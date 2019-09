Rio Tinto, which owns 59% stake in Iron Ore Co of Canada, was unable to settle on a suitable price with potential buyers, the report https://on.wsj.com/2oshOd8 said.

Several global mining companies including Rio have been selling off a string of assets in recent years to decrease their debt load and focus on operations that are more profitable.

Rio Tinto did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

