Rio Tinto plc

RIO TINTO PLC

(RIO)
  Report  
News 


Rio Tinto to Invest $749 Million in Pilbara Iron Ore Operation

0
11/26/2019 | 05:37pm EST

By Robb M. Stewart

MELBOURNE, Australia--Rio Tinto PLC (RIO) said Wednesday it will invest US$749 million in its existing Greater Tom Price operations to help sustain iron-ore production capacity at the site in Australia's remote Pilbara region.

Investment in the the Western Turner Syncline Phase 2 mine will include a new crusher and a new conveyer system. The truck fleet at the mine will be fitted with technology to enable autonomous haulage from 2021, which Rio Tinto said is already delivering safety benefits and improving productivity while reducing costs.

Construction will begin in the first quarter, subject to government approval, with the first ore from the crusher expected in 2021.

Rio Tinto said that about half of its haul-truck fleet will be capable of operating autonomously by the end of the year. Yhe company said it is considering plans to expand that in the years ahead.

Rio Tinto's Greater Tom Price iron ore production hub includes the Tom Price, Western Turner Syncline Phase 1 and Western Turner Syncline Phase 2 satellite hubs. Western Turner Syncline Phase 2 is located about 35 kilometers northwest of the Tom Price mine, where its ore is processed and loaded onto trains.

Write to Robb M. Stewart at robb.stewart@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
HUB CO., LTD. -0.59% 1008 End-of-day quote.18.17%
LME ALUMINIUM CASH 0.17% 1753 End-of-day quote.-5.65%
LME COPPER CASH 0.66% 5872.5 End-of-day quote.0.57%
LME ZINC CASH 0.86% 2335 End-of-day quote.-5.16%
RIO TINTO GROUP 0.06% 95.98 End-of-day quote.22.24%
RIO TINTO PLC 0.81% 4257 Delayed Quote.13.22%
SILVER 1.22% 17.05 Delayed Quote.9.45%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 43 054 M
EBIT 2019 15 934 M
Net income 2019 9 375 M
Debt 2019 5 614 M
Yield 2019 10,3%
P/E ratio 2019 7,41x
P/E ratio 2020 7,79x
EV / Sales2019 1,80x
EV / Sales2020 1,89x
Capitalization 71 934 M
Technical analysis trends RIO TINTO PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 28
Average target price 56,04  $
Last Close Price 42,57  $
Spread / Highest target 66,4%
Spread / Average Target 31,6%
Spread / Lowest Target -11,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jean-Sébastien Jacques Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Simon Robert Thompson Chairman
Jakob Stausholm Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Michael Gerard L'Estrange Independent Non-Executive Director
Megan Clark Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RIO TINTO PLC13.22%92 114
BHP GROUP10.58%122 367
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC17.95%32 879
GRUPO MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.29.33%20 613
TECK RESOURCES LIMITED-28.14%8 794
SOUTH32-21.19%8 741
