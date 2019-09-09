Log in
Rio Tinto : launches new collection of rare Argyle pink diamonds

09/09/2019 | 03:37am EDT

Rio Tinto has launched a new collection of rare pink diamonds from its Argyle diamond mine in the east Kimberley region of Western Australia.

Known as the 'Argyle Pink Everlastings™ Collection', this beautiful offering has been curated to showcase the full colour palette of Argyle pink diamonds, weighing 0.14 carats and below.

The Argyle Pink Everlastings™ Collection comprises 64 lots and weighing a total of 211.21carats it represents just two per cent of the Argyle pink diamond annual production. It is expected that less than 100 carats of the equivalent profile will be produced by the mine prior to closure in 2020.

Jewellery historian Vivienne Becker said ' The Everlastings Collection™, representing one of the last offerings of its kind from the Argyle mine, will feed the unstoppable demand from designers and jewellers who appreciate the finite raity of these beautiful gems'.

Encapsulating a rich history and an extraordinary provenance, every lot in the Argyle Pink Everlastings™ Collection is accompanied by a Certificate of Authenticity.

Rio Tinto Copper & Diamonds vice president of sales and marketing Mr Alan Chirgwin said ' We are delighted to offer for the first time ever this unique collection of rare Argyle pink diamonds, destined to be in strong demand by the world's finest jewellers.

'The accumulation of these diamonds from a certifiable source in various shapes, sizes and colours is the result of a painstaking endeavour, unlikely to be ever repeated.'

The Argyle Pink Everlastings™ Collection will be tendered alongside the annual Argyle Pink Diamonds Tender in Perth, Singapore, London and New York with bids closing on 9 October 2019.

High resolution images of the Everlastings collection are available on Flickr.

Disclaimer

Rio Tinto Ltd. published this content on 09 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 September 2019 07:36:06 UTC
