Rio Tinto : Investor Seminar

Investor seminar hosted by J-S Jacques, Chief Executive and Jakob Stausholm, Chief Financial Officer at 08:00 (GMT)/19:00 (AEDT) on Thursday 31 October.
Conference call
Conference ID 6413329
Dial in numbers:
|
Local, London, UK
|
08445718892
|
Freephone, UK
|
08003767922
|
Local, New York, US
|
16315107495
|
Freephone, US
|
18669661396
|
Local, Sydney, Australia
|
0286078541
|
Freephone, Australia
|
1800092439
|
Local, Singapore, Singapore
|
31583994
|
Local, Hong Kong, Hong Kong
|
58085558
|
Local, Toronto, Canada
|
18669926802
Webcast
Disclaimer
Rio Tinto plc published this content on 31 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 October 2019 01:11:03 UTC