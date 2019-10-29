Log in
Rio Tinto : Investor Seminar

10/29/2019 | 09:12pm EDT

Investor seminar hosted by J-S Jacques, Chief Executive and Jakob Stausholm, Chief Financial Officer at 08:00 (GMT)/19:00 (AEDT) on Thursday 31 October.

Conference call

Conference ID 6413329
Dial in numbers:

Local, London, UK

08445718892

Freephone, UK

08003767922

Local, New York, US

16315107495

Freephone, US

18669661396

Local, Sydney, Australia

0286078541

Freephone, Australia

1800092439

Local, Singapore, Singapore

31583994

Local, Hong Kong, Hong Kong

58085558

Local, Toronto, Canada

18669926802

Webcast

Disclaimer

Rio Tinto plc published this content on 31 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 October 2019 01:11:03 UTC
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 43 031 M
EBIT 2019 15 883 M
Net income 2019 9 357 M
Debt 2019 5 603 M
Yield 2019 8,18%
P/E ratio 2019 9,28x
P/E ratio 2020 9,69x
EV / Sales2019 2,23x
EV / Sales2020 2,33x
Capitalization 90 229 M
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 28
Average target price 56,00  $
Last Close Price 53,45  $
Spread / Highest target 33,0%
Spread / Average Target 4,76%
Spread / Lowest Target -29,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jean-Sébastien Jacques Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Simon Robert Thompson Chairman
Jakob Stausholm Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Michael Gerard L'Estrange Independent Non-Executive Director
Megan Clark Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RIO TINTO PLC10.99%89 692
BHP GROUP4.50%118 429
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC16.86%32 535
GRUPO MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.23.27%20 498
TECK RESOURCES LIMITED-25.83%9 430
SOUTH32-22.69%8 701
