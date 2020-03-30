Log in
Rio Tinto plc    RIO   GB0007188757

RIO TINTO PLC

(RIO)
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate CHI-X - 03/30 11:29:57 am
3675.5 GBp   +4.18%
Rio Tinto : to scale back New Zealand aluminium smelter due to virus
RE
03/29RIO TINTO : Covid-19 update
BU
03/26RIO TINTO : raps Australian lobby group for coal support
RE
Rio Tinto : to scale back New Zealand aluminium smelter due to virus

03/30/2020 | 08:44pm EDT

Rio Tinto Ltd said on Tuesday its Tiwai smelter in New Zealand will scale back some operations to ensure the health and safety of its workers and comply with government restrictions on containing the coronavirus.

New Zealand is in a four-week lockdown to contain the virus that has infected more than three quarters of a million around the globe.

The smelter will scale back part of its aluminium making facilities, and affected workers will be reallocated to other areas of the plant, Rio Tinto Aluminium New Zealand said in a statement.

(Reporting by Sonali Paul and Melanie Burton in Melbourne; Additional reporting by Bangalore bureau; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 38 969 M
EBIT 2020 12 703 M
Net income 2020 8 708 M
Debt 2020 6 496 M
Yield 2020 7,01%
P/E ratio 2020 9,10x
P/E ratio 2021 10,5x
EV / Sales2020 2,13x
EV / Sales2021 2,17x
Capitalization 76 539 M
Technical analysis trends RIO TINTO PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 49,95  $
Last Close Price 45,45  $
Spread / Highest target 70,1%
Spread / Average Target 9,90%
Spread / Lowest Target -18,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jean-Sébastien Jacques Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Simon Robert Thompson Chairman
Jakob Stausholm Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Michael Gerard L'Estrange Independent Non-Executive Director
Megan Clark Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RIO TINTO PLC-21.65%74 037
BHP GROUP-25.41%83 565
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC-37.78%20 562
GRUPO MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.-21.62%13 468
POLYMETAL INTERNATIONAL PLC8.74%7 585
FRESNILLO PLC13.65%6 655
