Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Rio Tinto plc    RIO   GB0007188757

RIO TINTO PLC

(RIO)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Rio Tinto : Change in Director's Particulars

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/24/2019 | 11:42am EDT

Change in Director's Particulars

24 September 2019

Rio Tinto plc (the 'Company') has today been advised that David Constable, a non-executive director of the Company, has been appointed as a director of Fluor Corporation with effect from 20 September 2019.

This announcement is made in fulfilment of the Company's obligation under UK LR 9.6.14 R.

LEI: 213800YOEO5OQ72G2R82

Classification: 3.1 Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State.

Steve Allen

Group Company Secretary

Tim Paine

Joint Company Secretary

Rio Tinto plc

6 St James's Square

London SW1Y 4AD

United Kingdom

T +44 20 7781 2058

Registered in England

No. 719885

Rio Tinto Limited

Level 7, 360 Collins Street

Melbourne 3000

Australia

T +61 3 9283 3333

Registered in Australia

ABN 96 004 458 404

Disclaimer

Rio Tinto plc published this content on 24 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 September 2019 15:41:00 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on RIO TINTO PLC
11:42aRIO TINTO : Change in Director's Particulars
PU
09/16ASIA MARKETS: Asian Markets Slip As Tensions Remain High After Attack On Saud..
DJ
09/13RIO TINTO : Notice of dividend currency exchange rates
PU
09/10ASIA MARKETS: Asian Markets Gain Ahead Of ECB Meeting
DJ
09/09Materials Down After Weak Chinese Import Data -- Materials Roundup
DJ
09/08China's August iron ore imports jump on growing supply, stable demand
RE
09/05ASIA MARKETS: Asian Markets Gain On Trade-deal Hopes, Positive U.S. Economic ..
DJ
09/05Glencore's risk appetite dwindles, fuelling focus on safer regions
RE
09/04ASIA MARKETS: Asian Markets Gain As U.S. And China Agree To New Trade Talks
DJ
09/03Chinese Steel Slowdown Slams Iron-Ore Prices
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 44 053 M
EBIT 2019 16 768 M
Net income 2019 10 006 M
Debt 2019 5 163 M
Yield 2019 8,99%
P/E ratio 2019 8,81x
P/E ratio 2020 8,92x
EV / Sales2019 2,15x
EV / Sales2020 2,28x
Capitalization 89 445 M
Chart RIO TINTO PLC
Duration : Period :
Rio Tinto plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RIO TINTO PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 28
Average target price 55,79  $
Last Close Price 52,78  $
Spread / Highest target 34,2%
Spread / Average Target 5,70%
Spread / Lowest Target -29,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jean-Sébastien Jacques Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Simon Robert Thompson Chairman
Jakob Stausholm Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Michael Gerard L'Estrange Independent Non-Executive Director
Megan Clark Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RIO TINTO PLC13.81%89 420
BHP GROUP LTD10.28%121 330
BHP GROUP PLC6.64%121 330
RIO TINTO LIMITED17.80%89 420
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC7.04%32 093
GRUPO MEXICO S.A. DE C.V.13.77%18 887
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group