Rapid Relief Team please visit: https://www.rapidreliefteam.org/blog/appeal/rrt-operation-drought-relief/

Disclaimer

Rio Tinto Ltd. published this content on 13 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 September 2018 00:47:01 UTC
