RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Announces Results of Voting at RioCan's Annual Meeting
05/28/2019 | 06:37pm EDT
TORONTO, May 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (“RioCan”) (TSX: REI.UN) today announced the results of the votes held at its May 28, 2019 Annual Meeting of unitholders (the “Meeting”).
The total number of units represented by unitholders present in person or by proxy at the Meeting was 184,869,634; representing 60.86% of RioCan’s outstanding units entitled to be voted.
Each of the nominee Trustees listed in the Trust's Management Information Circular dated March 29, 2019 was elected as a Trustee, without a vote by ballot being conducted. RioCan received proxies with regard to voting on the nine Trustees nominated for election, as set forth in the table below:
Name of Nominee
Votes For
%
Votes Withheld
%
Bonnie Brooks, C.M.
166,510,123
90.62%
17,232,879
9.38%
Richard Dansereau
183,550,597
99.90%
192,405
0.10%
Paul Godfrey, C.M., O.Ont.
138,734,692
75.50%
45,008,310
24.50%
Dale H. Lastman, C.M.
173,518,544
94.44%
10,224,458
5.56%
Jane Marshall
183,156,139
99.68%
586,863
0.32%
Sharon Sallows
166,024,623
90.36%
17,718,379
9.64%
Edward Sonshine, O.Ont., Q.C.
182,634,855
99.40%
1,108,147
0.60%
Siim A. Vanaselja
178,088,850
96.92%
5,654,152
3.08%
Charles M. Winograd
183,168,811
99.69%
574,191
0.31%
Appointment of Auditors
Ernst & Young LLP, Chartered Accountants, was reappointed as the auditor of the Trust until the next annual meeting of unitholders by resolution passed by a majority of the unitholders. Management received proxies to vote for the appointment of the auditor (and to authorize the Trustees to fix their remuneration) as follows:
Votes For
%
Votes Withheld
%
184,111,154
99.70%
560,597
0.30%
Say-On-Pay Non-Binding Advisory Vote
The non-binding say-on-pay vote on the Trust’s approach to executive compensation was passed as follows:
Votes For
%
Votes Against
%
149,657,555
81.36%
34,283,530
18.64%
About RioCan RioCan is one of Canada’s largest real estate investment trusts with a total enterprise value of approximately $14.1 billion at March 31, 2019. RioCan owns, manages and develops retail-focused, increasingly mixed-use properties located in prime, high-density transit-oriented areas where Canadians want to shop, live and work. Our portfolio is comprised of 230 properties, including 14 development properties, with an aggregate net leasable area of approximately 38.3 million square feet including residential rental properties. To learn more about how we deliver real vision on solid ground, visit www.riocan.com.
For more information contact: Terri Andrianopoulos VP Marketing & Communications, RioCan REIT 416 646 8138 tandrianop@riocan.com