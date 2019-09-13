Rio Tinto : Notice of dividend currency exchange rates

Notice of dividend currency exchange rates - 2019 interim and special dividends

13 September 2019

On 1 August 2019, Rio Tinto announced an interim dividend of 151.00 US cents per shareand a special dividend of 61.00 US cents per share for the half year ending 30 June 2019, with Rio Tinto Limited shareholders to be paid:

· an interim dividend of 219.08 Australian cents per ordinary share; and

· a special dividend of 88.50 Australian cents per ordinary share;

and Rio Tinto plc shareholders to be paid:

· an interim dividend of 123.32 British pence per ordinary share; and

· a special dividend of 49.82 British pence per ordinary share.

American Depositary Receipt (ADR) holders will receive the dividends, as announced, in US dollars.

The currency exchange rates which apply for Rio Tinto Limited shareholders who elect to receive the interim and special dividends in pounds sterling and Rio Tinto plc shareholders who elect to receive the interim and special dividends in Australian dollars are the currency exchange rates applicable on 12 September 2019, being five business days prior to the dividend payment date.

This announcement confirms the currency exchange rates applicable for the 2019 interim and special dividends for shareholders who have made a currency election:

Declared 2019 interim and special dividend Exchange rate Interim and special dividend per share following currency election Interim dividend of 219.08 Australian cents 0.55755 Interim dividend of 122.15 British pence Special dividend of 88.50 Australian cents Special dividend of 49.34 British pence Interim dividend of 123.32 British pence 1.79355 Interim dividend of 221.18 Australian cents Special dividend of 49.82 British pence Special dividend of 89.35 Australian cents

The interim and special dividend will be paid to shareholders of Rio Tinto Limited and Rio Tinto plc and to ADR holders on 19 September 2019.

