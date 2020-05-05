Log in
Rio Tinto plc

RIO TINTO PLC

(RIO)
Rio Tinto : Serbia donates EUR 40,000 to fight COVID-19 in Belgrade and Loznica

05/05/2020

BELGRADE, Serbia -- As part of its community investment support, Rio Tinto has allocated EUR 40,000 in solidarity with the Government of Serbia and Serbian citizens to fight the COVID-19 outbreak.

The company has donated EUR 20,000 to the Red Cross in Belgrade and EUR 20,000 to the Red Cross in Loznica. The donation will be used for the procurement and delivery of packages of essential foodstuff and hygiene items for the most vulnerable citizens of Belgrade and Loznica.

Rio Tinto Serbia General Manager Marnie Finlayson said 'The world is witnessing an unprecedented global pandemic caused by coronavirus and our thoughts are with the people and families impacted. Many of our partners and community members are playing a vital role on the frontline containing the outbreak. As a company with a long-standing relationship with them all, we wish to help right now in these difficult times.'

Rio Tinto will not make use of its legal entitlement to EUR 50,000 of state support to mitigate the negative effects of COVID-19. It is also working to secure the continuation of works on the Jadar Project in full compliance with occupational health and safety regulations.

Disclaimer

Rio Tinto plc published this content on 04 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 May 2020 14:03:07 UTC
