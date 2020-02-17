Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Rio Tinto plc    RIO   GB0007188757

RIO TINTO PLC

(RIO)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate CHI-X - 02/17 11:30:00 am
4212.25 GBp   +0.36%
05:05pRIO TINTO : progresses Oyu Tolgoi power options
BU
07:15aTake Five - In sickness and in health
RE
06:47aRio Tinto Expects Lower Shipments From Pilbara on Tropical Cyclone
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Rio Tinto : progresses Oyu Tolgoi power options

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/17/2020 | 05:05pm EST

Rio Tinto continues to progress options to secure domestically sourced power for the Oyu Tolgoi copper mine in Mongolia, which it is obliged to do by 30 June 2023 under the 2009 Investment Agreement (IA) between Turquoise Hill, the Government of Mongolia and Rio Tinto and subsequent Power Sector Framework Agreement, signed in 2018.

In compliance with these agreements, Oyu Tolgoi LLC today submitted to the Government of Mongolia a Feasibility Study for the Tavan Tolgoi Power Plant (TTPP) Project, which involves building a 300 MW coal power plant. In parallel with the TTPP Project, and in consultation with the Government of Mongolia, Rio Tinto is also progressing alternative options to source domestic power, including a renewable power component.

Rio Tinto Copper & Diamonds chief executive Arnaud Soirat said “Rio Tinto, Turquoise Hill and the Government of Mongolia are all committed to securing a reliable and long term domestic power source for the Oyu Tolgoi mine and are working together to achieve this”.

The TTPP Feasibility Study envisages a 300 MW power plant with a project cost estimate of around $924 million. This is already included in the group capex guidance of $7 billion in 2020 and $6.5 billion each in 2021 and 2022.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on RIO TINTO PLC
05:05pRIO TINTO : progresses Oyu Tolgoi power options
BU
07:15aTake Five - In sickness and in health
RE
06:47aRio Tinto Expects Lower Shipments From Pilbara on Tropical Cyclone
DJ
06:31aRIO TINTO : Update on Tropical Cyclone Damien
BU
06:22aRIO TINTO : Update on Tropical Cyclone Damien
PU
02/16RIO TINTO : to build first solar plant in Western Australia to power iron ore mi..
BU
02/14EU launches anti-dumping investigation on China aluminium products
RE
02/13Miner First Quantum posts surprise profit on higher copper sales, output
RE
02/13RIO TINTO : STAS to commercialise Rio Tinto aluminium filtration technology
PU
02/13LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : FTSE 100 ends winning streak as pound rises, virus fears..
RE
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 42 299 M
EBIT 2019 15 574 M
Net income 2019 9 575 M
Debt 2019 5 405 M
Yield 2019 10,3%
P/E ratio 2019 7,23x
P/E ratio 2020 7,95x
EV / Sales2019 1,81x
EV / Sales2020 1,95x
Capitalization 71 129 M
Chart RIO TINTO PLC
Duration : Period :
Rio Tinto plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RIO TINTO PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 28
Average target price 56,47  $
Last Close Price 42,13  $
Spread / Highest target 83,5%
Spread / Average Target 34,1%
Spread / Lowest Target -11,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jean-Sébastien Jacques Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Simon Robert Thompson Chairman
Jakob Stausholm Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Michael Gerard L'Estrange Independent Non-Executive Director
Megan Clark Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RIO TINTO PLC-6.80%92 339
BHP GROUP-0.69%122 562
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC-3.66%33 509
GRUPO MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.0.52%21 850
SOUTH32-2.59%8 587
POLYMETAL INTERNATIONAL PLC6.49%7 795
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group