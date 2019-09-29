Log in
RIO TINTO PLC

(RIO)
Rio Tinto No Longer Intends to Sell Canada Iron-Ore Business -Bloomberg

09/29/2019 | 08:34pm EDT

-- Rio Tinto PLC (RIO.LN) has pulled plans to either sell or list its Canadian iron-ore business, Bloomberg reports, citing people familiar with the situation.

-- According to Bloomberg on Monday, Rio Tinto has told bankers to stop working on a process for the sale or initial public offering of Iron Ore Company of Canada, which the miner has sought to divest for several years.

-- A spokesman for Rio Tinto couldn't immediately be reached by Dow Jones Newswires for comment.

Write to Singapore editors at singaporeeditors@dowjones.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LME COPPER CASH 0.67% 5757 End-of-day quote.-1.40%
LME ZINC CASH 2.16% 2338 End-of-day quote.-5.04%
RIO TINTO LIMITED 0.52% 91.6 End-of-day quote.16.13%
RIO TINTO PLC 1.75% 4249.5 Delayed Quote.13.93%
SILVER 0.02% 17.552 Delayed Quote.15.63%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 43 536 M
EBIT 2019 16 754 M
Net income 2019 9 875 M
Debt 2019 5 232 M
Yield 2019 8,54%
P/E ratio 2019 8,73x
P/E ratio 2020 8,87x
EV / Sales2019 2,15x
EV / Sales2020 2,26x
Capitalization 88 304 M
Chart RIO TINTO PLC
Duration : Period :
Rio Tinto plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RIO TINTO PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 28
Average target price 55,25  $
Last Close Price 52,22  $
Spread / Highest target 35,6%
Spread / Average Target 5,81%
Spread / Lowest Target -28,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jean-Sébastien Jacques Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Simon Robert Thompson Chairman
Jakob Stausholm Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Michael Gerard L'Estrange Independent Non-Executive Director
Megan Clark Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RIO TINTO PLC13.93%88 494
BHP GROUP LTD6.63%119 108
BHP GROUP PLC6.25%119 108
RIO TINTO LIMITED16.13%88 494
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC7.93%32 020
GRUPO MEXICO S.A. DE C.V.16.77%18 418
