MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  Rio Tinto Limited    RIO   AU000000RIO1

RIO TINTO LIMITED

(RIO)
  Report  
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 07/15
103.91 AUD   +0.35%
08:15pRIO TINTO : hits cost blowout at Mongolia copper expansion
RE
07/12Rio Tinto Will Shutter Argyle Mine Next Year
DJ
07/12China iron ore imports in June fall to lowest since Feb 2016
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Rio Tinto : hits cost blowout at Mongolia copper expansion

07/15/2019 | 08:15pm EDT
The Rio Tinto mining company's logo is photographed at their annual general meeting in Sydney

(Reuters) - Rio Tinto on Tuesday flagged a cost blowout of up to $1.9 billion and a delay of up to 30 months at its Oyu Tolgoi underground copper mine in Mongolia, the miner's key growth project.

Rio said the delay stemmed from the project's challenging geology. It expected to determine the preferred mine design, along with a final estimate of cost in the second half of 2020, and was also reviewing the value of its investment.

The cost blowout was bigger than analysts had expected after the company had earlier flagged issues with the original mine design.

Rio said first production could be achieved between May 2022 and June 2023, a delay of 16 to 30 months, while the capital cost of the project was estimated at $6.5 billion to $7.2 billion, up from an original estimate of $5.3 billion.

"It is a world class orebody in terms of the size, the grade etc. What we are trying to work out now, is can it be developed and mined economically to convert what is a world class orebody into world class mine," said Glyn Lawcock, analyst at UBS.

"Overall, it was below our expectations for the quarter."

The news of the blowout came as Rio reported a 3.5% drop in second-quarter iron ore shipments, as disruptions caused by tropical cyclone Veronica in late March squeezed output in the April-June period.

The company shipped 85.4 million tonnes of the steelmaking ingredient in the quarter ended June 30, down from 88.5 million tonnes a year earlier. Brokerage UBS had estimated quarterly shipments of 85.2 million tonnes. (https://bit.ly/2LUVXVu)

Veronica ravaged the coast of Western Australia earlier this year, damaging several iron ore export hubs and prompting Australia's biggest listed miners to cut their 2019 forecast for iron ore output.

Rio on Tuesday maintained its annual iron ore exports forecast in the 320 million to 330 million tonnes range.

In Mongolia, the miner said it had made significant progress at Oyu Tolgoi during 2019.

"The ground conditions are more challenging than expected and we are having to review our mine plan and consider a number of options," said Stephen McIntosh, Group executive, Growth & Innovation.

"Delays are not unusual for such a large and complex project," he added.

Rio said it was reviewing the carrying value of its investment in Oyu Tolgoi and would announce if any changes were needed at its half-year results on Aug. 1.

Rio Tinto shares were flat in early trade in a steady broader market <.AXJO>.

(Reporting by Aditya Soni and Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bengaluru; Additional reporting by Melanie Burton in Melbourne; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta and Richard Pullin)

By Aby Jose Koilparambil
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LME COPPER CASH 0.42% 5950 End-of-day quote.1.90%
RIO TINTO LIMITED 0.35% 103.91 End-of-day quote.31.96%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 43 328 M
EBIT 2019 17 326 M
Net income 2019 11 242 M
Debt 2019 4 830 M
Yield 2019 6,72%
P/E ratio 2019 10,1x
P/E ratio 2020 10,8x
EV / Sales2019 1,46x
EV / Sales2020 1,47x
Capitalization 58 282 M
Chart RIO TINTO LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Rio Tinto Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RIO TINTO LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 71,1  $
Last Close Price 73,1  $
Spread / Highest target 14,0%
Spread / Average Target -2,83%
Spread / Lowest Target -34,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jean-Sébastien Jacques Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Simon Robert Thompson Chairman
Jakob Stausholm Chief Financial Officer & Director
Ann Frances Godbehere Independent Non-Executive Director
Michael Gerard L'Estrange Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RIO TINTO LIMITED31.96%103 130
BHP GROUP LTD19.69%137 247
BHP GROUP PLC20.37%137 247
RIO TINTO28.91%103 130
ANGLO AMERICAN23.15%37 710
GRUPO MEXICO S.A. DE C.V.18.37%19 626
