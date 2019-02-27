Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  Rio Tinto Limited    RIO   AU000000RIO1

RIO TINTO LIMITED

(RIO)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 02/27
95.12 AUD   +0.59%
08:51aRio Tinto to Deliver Record Returns
DJ
05:39aRio Tinto Lines Up Record Return as Miners Shower Investors -- Update
DJ
05:03aLONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : FTSE dips as M&S slumps on Ocado deal rights issue
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Rio Tinto to Deliver Record Returns

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/27/2019 | 08:51am EST

By WSJ City

Rio Tinto pledged record returns to shareholders as the mining industry's cash bonanza continues, even as executives signal concern over the global outlook.

KEY FACTS

--- Rio Tinto said annual capital returns would total $13.5bn for 2018.

--- That includes a final dividend valued at $3.1bn and a special dividend amounting to $4.0bn.

--- That was underpinned by a 56% surge in annual net profit, mostly linked to the sale of operations.

Why This Matters

Rio Tinto, which handed investors a handsome $9.7bn in 2017, joins a parade of global mining companies delivering cash to shareholders as they reap the benefits of asset sales, belt-tightening and strong balance sheets, repaired after a commodity slump a few years back.

--- BHP, the world's biggest mining company by value, pledged $13.2bn to investors for the first half of its fiscal year.

--- Glencore outlined plans for a new $2bn share buyback, which it signaled it could increase later in the year.

--- Anglo American's payout, while steady, was bigger than the market had expected.

A fuller story is available on WSJ.com

WSJ City: The news, the key facts and why it matters. Be deeply informed in less than five minutes. You can find more concise stories like this on the WSJ City app. Download now from the App Store or Google Play, or sign up to newsletters here http://www.wsj.com/newsletters?sub=356&;mod=djemwsjcity

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LME COPPER CASH -1.15% 6471 End-of-day quote.10.82%
LME ZINC CASH -0.04% 2741 End-of-day quote.11.33%
RIO TINTO 0.59% 4411 Delayed Quote.17.59%
RIO TINTO LIMITED 0.59% 95.12 End-of-day quote.20.50%
SILVER -0.53% 15.845 Delayed Quote.2.81%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on RIO TINTO LIMITED
08:51aRio Tinto to Deliver Record Returns
DJ
05:39aRio Tinto Lines Up Record Return as Miners Shower Investors -- Update
DJ
05:03aLONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : FTSE dips as M&S slumps on Ocado deal rights issue
RE
01:56aRIO TINTO : Steel Markets Resilient, Bauxite Outlook Uncertain -- Commodity Comm..
DJ
01:34aRio Tinto to Pay Special Dividend After Profit Jumps 56%
DJ
12:38aRio Tinto to Aim Production, Partnerships Toward Low-Carbon Economy
DJ
12:24aRattled by Vale disaster, mining CEOs move to change industry
RE
02/22RIO TINTO LIMITED : annual earnings release
02/20Rio Tinto Reviews Global Standards for Tailings Facilities Following Brazil D..
DJ
02/20Glencore Begins Turn Away from Coal, to Re-balance Portfolio
DJ
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 40 159 M
EBIT 2018 13 270 M
Net income 2018 10 051 M
Debt 2018 3 079 M
Yield 2018 4,73%
P/E ratio 2018 12,21
P/E ratio 2019 13,86
EV / Sales 2018 2,51x
EV / Sales 2019 2,60x
Capitalization 97 913 M
Chart RIO TINTO LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Rio Tinto Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RIO TINTO LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 64,5 $
Spread / Average Target -5,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jean-Sébastien Jacques Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Simon Robert Thompson Chairman
Jakob Stausholm Chief Financial Officer & Director
Ann Frances Godbehere Independent Non-Executive Director
Michael Gerard L'Estrange Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RIO TINTO LIMITED20.50%97 913
BHP GROUP LTD9.70%129 262
BHP GROUP PLC9.47%129 262
RIO TINTO17.59%97 913
ANGLO AMERICAN17.38%37 742
GRUPO MEXICO S.A. DE C.V.25.07%20 588
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.