Rio Tinto : to donate A$100,000 to Queensland Drought Appeal

Rio Tinto will donate A$100,000 to the Queensland Drought Appeal to support drought-stricken farming communities in regional Queensland.

The Queensland Government-organised appeal has been launched to support local people and organisations experiencing hardship and to allow others to give to struggling communities.

Rio Tinto Australia managing director Joanne Farrell said 'As a company with a long-standing history in Queensland and commitment to regional Australia, we want to support our community members in their time of need.

'As land users, we understand the immense pressure the drought is having on Queensland farmers. Contributing to the appeal is an opportunity for us to provide some relief to these families and to give back to regional Queensland.'

All funds raised will be managed by the Queensland Country Women's Association.

Rio Tinto has bauxite mines on Western Cape York Peninsula and alumina and aluminium production facilities in Gladstone. The company's Growth & Innovation business is headquartered in Brisbane.