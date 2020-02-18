Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Rio Tinto plc    RIO   GB0007188757

RIO TINTO PLC

(RIO)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Rio Tinto : to buy Western Australia's third RFDS jet with $15 million pledge

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/18/2020 | 06:28pm EST

A new state-of-the-art jet is set to join the Western Australian aeromedical fleet of the Royal Flying Doctor Service (RFDS) following a further $15 million investment by Rio Tinto.

Rio Tinto is pledging the funds as part of a six-year partnership extension with the RFDS, delivering on the company's longstanding commitment to improving healthcare for regional West Australian communities.

Due to arrive in 2022, the third Rio Tinto LifeFlight PC-24 jet will further boost patient response times and continue to revolutionise the iconic aeromedical charity which has become a world leader in its field through its jet capability.

The first two Rio Tinto LifeFlight jets have been in service for a year, helping more than 1,000 patients across more than 1.2 million kilometres. Rio Tinto provided $10 million towards their purchase.

Since forming an alliance with the RFDS in 2004, Rio Tinto has contributed $37.5 million to the organisation.

Hon. Roger Cook MLA, Minister for Health said 'I'd like to thank Rio Tinto for this significant investment which will improve the delivery of healthcare for people in regional and remote Western Australia. The RFDS provide an absolutely essential service and by funding a third PC-24 jet Rio Tinto are helping them further transform their service, expand operations and ultimately save lives.'

Rio Tinto Iron Ore chief executive Chris Salisbury said 'We are proud to support the RFDS in its wonderful efforts to ensure people who live, work or travel across our vast state have access to the world's most advanced and innovative aeromedical capability.

Our long-term partnership with the RFDS has focused on helping the organisation enhance and expand its fleet for the great benefit of remote and regional Western Australians.'

Royal Flying Doctor Service Western Operations Chief Executive Officer Rebecca Tomkinson said 'Rio Tinto's purchase of a third jet will strengthen and expand our aircraft assets for the future, so we can continue our work as a vital link in the health network of our state.'

'The successful integration of two Rio Tinto LifeFlight PC-24 jets into our fleet over the past year has already put time on our side to save lives, and we anticipate the arrival of a third jet will continue to revolutionise the way our 24-hour aeromedical emergency service is coordinated across the state,' Ms Tomkinson said.

'We are incredibly proud of our longstanding partnership with Rio Tinto and the ongoing collaboration to support health equity in the regions.'

Media Relations Rio Tinto

Jasmine Green

T +61 8 918 89137

M +61 414 712 241

Jesse Riseborough

T +61 8 6211 6013

M +61 436 653 412

Royal Flying Doctor Service

Ivy James

T +61 8 9417 6499

M +61 438 941 058



Disclaimer

Rio Tinto plc published this content on 18 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 February 2020 23:27:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on RIO TINTO PLC
06:28pRIO TINTO : to buy Western Australia's third RFDS jet with $15 million pledge
PU
02:19aGlencore says emissions from using its products to fall 30% by 2035
RE
02/17RIO TINTO : progresses Oyu Tolgoi power options
BU
02/17Take Five - In sickness and in health
RE
02/17Rio Tinto Expects Lower Shipments From Pilbara on Tropical Cyclone
DJ
02/17RIO TINTO : Update on Tropical Cyclone Damien
BU
02/17RIO TINTO : Update on Tropical Cyclone Damien
PU
02/16RIO TINTO : to build first solar plant in Western Australia to power iron ore mi..
BU
02/14EU launches anti-dumping investigation on China aluminium products
RE
02/13Miner First Quantum posts surprise profit on higher copper sales, output
RE
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 42 299 M
EBIT 2019 15 574 M
Net income 2019 9 575 M
Debt 2019 5 405 M
Yield 2019 10,4%
P/E ratio 2019 7,16x
P/E ratio 2020 7,87x
EV / Sales2019 1,80x
EV / Sales2020 1,94x
Capitalization 70 615 M
Chart RIO TINTO PLC
Duration : Period :
Rio Tinto plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RIO TINTO PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 28
Average target price 56,48  $
Last Close Price 41,72  $
Spread / Highest target 85,3%
Spread / Average Target 35,4%
Spread / Lowest Target -10,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jean-Sébastien Jacques Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Simon Robert Thompson Chairman
Jakob Stausholm Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Michael Gerard L'Estrange Independent Non-Executive Director
Megan Clark Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RIO TINTO PLC-6.45%92 562
BHP GROUP-0.69%122 600
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC-3.20%33 631
GRUPO MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.0.52%21 926
SOUTH32-3.33%8 520
POLYMETAL INTERNATIONAL PLC5.94%7 747
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group