RIO TINTO PLC

(RIO)
Rio Tinto : 2019 full year results presentation

02/26/2020

The Rio Tinto 2019 full year results presentation slides are available at https://www.riotinto.com/invest/financial-news-performance/regulatory-filings

The presentation will be given at 8.30am GMT (7.30pm AEST) today by Rio Tinto chief executive, Jean-Sébastien Jacques, and chief financial officer, Jakob Stausholm.

The live webcast will be available at https://www.riotinto.com/invest/presentations/2020/annual-results


© Business Wire 2020
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 42 293 M
EBIT 2019 15 548 M
Net income 2019 9 575 M
Debt 2019 5 461 M
Yield 2019 8,55%
P/E ratio 2019 8,73x
P/E ratio 2020 9,60x
EV / Sales2019 2,17x
EV / Sales2020 2,33x
Capitalization 86 203 M
Managers
NameTitle
Jean-Sébastien Jacques Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Simon Robert Thompson Chairman
Jakob Stausholm Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Michael Gerard L'Estrange Independent Non-Executive Director
Megan Clark Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RIO TINTO PLC-13.05%86 251
BHP GROUP-1.80%115 106
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC-10.77%30 794
GRUPO MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.-3.70%19 980
POLYMETAL INTERNATIONAL PLC10.46%8 175
SOUTH32-8.52%7 926
