RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Announces August 2020 Distribution

08/14/2020 | 07:01am EDT

TORONTO, Aug. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (“RioCan”) (TSX: REI.UN) today announced a distribution of 12 cents per unit for the month of August. The distribution will be payable on September 8, 2020 to unitholders of record as at August 31, 2020.

About RioCan
RioCan is one of Canada’s largest real estate investment trusts. RioCan owns, manages and develops retail-focused, increasingly mixed-use properties located in prime, high-density transit-oriented areas where Canadians want to shop, live and work. As at June 30, 2020, our portfolio is comprised of 221 properties with an aggregate net leasable area of approximately 38.6 million square feet (at RioCan's interest) including office, residential rental and 15 development properties. To learn more about us, please visit www.riocan.com.

Information contact:
Kim Lee
Vice President, Investor Relations, RioCan REIT
(416) 646-8326
klee@riocan.com 

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
