Rio Tinto Faces Lawsuit in Mongolia Over Oyu Tolgoi Mine; Refutes Allegations

11/19/2019 | 05:20am EST

By Adria Calatayud

Rio Tinto PLC (RIO.LN) said Tuesday that it faces a lawsuit in an administrative court in Mongolia over its Oyu Tolgoi project, and that it refuted any suggestion that a development and financing plan or any of the foundational agreements for the mine are illegal.

The mining giant said early reports suggest the Administrative Court of first instance has upheld claims by non-governmental organization Darkhan Mongol Nogoon Negdel that due process wasn't followed by the government of Mongolia in finalizing the plan. The court's formal written ruling is expected to be released in the coming weeks, Rio Tinto said.

The lawsuit was started by the NGO and relates to the government of Mongolia's process in finalizing the Oyu Tolgoi underground mine development and financing plan, Rio Tinto said.

Write to Adria Calatayud at adria.calatayud@dowjones.com

ChangeLast1st jan.
LME COPPER CASH 0.28% 5828 End-of-day quote.-0.19%
LME ZINC CASH -1.77% 2384 End-of-day quote.-3.17%
RIO TINTO GROUP 0.90% 95.2 End-of-day quote.19.20%
RIO TINTO PLC 2.21% 4258.01 Delayed Quote.11.70%
SILVER 0.14% 17.048 Delayed Quote.9.92%
