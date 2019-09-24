Rio Tinto : Change in Director's Particulars

Change in Director's Particulars

24 September 2019

Rio Tinto plc (the 'Company') has today been advised that David Constable, a non-executive director of the Company, has been appointed as a director of Fluor Corporation with effect from 20 September 2019.

This announcement is made in fulfilment of the Company's obligation under UK LR 9.6.14 R.

LEI: 213800YOEO5OQ72G2R82

Classification: 3.1 Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State.