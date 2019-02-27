Rio Tinto to Deliver Record Returns

By WSJ City

Rio Tinto pledged record returns to shareholders as the mining industry's cash bonanza continues, even as executives signal concern over the global outlook.

KEY FACTS

--- Rio Tinto said annual capital returns would total $13.5bn for 2018.

--- That includes a final dividend valued at $3.1bn and a special dividend amounting to $4.0bn.

--- That was underpinned by a 56% surge in annual net profit, mostly linked to the sale of operations.

Why This Matters

Rio Tinto, which handed investors a handsome $9.7bn in 2017, joins a parade of global mining companies delivering cash to shareholders as they reap the benefits of asset sales, belt-tightening and strong balance sheets, repaired after a commodity slump a few years back.

--- BHP, the world's biggest mining company by value, pledged $13.2bn to investors for the first half of its fiscal year.

--- Glencore outlined plans for a new $2bn share buyback, which it signaled it could increase later in the year.

--- Anglo American's payout, while steady, was bigger than the market had expected.

A fuller story is available on WSJ.com

