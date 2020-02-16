Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Rio Tinto plc    RIO   GB0007188757

RIO TINTO PLC

(RIO)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Rio Tinto : to build first solar plant in Western Australia to power iron ore mine

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/16/2020 | 06:04pm EST

Rio Tinto has approved a $98 million (100 per cent basis) investment in a new solar plant at the Koodaideri mine in the Pilbara, Australia, as well as a lithium-ion battery energy storage system to help power its entire Pilbara power network.

The 34 megawatt solar photovoltaic plant is expected to supply all of Koodaideri’s electricity demand during peak solar power generation times and approximately 65 per cent of the mine’s average electricity demand.

The plant, Rio Tinto’s first company-owned solar facility, will consist of an estimated 100,000 panels, covering an area of 105 hectares. Construction is expected to begin later this year, subject to government approvals, and is due to be completed in 2021.

Complementing it will be a new 12MWh battery energy storage system in Tom Price that will provide spinning reserve generating capacity to support a stable and reliable network.

The solar plant and battery are estimated to lower annual carbon dioxide emissions by about 90,000 tonnes compared to conventional gas powered generation. This is the equivalent of taking about 28,000 cars off the road.

Rio Tinto Iron Ore chief executive Chris Salisbury said “The construction of our first solar plant in the Pilbara is a significant milestone for the business and an important step in reducing our carbon footprint in the region.

“We are investigating additional renewable energy options in the Pilbara, as well as other opportunities to reduce emissions across our entire global portfolio, building on the 43 per cent reduction in absolute greenhouse gas emissions since 2008.”

Rio Tinto is working to define new emissions reduction targets from 2020 as part of our transition to a lower carbon world.

Notes for editors

Koodaideri, 100 per cent owned by Rio Tinto, is located approximately 35 kilometres north-west of Rio Tinto's Yandicoogina mine site, and about 110 kilometres from the town of Newman.

Funding for the solar plant and battery sits within Rio Tinto’s existing guidance for sustaining capital expenditure for its iron ore business.

The $2.6 billion Koodaideri mine was approved in November last year with construction commencing earlier this year. Production capacity will be 43 million tonnes annually with first production is expected to commence by the end of 2021.

Rio Tinto's Weipa operation in Queensland sources power from an on-site solar facility.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on RIO TINTO PLC
06:04pRIO TINTO : to build first solar plant in Western Australia to power iron ore mi..
BU
02/14EU launches anti-dumping investigation on China aluminium products
RE
02/14Take Five - In sickness and in health
RE
02/13Miner First Quantum posts surprise profit on higher copper sales, output
RE
02/13RIO TINTO : STAS to commercialise Rio Tinto aluminium filtration technology
PU
02/13LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : FTSE 100 ends winning streak as pound rises, virus fears..
RE
02/12Barrick CEO sees no competition in his bid for Freeport's Grasberg mine
RE
02/12EUROPE : Kering, slowing coronavirus cases in China lift European shares to new ..
RE
02/12Rio Tinto Mulls Closure of Iceland Smelter
DJ
02/12RIO TINTO : to review future of ISAL smelter
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 42 431 M
EBIT 2019 15 574 M
Net income 2019 9 626 M
Debt 2019 5 405 M
Yield 2019 7,96%
P/E ratio 2019 9,41x
P/E ratio 2020 10,3x
EV / Sales2019 2,31x
EV / Sales2020 2,46x
Capitalization 92 479 M
Chart RIO TINTO PLC
Duration : Period :
Rio Tinto plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RIO TINTO PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 28
Average target price 56,47  $
Last Close Price 54,76  $
Spread / Highest target 41,2%
Spread / Average Target 3,12%
Spread / Lowest Target -31,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jean-Sébastien Jacques Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Simon Robert Thompson Chairman
Jakob Stausholm Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Michael Gerard L'Estrange Independent Non-Executive Director
Megan Clark Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RIO TINTO PLC-6.80%92 339
BHP GROUP-0.98%122 562
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC-3.66%33 509
GRUPO MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.-0.35%21 850
SOUTH32-2.59%8 587
POLYMETAL INTERNATIONAL PLC6.49%7 795
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group