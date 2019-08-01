Log in
RIO TINTO LIMITED

RIO TINTO LIMITED

(RIO)
  Report  
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 08/01
97.81 AUD   -1.10%
03:22aRio Tinto reports biggest H1 profit since 2014 on red-hot iron ore
RE
02:50aRio Tinto to Pay Special Dividend, Write Down Mongolia Copper Asset
DJ
07/31Brazil's Vale dam disasters trigger $2 billion in fresh writedowns
RE
News 
Rio Tinto reports biggest H1 profit since 2014 on red-hot iron ore

Rio Tinto reports biggest H1 profit since 2014 on red-hot iron ore

08/01/2019 | 03:22am EDT
FILE PHOTO: A sign adorns the building where mining company Rio Tinto has their office in Perth, Western Australia

(Reuters) - Anglo-Australian miner Rio Tinto on Thursday reported its biggest first-half profit since 2014, in-line with estimates, and declared a bumper dividend, on red-hot iron ore prices.

The results signalled robust earnings for other Australian iron ore miners, which are likely to see a boost to coffers from the surging prices of the steel-making commodity, even as production dipped due to the impact of a cyclone.

Prices of iron ore have spiked this year after disruptions caused by a cyclone in Western Australia added to a supply cut from the world's top iron ore miner Vale.

Rio Tinto's underlying earnings for the six months ended June 30 rose to $4.93 billion (£4.07 billion) from $4.42 billion a year earlier, the company said.

The figure was roughly in line with a consensus estimate of $4.95 billion compiled by Vuma Financial.

Rio increased its interim dividend by 19% to 151 cents per share. The world's no.2 miner of iron ore also announced a special dividend of $1.0 billion.

"We are taking actions to protect the Pilbara Blend and optimise performance across our iron ore system, following the operational challenges which emerged in the first half," Chief Executive Officer Jean-Sébastien Jacques said.

The company's profit growth in the period was held back by lower iron ore sales due to disruptions from a cyclone in late March and operational challenges at a Pilbara hub in the mineral rich region of Western Australia.

Rio maintained its forecast for annual iron ore shipments of 320 million to 330 million tonnes. The company has downgraded its guidance on shipments three times since April.

It also took an $800 million impairment loss related to Oyu Tolgoi, the miner's massive copper project in Mongolia.

Rio now expects to deliver the final cost estimate and the schedule for the underground expansion project in the second half of 2020.

Earlier this month, the miner forecast a cost blowout of up to $1.9 billion and a delay of up to 30 months at the project due to Oyu Tolgoi's challenging geology.

(Reporting by Aditya Soni in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta and Richard Pullin)

By Aditya Soni
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
RIO TINTO -2.35% 4582 Delayed Quote.25.95%
RIO TINTO LIMITED -1.10% 97.81 End-of-day quote.26.16%
VALE -0.40% 49.81 End-of-day quote.-1.45%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 43 640 M
EBIT 2019 17 554 M
Net income 2019 11 386 M
Debt 2019 4 713 M
Yield 2019 7,25%
P/E ratio 2019 9,54x
P/E ratio 2020 10,1x
EV / Sales2019 1,36x
EV / Sales2020 1,39x
Capitalization 54 507 M
Chart RIO TINTO LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Rio Tinto Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RIO TINTO LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 69,32  $
Last Close Price 67,70  $
Spread / Highest target 21,8%
Spread / Average Target 2,39%
Spread / Lowest Target -28,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jean-Sébastien Jacques Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Simon Robert Thompson Chairman
Jakob Stausholm Chief Financial Officer & Director
Ann Frances Godbehere Independent Non-Executive Director
Michael Gerard L'Estrange Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RIO TINTO LIMITED26.16%97 310
BHP GROUP LTD19.08%133 889
BHP GROUP PLC20.14%133 889
RIO TINTO25.95%97 310
ANGLO AMERICAN16.66%34 980
GRUPO MEXICO S.A. DE C.V.13.87%19 220
