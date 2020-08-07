Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Rio Tinto plc    RIO   GB0007188757

RIO TINTO PLC

(RIO)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Rio Tinto : FACTBOX-A look at Canada's aluminum industry as Trump reimposes tariffs

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/07/2020 | 03:08pm EDT

Aug 7 (Reuters) - President Donald Trump on Thursday reimposed 10% tariffs on some Canadian aluminum products to protect the U.S. industry from a "surge" in imports, prompting Ottawa to slap retaliatory duties on C$3.6 billion ($2.69 billion) worth of U.S. aluminum products.

A quick look at the Canadian aluminum industry:

* Canada is the world's fourth-largest aluminum producer, with 2.8 million metric tonnes produced in 2019

* Canada's aluminum industry provides about 10,000 direct jobs in primary aluminum production and supports tens of thousands more in related sectors

* Goods and services worth nearly $2 billion cross the Canada-U.S. border daily, amounting to more than $721 billion in goods and services exchanged between the countries in 2019

* The new U.S.-Mexico-Canada trade agreement ensures that 70% of the steel and aluminum purchased by North American automakers is produced in the region for a vehicle to be duty-free

* Combined bilateral trade between the United States and Canada in primary and semi-finished aluminum products between 2017 and 2019 averaged C$11.1 billion on an annual basis

* The three primary producers of aluminum in Canada are Alcoa Corp , Aluminerie Alouette and Rio Tinto, according to The Aluminium Association of Canada ($1 = 1.3391 Canadian dollars)

Source: Canadian Government data (Reporting by Sanjana Shivdas in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on RIO TINTO PLC
03:08pRIO TINTO : FACTBOX-A look at Canada's aluminum industry as Trump reimposes tari..
RE
08:37aRIO TINTO : Goldman Sachs reaffirms its Neutral rating
MD
05:01aFORTESCUE METALS : reviews plans that threaten 60,000 year-old Australian site
RE
12:41aRIO TINTO DIDN'T INFORM CAVE BLAST O : Ceo
RE
08/06RIO TINTO : tells inquiry Australia sacred cave blast worth $135 million
RE
08/06Trump reimposes tariffs on raw Canadian aluminum, Canada promises retaliation
RE
08/06Rio Tinto Not Planning to Restart Tiwai Point Line 4 in New Zealand
DJ
08/06RIO TINTO : didn't inform cave blast owners of other mine plans - CEO
RE
08/06RIO TINTO : says found nothing to show ex-CEO sought to block caves blast
RE
08/06Trump reimposes tariffs on raw Canadian aluminum, Canada promises retaliation
RE
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 40 167 M - -
Net income 2020 8 631 M - -
Net Debt 2020 4 626 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 11,6x
Yield 2020 5,88%
Capitalization 104 B 104 B -
EV / Sales 2020 2,70x
EV / Sales 2021 2,79x
Nbr of Employees 46 000
Free-Float 65,2%
Chart RIO TINTO PLC
Duration : Period :
Rio Tinto plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RIO TINTO PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 26
Average target price 60,29 $
Last Close Price 62,01 $
Spread / Highest target 33,7%
Spread / Average Target -2,78%
Spread / Lowest Target -38,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jean-Sébastien Jacques Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Simon Robert Thompson Chairman
Jakob Stausholm Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Michael Gerard L'Estrange Independent Non-Executive Director
Megan Clark Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RIO TINTO PLC4.82%105 390
BHP GROUP0.98%133 934
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC-11.20%31 262
GRUPO MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.19.13%21 500
FRESNILLO PLC107.83%12 871
POLYMETAL INTERNATIONAL PLC67.78%12 419
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group