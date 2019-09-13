Log in
Rio Tinto : Notice of dividend currency exchange rates

09/13/2019 | 02:27am EDT

Notice of dividend currency exchange rates - 2019 interim and special dividends

13 September 2019

On 1 August 2019, Rio Tinto announced an interim dividend of 151.00 US cents per shareand a special dividend of 61.00 US cents per share for the half year ending 30 June 2019, with Rio Tinto Limited shareholders to be paid:

· an interim dividend of 219.08 Australian cents per ordinary share; and

· a special dividend of 88.50 Australian cents per ordinary share;

and Rio Tinto plc shareholders to be paid:

· an interim dividend of 123.32 British pence per ordinary share; and

· a special dividend of 49.82 British pence per ordinary share.

American Depositary Receipt (ADR) holders will receive the dividends, as announced, in US dollars.

The currency exchange rates which apply for Rio Tinto Limited shareholders who elect to receive the interim and special dividends in pounds sterling and Rio Tinto plc shareholders who elect to receive the interim and special dividends in Australian dollars are the currency exchange rates applicable on 12 September 2019, being five business days prior to the dividend payment date.

This announcement confirms the currency exchange rates applicable for the 2019 interim and special dividends for shareholders who have made a currency election:

Declared 2019 interim and special dividend

Exchange rate

Interim and special dividend per share following currency election

Interim dividend of 219.08 Australian cents

0.55755

Interim dividend of 122.15 British pence

Special dividend of 88.50 Australian cents

Special dividend of 49.34 British pence

Interim dividend of 123.32 British pence

1.79355

Interim dividend of 221.18 Australian cents

Special dividend of 49.82 British pence

Special dividend of 89.35 Australian cents

The interim and special dividend will be paid to shareholders of Rio Tinto Limited and Rio Tinto plc and to ADR holders on 19 September 2019.

LEI: 213800YOEO5OQ72G2R82

Classification: 3.1 Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State

media.enquiries@riotinto.com

riotinto.com

Follow @RioTinto on Twitter

Media Relations, United Kingdom

Illtud Harri

M +44 7920 503 600

David Outhwaite

T +44 20 7781 1623

M +44 7787 597 493

Media Relations, Americas

Matthew Klar

T +1 514 608 4429

Media Relations, Asia

Grant Donald

T +65 6679 9290

M +65 9722 6028

Media Relations, Australia

Jonathan Rose

T +61 3 9283 3088

M +61 447 028 913

Matt Chambers

T +61 (0) 3 9283 3087

M +61 433 525 739

Jesse Riseborough

T +61 8 6211 6013

M +61 436 653 412

Investor Relations, United Kingdom

Menno Sanderse

T +44 20 7781 1517

M +44 7825 195 178

David Ovington

T +44 20 7781 2051

M +44 7920 010 978

Investor Relations, Australia

Natalie Worley

T +61 3 9283 3063

M +61 409 210 462

Rachel Storrs

T +61 3 9283 3628

M +61 417 401 018

Rio Tinto plc

6 St James's Square

London SW1Y 4AD

United Kingdom

T +44 20 7781 2000

Registered in England

No. 719885

Rio Tinto Limited

Level 7, 360 Collins Street

Melbourne 3000

Australia

T +61 3 9283 3333

Registered in Australia

ABN 96 004 458 404

Disclaimer

Rio Tinto plc published this content on 13 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 September 2019 06:26:07 UTC
