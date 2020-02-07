Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Rio Tinto plc    RIO   GB0007188757

RIO TINTO PLC

(RIO)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Rio Tinto Proposes Resolutions to Amend Constitution, Reveal Emissions Targets

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/07/2020 | 05:31am EST

By Joe Hoppe

Rio Tinto PLC (RIO.LN) said Friday that two resolutions would be proposed at its annual general meeting on May 7, to amend its constitution and to disclose emissions targets.

Australian mining giant Rio Tinto's shareholders will consider a special resolution amending the company's constitution at the meeting in Brisbane, to allow ordinary resolutions at general meetings to request information about how directors of the company have exercised powers.

A second ordinary resolution was proposed to request the company to disclose short, medium and long-term targets for its greenhouse-gas emissions targets, and its progress toward them.

Shares at 1012 GMT were down 71.5 pence, or 2%, at 4,219.5 pence.

Write to Joe Hoppe at joseph.hoppe@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LME COPPER CASH 0.21% 5726 End-of-day quote.-7.13%
LME ZINC CASH -0.74% 2206 End-of-day quote.-4.05%
RIO TINTO GROUP -0.72% 98.43 End-of-day quote.-1.26%
RIO TINTO PLC -1.41% 4226 Delayed Quote.-4.72%
SILVER -0.09% 17.789 Delayed Quote.-1.13%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on RIO TINTO PLC
05:31aRio Tinto Proposes Resolutions to Amend Constitution, Reveal Emissions Target..
DJ
04:53aRIO TINTO : Resolutions requisitioned by ASX shareholders
PU
12:09aChina iron ore set for biggest weekly loss in six months on virus concerns
RE
02/05RIO TINTO : Supports China's Fight Against Novel Coronavirus Outbreak
BU
02/04RIO TINTO : launches new Australian payment terms
BU
01/29RIO TINTO : 's Australian Supplier Portal
BU
01/28EUROPE : Why the 'devil' coronavirus has hit European stocks hard
RE
01/28American Pacific Mining Signs Letter of Intent to Purchase Broadway Gold's In..
AQ
01/27WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. Stocks Drop at Opening on Coronavirus Fears
DJ
01/27Global Stocks Slide on Coronavirus Fears
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 42 541 M
EBIT 2019 15 831 M
Net income 2019 9 558 M
Debt 2019 5 444 M
Yield 2019 7,96%
P/E ratio 2019 9,51x
P/E ratio 2020 10,3x
EV / Sales2019 2,33x
EV / Sales2020 2,45x
Capitalization 93 804 M
Chart RIO TINTO PLC
Duration : Period :
Rio Tinto plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RIO TINTO PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 28
Average target price 57,16  $
Last Close Price 55,48  $
Spread / Highest target 39,4%
Spread / Average Target 3,03%
Spread / Lowest Target -32,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jean-Sébastien Jacques Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Simon Robert Thompson Chairman
Jakob Stausholm Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Michael Gerard L'Estrange Independent Non-Executive Director
Megan Clark Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RIO TINTO PLC-4.72%92 620
BHP GROUP1.59%123 862
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC-3.93%32 673
GRUPO MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.2.83%21 492
SOUTH32-1.48%8 545
POLYMETAL INTERNATIONAL5.44%7 796
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group