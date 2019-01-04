Log in
RIOT BLOCKCHAIN INC (RIOT)

RIOT BLOCKCHAIN INC (RIOT)
Delayed Quote. Delayed  - 01/04 04:00:00 pm
1.65 USD   +7.14%
2017Cryptocurrency stocks holding gains despite bitcoin pullback
RE
2017Cryptocurrency stocks holding gains despite bitcoin pullback
RE
RIOT BLOCKCHAIN INVESTIGATION INITIATED by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Directors of Riot Blockchain, Inc. - RIOT

01/04/2019 | 10:53pm EST

Former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., Esq., a partner at the law firm of Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”), announces that KSF has commenced an investigation into Riot Blockchain, Inc. (NasdaqCM: RIOT).

On October 4, 2017, the company, formerly “Bioptix, Inc.,” declared a name change to Riot Blockchain, Inc. to reflect its shift toward blockchain technologies. The Company subsequently cancelled its annual meetings, failing to hold one from November 30, 2016 to May 9, 2018. Then, on April 9, 2018, Riot received a subpoena from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission as a result of numerous red flags in the company’s SEC filings. Recently, the Company confirmed that the SEC’s investigation is "still ongoing.” The Company has been sued in a securities class action lawsuit for failing to disclose material information, violating federal securities laws, which is ongoing.

KSF’s investigation is focusing on whether Riot’s officers and/or directors breached their fiduciary duties to Riot’s shareholders or otherwise violated state or federal laws.

If you have information that would assist KSF in its investigation, or have been a long-term holder of Riot shares and would like to discuss your legal rights, you may, without obligation or cost to you, call toll-free at 1-877-515-1850 or email KSF Managing Partner Lewis Kahn (lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com), or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nasdaqcm-riot/ to learn more.

About Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC

KSF, whose partners include the Former Louisiana Attorney General Charles C. Foti, Jr., is a law firm focused on securities, antitrust and consumer class actions, along with merger & acquisition and breach of fiduciary litigation against publicly traded companies on behalf of shareholders. The firm has offices in New York, California and Louisiana.

To learn more about KSF, you may visit www.ksfcounsel.com.


© Business Wire 2019
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.