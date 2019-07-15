Log in
AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED

RIO TINTO LIMITED

(RIO)
  Report  
07/15
103.91 AUD   +0.35%
Rio Tinto : quarterly iron ore shipments hit by cyclone disruption

07/15/2019 | 06:46pm EDT
The Rio Tinto mining company's logo is photographed at their annual general meeting in Sydney

(Reuters) - Global miner Rio Tinto reported a 3.5% drop in second-quarter iron ore shipments on Tuesday, as disruptions caused by a cyclone in late March squeezed output in the April-June period.

The company shipped 85.4 million tonnes of iron ore, the key ingredient in steelmaking, in the quarter ended June 30, down from 88.5 million tonnes a year earlier. Brokerage UBS had estimated quarterly shipments of 85.2 million tonnes. (https://bit.ly/2LUVXVu)

Tropical cyclone Veronica ravaged the coast of Western Australia earlier this year, damaging several iron ore export hubs and prompting Australia's biggest listed miners to cut their 2019 forecast for iron ore output.

Rio had previously warned that the weather disruption and a fire at a port facility in January would impact its second-quarter performance.

In a separate statement, Rio flagged a delay of 16 months to 30 months for the start of sustainable production at its Oyu Tolgoi underground project in Mongolia, increasing costs by $1.2 billion (£958.8 million) to $1.9 billion from the $5.3 billion previously disclosed. (http://bit.ly/2xMAcPn)

Meanwhile, Rio Tinto maintained its annual iron ore shipments forecast in the 320 million to 330 million tonnes range.

(Reporting by Aditya Soni and Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
RIO TINTO 1.24% 4868 Delayed Quote.28.91%
RIO TINTO LIMITED 0.35% 103.91 End-of-day quote.31.96%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 43 328 M
EBIT 2019 17 326 M
Net income 2019 11 242 M
Debt 2019 4 830 M
Yield 2019 4,73%
P/E ratio 2019 14,4x
P/E ratio 2020 15,3x
EV / Sales2019 2,02x
EV / Sales2020 2,05x
Capitalization 82 805 M
Chart RIO TINTO LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Rio Tinto Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RIO TINTO LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 71,1  $
Last Close Price 104  $
Spread / Highest target -19,8%
Spread / Average Target -31,6%
Spread / Lowest Target -53,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jean-Sébastien Jacques Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Simon Robert Thompson Chairman
Jakob Stausholm Chief Financial Officer & Director
Ann Frances Godbehere Independent Non-Executive Director
Michael Gerard L'Estrange Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RIO TINTO LIMITED31.96%103 130
BHP GROUP LTD19.69%137 247
BHP GROUP PLC20.37%137 247
RIO TINTO28.91%103 130
ANGLO AMERICAN23.15%37 710
GRUPO MEXICO S.A. DE C.V.18.37%19 626
