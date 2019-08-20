Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  Rio Tinto Limited    RIO   AU000000RIO1

RIO TINTO LIMITED

(RIO)
  Report  
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 08/20
85.83 AUD   +1.02%
09:48pRIO TINTO : launches new fundraising campaign for the Royal Flying Doctor Service
PU
02:48aBHP Profit Soars as Iron Ore Surges -- WSJ
DJ
08/14Glencore loses bid to stop Australian tax office using 'Paradise Papers'
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Rio Tinto : launches new fundraising campaign for the Royal Flying Doctor Service

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/20/2019 | 09:48pm EDT

Rio Tinto has today launched a new fundraising campaign to support the critical work of the Royal Flying Doctor Service (RFDS).

The campaign, dubbed 'Keep Flynn Flying' in honour of RFDS founder Reverend John Flynn, encourages Australians to help raise important funds for the RFDS to continue delivering emergency aero medical care to remote and regional communities.

As a long-term supporter of the RFDS, Rio Tinto has committed $22.5 million to RFDS since 2004, which included $10 million towards two state-of-the-art jet aircrafts known as 'emergency wards in the sky'. Each PC-24 jet can carry three stretchered patients and two medical teams, fly at a top speed of 815 kilometres per hour and contend with short landings and take-offs on unsealed airstrips.

Rio Tinto is now partnering with the Australian public to help the RFDS with ongoing aviation costs and for the purchase of life saving aero medical equipment.

From today, Australians can donate to the RFDS with Rio Tinto matching every donation up to $100,000.

Technology is also helping tell the story of the campaign. Thanks to pioneering augmented reality software, keepflynnflying.com will allow Australians to experience Reverend Flynn's image on the twenty dollar note deliver a special message about the importance of the RFDS on their mobile phone.

Rio Tinto Iron Ore chief executive Chris Salisbury said 'The health and safety of our people and the communities where we operate are critical to Rio Tinto. That's why we've been proud to support the wonderful work of the Royal Flying Doctor Service for the past 35 years.

'In recent times we have committed $10 million to support the RFDS' two new state-of-the-art jet aircraft which ensure patients anywhere in Western Australia can be reached within approximately three hours.'

'While these jets are a great asset to WA, it costs a lot of money to keep them in the sky. That's why we're now raising funds to ensure the RFDS can continue their vital services across the state.'

'We're calling on Australians to help 'Keep Flynn Flying', with Rio Tinto matching all donations up to $100,000.'

RFDS chief executive Rebecca Tomkinson said 'The new Rio Tinto LifeFlight PC-24 jets are a game changer in aero medical care, enabling reduced flight times and increased capacity for patients and medical teams.

'We are delighted to partner with Rio Tinto to raise awareness about the Royal Flying Doctor Service and encourage public donations to keep our vital service in the air through this unique mobile phone experience.'

Disclaimer

Rio Tinto Ltd. published this content on 21 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 August 2019 01:47:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on RIO TINTO LIMITED
09:48pRIO TINTO : launches new fundraising campaign for the Royal Flying Doctor Servic..
PU
02:48aBHP Profit Soars as Iron Ore Surges -- WSJ
DJ
08/14Glencore loses bid to stop Australian tax office using 'Paradise Papers'
RE
08/11RIO TINTO : Koodaideri iron ore project supporting local Aboriginal businesses
PU
08/09Fall in Copper Prices Threatens to Drive Metal Shortages
DJ
08/09Fall in Copper Prices Threatens to Drive Metal Shortages
DJ
08/08RIO TINTO LIMITED : Ex-dividend day for extraordinary dividend
FA
08/08RIO TINTO LIMITED : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
08/06Guinea delays deadline in Simandou iron ore deposit tender
RE
08/06Jefferies slashes miners' rating as escalating China tensions weigh
RE
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 44 477 M
EBIT 2019 17 426 M
Net income 2019 10 416 M
Debt 2019 5 073 M
Yield 2019 9,32%
P/E ratio 2019 9,07x
P/E ratio 2020 9,05x
EV / Sales2019 1,15x
EV / Sales2020 1,22x
Capitalization 46 060 M
Chart RIO TINTO LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Rio Tinto Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RIO TINTO LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 63,42  $
Last Close Price 58,14  $
Spread / Highest target 33,3%
Spread / Average Target 9,07%
Spread / Lowest Target -26,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jean-Sébastien Jacques Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Simon Robert Thompson Chairman
Jakob Stausholm Chief Financial Officer & Director
Ann Frances Godbehere Independent Non-Executive Director
Michael Gerard L'Estrange Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RIO TINTO LIMITED7.96%83 169
BHP GROUP LTD5.67%117 993
BHP GROUP PLC7.86%117 993
RIO TINTO PLC8.98%83 169
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC-0.47%29 170
GRUPO MEXICO S.A. DE C.V.-0.69%15 924
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group