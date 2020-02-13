Log in
Rio Tinto : STAS to commercialise Rio Tinto aluminium filtration technology

02/13/2020 | 01:37pm EST

Saguenay - STAS and Rio Tinto today announced an agreement to commercialise an advanced compact filtration technology (ACF) for aluminium cast houses. The ACF technology developed by Rio Tinto will now be manufactured and sold under license by equipment manufacturer STAS worldwide.

This innovative filtration technology was developed in the early 2000s at Rio Tinto's Arvida Research and Development Centre (ARDC), located in Quebec, Canada. The ACF technology is an optimal filtration solution that can eliminate more than 90% of inclusions in liquid aluminium. It is used to manufacture products intended for critical applications, such as high value added aluminium sheets and plates used to produce cans.
Rio Tinto partnered with STAS to design and manufacture the first prototypes of the ACF technology for its Grande-Baie and Laterrière smelters, where it has been used successfully for more than a decade. Commercializing the technology will now maximize the value gained from it, and support its ongoing development and evolution.
Louis Bouchard, Executive President of STAS, said: 'We believe the ACF technology has enormous commercial potential for the global aluminium industry and we are convinced that this partnership will maximize the value it can deliver.'
Claude Dupuis, Casting Technology Director at ARDC added: 'Thanks to the unique expertise of our researchers, the Arvida Research and Development Centre has a strong track record of creating innovative technologies that have been widely adopted and become industry standards. We look forward to continuing our long-term collaboration with STAS and other equipment manufacturers in the region.'

Disclaimer

Rio Tinto plc published this content on 13 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 February 2020 18:36:06 UTC
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 42 409 M
EBIT 2019 15 554 M
Net income 2019 9 559 M
Debt 2019 5 433 M
Yield 2019 7,83%
P/E ratio 2019 9,50x
P/E ratio 2020 10,4x
EV / Sales2019 2,33x
EV / Sales2020 2,47x
Capitalization 93 211 M
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 28
Average target price 56,48  $
Last Close Price 55,24  $
Spread / Highest target 40,0%
Spread / Average Target 2,25%
Spread / Lowest Target -32,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jean-Sébastien Jacques Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Simon Robert Thompson Chairman
Jakob Stausholm Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Michael Gerard L'Estrange Independent Non-Executive Director
Megan Clark Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RIO TINTO PLC-5.33%93 212
BHP GROUP-0.93%123 077
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC-0.90%34 331
GRUPO MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.0.23%21 480
SOUTH32-5.56%8 362
POLYMETAL INTERNATIONAL6.36%7 755
