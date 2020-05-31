Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Rio Tinto plc    RIO   GB0007188757

RIO TINTO PLC

(RIO)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 05/29 11:36:04 am
4313 GBX   +0.57%
12:16aRIO TINTO : Statement on Juukan Gorge
PU
05/29RIO TINTO : Buy rating by Bank of America
MD
05/28Glencore chairman Hayward defends climate policy
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Rio Tinto : Statement on Juukan Gorge

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/31/2020 | 12:16am EDT

MELBOURNE, Australia--

Comments attributable to Rio Tinto Iron Ore chief executive Chris Salisbury:

'We pay our respects to the Puutu Kunti Kurrama and Pinikura People (PKKP), and we are sorry for the distress we have caused. Our relationship with the PKKP matters a lot to Rio Tinto, having worked together for many years.

'We have operated on PKKP country under a comprehensive and mutually agreed Participation Agreement since 2011.

'At Juukan, in partnership with the PKKP, we followed a heritage approval process for more than 10 years. In 2014 we performed a large-scale exercise in the Juukan area to preserve significant cultural heritage artefacts, recovering approximately 7,000 objects.

'We will continue to work with the PKKP to learn from what has taken place and strengthen our partnership. As a matter of urgency, we are reviewing the plans of all other sites in the Juukan Gorge area.

'From a broader perspective, as we already work within all existing frameworks, we will launch a comprehensive review of our heritage approach, engaging Traditional Owners to help identify, understand and recommend ways to improve the process.

'Three decades ago we were the first mining company to recognise native title. Today we also recognise that a review is needed in relation to the management of heritage in Western Australia more broadly, and we will advocate where relevant for legislative reform.

'The mining industry supports all Australians by providing jobs, supporting small business, and paying taxes and royalties. We remain committed to doing so in a way that provides economic development opportunities and facilitates the preservation and sharing of traditional culture.

'As a company with strong ties and a long history of partnership with Indigenous Australians we are committed to updating our practices and working together so that we can co-exist for mutual benefit.'

Category: general

Disclaimer

Rio Tinto plc published this content on 30 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 May 2020 04:14:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on RIO TINTO PLC
12:16aRIO TINTO : Statement on Juukan Gorge
PU
05/29RIO TINTO : Buy rating by Bank of America
MD
05/28Glencore chairman Hayward defends climate policy
RE
05/21Correction to Brazil's Coronavirus Crisis Article on May 20
DJ
05/20Brazil's Coronavirus Crisis Disrupts Iron-Ore Market; Prices Surge -- Update
DJ
05/20Brazil's Coronavirus Crisis Disrupts Iron-Ore Market, as Prices Surge
DJ
05/20Mining companies rush to shield indigenous communities from coronavirus
RE
05/20RIO TINTO : UBS remains Neutral
MD
05/19RIO TINTO : MCRI launches landmark study into children's COVID-19 immune respons..
PU
05/15Miners boost London stocks after solid China data
RE
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 38 315 M - -
Net income 2020 8 047 M - -
Net Debt 2020 5 263 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 10,8x
Yield 2020 5,83%
Capitalization 89 326 M 89 286 M -
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 2,47x
Nbr of Employees 46 000
Free-Float 65,6%
Chart RIO TINTO PLC
Duration : Period :
Rio Tinto plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RIO TINTO PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 26
Average target price 50,21 $
Last Close Price 53,26 $
Spread / Highest target 31,8%
Spread / Average Target -5,72%
Spread / Lowest Target -35,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jean-Sébastien Jacques Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Simon Robert Thompson Chairman
Jakob Stausholm Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Michael Gerard L'Estrange Independent Non-Executive Director
Megan Clark Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RIO TINTO PLC-4.22%89 286
BHP GROUP-11.00%108 941
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC-22.65%25 903
GRUPO MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.-8.45%16 652
POLYMETAL INTERNATIONAL PLC36.15%9 474
FRESNILLO PLC22.81%7 151
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group