Rio Tinto Proposes Resolutions to Amend Constitution, Reveal Emissions Targets

By Joe Hoppe

Rio Tinto PLC (RIO.LN) said Friday that two resolutions would be proposed at its annual general meeting on May 7, to amend its constitution and to disclose emissions targets.

Australian mining giant Rio Tinto's shareholders will consider a special resolution amending the company's constitution at the meeting in Brisbane, to allow ordinary resolutions at general meetings to request information about how directors of the company have exercised powers.

A second ordinary resolution was proposed to request the company to disclose short, medium and long-term targets for its greenhouse-gas emissions targets, and its progress toward them.

Shares at 1012 GMT were down 71.5 pence, or 2%, at 4,219.5 pence.

