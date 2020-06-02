Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Toronto Stock Exchange  >  RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust    REI.UN   CA7669101031

RIOCAN REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST

(REI.UN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Announces Results of Voting at RioCan's Annual and Special Meeting

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
06/02/2020 | 03:14pm EDT

TORONTO, June 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (“RioCan” or the “Trust”) (TSX: REI.UN) today announced the results of the votes held at its June 2, 2020 Annual and Special Meeting of unitholders (the “Meeting”).

The total number of units represented by unitholders present in person or by proxy at the Meeting was 186,451,592; representing 58.77% of RioCan’s outstanding units entitled to be voted.

Each of the nominee Trustees listed in the Trust's Management Information Circular dated April 13, 2020 was elected as a Trustee. RioCan received proxies with regard to voting on the nine Trustees nominated for election, as set forth in the table below:

Name of NomineeVotes
For		%Votes
Withheld		%
Bonnie Brooks, C.M.137,165,25774.08%47,994,39925.92%
Richard Dansereau177,995,85396.13%7,163,8033.87%
Paul Godfrey, C.M., O.Ont.142,350,91476.88%42,808,74223.12%
Dale H. Lastman, C.M.172,039,86292.91%13,119,7947.09%
Jane Marshall182,809,94298.73%2,349,7141.27%
Sharon Sallows159,587,31486.19%25,572,34213.81%
Edward Sonshine, O.Ont., Q.C.183,599,38499.16%1,560,2720.84%
Siim A. Vanaselja167,844,08090.65%17,315,5769.35%
Charles M. Winograd183,033,99498.85%2,125,6621.15%

Appointment of Auditors

Ernst & Young LLP, Chartered Accountants, was reappointed as the auditor of the Trust until the next annual meeting of unitholders by resolution passed by a majority of the unitholders. Management received proxies to vote for the appointment of the auditor (and to authorize the Trustees to fix their remuneration) as follows:

Votes
For		%Votes
Withheld		%
184,611,96399.11%1,664,5920.89%

Special Business – Second Amended and Restated  Declaration of Trust

The ordinary resolution authorizing and approving the Second Amended and Restated Declaration of Trust which was adopted by the Board of Trustees on April 2, 2020 to provide the Trust with the ability to hold virtual unitholder meetings and also made certain ancillary changes to modernize certain provisions of the First Amended and Restated Declaration of Trust adopted by the Board of Trustees on June 17, 2015.

Vote
For		%Against
Vote		%
183,917,87799.33%1,241,7800.67%

Say-On-Pay Non-Binding Advisory Vote

The non-binding say-on-pay vote on the Trust’s approach to executive compensation was passed as follows:

Votes
For		%Votes
Against		%
145,299,42578.47%39,860,23121.53%

About RioCan
RioCan is one of Canada’s largest real estate investment trusts. RioCan owns, manages and develops retail-focused, increasingly mixed-use properties located in prime, high-density transit-oriented areas where Canadians want to shop, live and work. As at March 31, 2020, our portfolio is comprised of 222 properties with an aggregate net leasable area of approximately 38.6 million square feet (at RioCan's interest) including office, residential rental and 16 development properties. To learn more about us, please visit www.riocan.com.

Information contact:
Kim Lee
Vice President, Investor Relations, RioCan REIT
(416) 646-8326
klee@riocan.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on RIOCAN REAL ESTATE INVESTM
03:14pRioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Announces Results of Voting at RioCan's A..
GL
05/29RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Schedules Date of Second Quarter 2020 Ear..
GL
05/28RIOCAN REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST : Ex-dividend day for
FA
05/15RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Announces May 2020 Distribution
GL
05/05RioCan Announces First Quarter Results For 2020
GL
05/04RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Continues to Innovate With National Roll-..
GL
04/29RIOCAN REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST : Ex-dividend day for
FA
04/21RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Provides Business Update Related to COVID..
GL
04/15Riocan real estate investment trust announces april 2020 distribution
GL
04/06Rent strikes loom across Canada as coronavirus kills daily-wage jobs
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 1 134 M 838 M 838 M
Net income 2020 - - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 -
Yield 2020 9,66%
Capitalization 4 734 M 3 505 M 3 498 M
EV / Sales 2019
Capi. / Sales 2020 4,18x
Nbr of Employees 605
Free-Float 99,7%
Chart RIOCAN REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST
Duration : Period :
RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RIOCAN REAL ESTATE INVESTM
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 21,32 CAD
Last Close Price 14,90 CAD
Spread / Highest target 81,2%
Spread / Average Target 43,1%
Spread / Lowest Target 24,2%
Managers
NameTitle
Edward Sonshine Chief Executive Officer & Non-Independent Trustee
Jonathan Gitlin President & Chief Operating Officer
Paul Victor Godfrey Chairman
Qi Tang Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
George Ho Vice President-Information Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RIOCAN REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST-44.32%3 474
SIMON PROPERTY GROUP, INC-58.65%18 835
LINK REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST-25.70%16 274
SCENTRE GROUP-42.82%7 689
REGENCY CENTERS CORPORATION-28.04%7 681
NATIONAL RETAIL PROPERTIES, INC.-37.65%5 749
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group