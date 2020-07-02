Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Rio Tinto plc    RIO   GB0007188757

RIO TINTO PLC

(RIO)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Rio Tinto : Update on COVID-19 testing at Diavik diamond mine and food security initiatives

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/02/2020 | 10:15am EDT

MONTREAL, Canada - Nearly 2,600 tests for COVID-19 have now been completed at Rio Tinto's Diavik diamond mine in the Northwest Territories of Canada, with no cases detected in the workforce.

On-site testing using nasopharyngeal swabs was introduced for Diavik employees and contractors seven weeks ago in collaboration with the Chief Public Health Officer of the Northwest Territories, as an extra precautionary measure to protect workers and community members.

All personnel are tested on arrival at the mine and before leaving to return home, in addition to a comprehensive range of control measures around screening, sanitisation and social distancing. These combined measures are ensuring Diavik can continue to operate safely and maintain its significant contribution to the Northwest Territories economy and community partners.

Diavik is also supporting COVID-19 testing at the nearby Gahcho Kué and Snap Lake mines, processing over 850 additional tests to date. This brings the total number of tests completed at Diavik to approximately 3,450 tests.

Diavik President and chief operating officer Richard Storrie said 'The health and safety of our employees is our number one priority. The successful COVID-19 testing program is helping to protect our people and communities, and ensure we can continue operations at Diavik in a safe and responsible manner. In these challenging times, we are committed to playing our part by providing work for more than one thousand people, supporting our community partners and making a significant contribution to the Northwest Territories economy.'

Supporting food security in the Northwest Territories

Since the beginning of the COVID-19 crisis, Rio Tinto has worked in collaboration with the Yellowknives Dene First Nation (YKDFN), Food Rescue, YWCA NWT and the YK Food Bank, contributing over C$20,000 to various grassroots food security initiatives in the Northwest Territories.

In partnership with the YKDFN, Det'on Cho Corporation and DeBeers Canada, Rio Tinto provided financial support to the YKDFN food hamper program. Members of Diavik's team also participated in hamper filling and two hamper distributions have taken place so far. Diavik also donated buckets and soil to the YKDFN for potato seed planting, in order to support food autonomy in the region.

Det'on Cho Corporation President and chief executive officer Paul Gruner said 'A big thank you to Diavik for contributing to the Yellowknives Dene First Nation food security program. A few days ago, we took in eight pallets of food which we broke down into over 250 individual food hampers that were then delivered door-to-door to YKDFN members. This would not have been possible without contributions from donors such as Diavik.'

Notes to editors

The COVID-19 testing program is being run using an onsite laboratory installed at Diavik by not for profit public health experts GuardRX.

The on-site testing adds a further layer to the precautionary controls for workers at Diavik guided by the Northwest Territories government that include:

  • Completing 14 days of recorded self-monitoring before travelling to the mine, including temperature checks, and physical distancing
  • Medical screening before travelling to the mine through a hotline with physician assistants
  • Health screening with temperature checks before boarding flights to the mine
  • Daily monitoring including temperature testing while at the mine

Other measures in place at Diavik include:

  • Having anyone who can do so work remotely and cancelling all non-business critical travel to site
  • Longer shift rosters to reduce the frequency of travel to and from the site
  • Using charter flights so employees and contractors are not exposed to commercial flights
  • Physical distancing protocols at site

Contacts

media.enquiries@riotinto.com

riotinto.com

Follow @RioTinto on Twitter



Media Relations, Americas

Simon Letendre

T +1 514 796 4973

Category: Diavik

Disclaimer

Rio Tinto plc published this content on 02 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 July 2020 14:13:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on RIO TINTO PLC
10:15aRIO TINTO : Update on COVID-19 testing at Diavik diamond mine and food security ..
PU
07:52aRIO TINTO : JP Morgan reiterates its Neutral rating
MD
06:52aRIO TINTO : Raised to Buy by Deutsche Bank
MD
07/01Karelian Diamond Shares Fall After End of Rio Tinto Agreement
DJ
07/01Rio Tinto Appoints Two New Executives
DJ
06/30RIO TINTO : adds a strategy and development role to the executive committee
BU
06/30NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
06/30NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
06/30NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
06/30NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 39 145 M - -
Net income 2020 8 585 M - -
Net Debt 2020 4 675 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 11,0x
Yield 2020 6,06%
Capitalization 94 103 M 94 113 M -
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 2,52x
Nbr of Employees 46 000
Free-Float 65,6%
Chart RIO TINTO PLC
Duration : Period :
Rio Tinto plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RIO TINTO PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 26
Average target price 54,33 $
Last Close Price 55,44 $
Spread / Highest target 26,7%
Spread / Average Target -1,99%
Spread / Lowest Target -31,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jean-Sébastien Jacques Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Simon Robert Thompson Chairman
Jakob Stausholm Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Michael Gerard L'Estrange Independent Non-Executive Director
Megan Clark Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RIO TINTO PLC-1.22%93 944
BHP GROUP-7.97%115 767
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC-16.02%28 069
GRUPO MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.2.49%18 110
POLYMETAL INTERNATIONAL PLC30.59%9 177
FRESNILLO PLC29.49%7 614
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group