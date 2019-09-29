Rio Tinto No Longer Intends to Sell Canada Iron-Ore Business -Bloomberg

-- Rio Tinto PLC (RIO.LN) has pulled plans to either sell or list its Canadian iron-ore business, Bloomberg reports, citing people familiar with the situation.

-- According to Bloomberg on Monday, Rio Tinto has told bankers to stop working on a process for the sale or initial public offering of Iron Ore Company of Canada, which the miner has sought to divest for several years.

-- A spokesman for Rio Tinto couldn't immediately be reached by Dow Jones Newswires for comment.

