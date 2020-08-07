Rio Tinto : FACTBOX-A look at Canada's aluminum industry as Trump reimposes tariffs

Aug 7 (Reuters) - President Donald Trump on Thursday
reimposed 10% tariffs on some Canadian aluminum products to
protect the U.S. industry from a "surge" in imports, prompting
Ottawa to slap retaliatory duties on C$3.6 billion ($2.69
billion) worth of U.S. aluminum products.
A quick look at the Canadian aluminum industry:
* Canada is the world's fourth-largest aluminum producer,
with 2.8
million metric tonnes produced in 2019
* Canada's aluminum industry provides about 10,000 direct
jobs in
primary aluminum production and supports tens of thousands more
in related sectors
* Goods and services worth nearly $2 billion cross the
Canada-U.S.
border daily, amounting to more than $721 billion in goods and
services exchanged between the countries in 2019
* The new U.S.-Mexico-Canada trade agreement ensures that
70% of
the steel and aluminum purchased by North American automakers is
produced in the region for a vehicle to be duty-free
* Combined bilateral trade between the United States and
Canada in
primary and semi-finished aluminum products between 2017 and
2019 averaged C$11.1 billion on an annual basis
* The three primary producers of aluminum in Canada are
Alcoa Corp
, Aluminerie Alouette and Rio Tinto, according to
The Aluminium Association of Canada
($1 = 1.3391 Canadian dollars)
Source: Canadian Government data
