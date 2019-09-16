Rio Tinto : showcases its finest pink and red diamonds in Asia

Rio Tinto's iconic Argyle Pink Diamonds Tender is being showcased in Singapore to connoisseurs and collectors from across Asia.

Headlining the 2019 collection of 64 pink and red diamonds is Lot 1: Argyle Enigma™,1.75 carat modified radiant Fancy Red diamond. With an unrivalled potency of colour The Argyle Enigma™ is one of three Fancy red diamonds in the collection that will be keenly sought after from across Asia where the colour red is highly symbolic.

Rio Tinto Vice President of sales and marketing Mr Alan Chirgwin said 'We are delighted to showcase this highly sought after collection of rare pink and red diamonds in Singapore. We have seen, and continue to see, strong demand in the Asia market for these rare diamonds where there is a strong appreciation of their ever increasing rarity.'

Rio Tinto's Argyle diamond mine in the far north of Western Australia produces virtually the world's entire supply of pink, red and violet diamonds. The mine will close in 2020 after almost four decades of production.

The 64 diamonds in the 2019 Argyle Pink Diamonds Tender weigh a total of 56.28 carats and include six 'hero' diamonds selected for their unique beauty and named to ensure there is a permanent record of their contribution to the history of the world's most important diamonds:

Lot 1: Argyle Enigma™,1.75 carat modified radiant Fancy Red diamond

Lot 2: Argyle Amari™, 1.48 carat heart shaped Fancy Vivid Purplish Pink diamond

Lot 3: Argyle Elysian™, 1.20 carat modified cushion shaped Fancy Vivid Pink diamond

Lot 4: Argyle Verity™,1.37 carat oval shaped Fancy Vivid Purplish Pink diamond

Lot 5: Argyle Opus™, 2.01 carat round shaped Fancy Intense Pink diamond

Lot 6: Argyle Avenoir™, 1.07 carat oval shaped Fancy Red diamond

The 2019 Argyle Pink Diamonds Tender is being showcased in Perth, Singapore, London and New York, with bids closing on 9 October 2019.

High resolution images of the 2019 Argyle Pink Diamonds Tender hero diamonds are available on Flickr.