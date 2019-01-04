RIOT BLOCKCHAIN INVESTIGATION INITIATED by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Directors of Riot Blockchain, Inc. - RIOT

Former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., Esq., a partner at the law firm of Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”), announces that KSF has commenced an investigation into Riot Blockchain, Inc. (NasdaqCM: RIOT).

On October 4, 2017, the company, formerly “Bioptix, Inc.,” declared a name change to Riot Blockchain, Inc. to reflect its shift toward blockchain technologies. The Company subsequently cancelled its annual meetings, failing to hold one from November 30, 2016 to May 9, 2018. Then, on April 9, 2018, Riot received a subpoena from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission as a result of numerous red flags in the company’s SEC filings. Recently, the Company confirmed that the SEC’s investigation is "still ongoing.” The Company has been sued in a securities class action lawsuit for failing to disclose material information, violating federal securities laws, which is ongoing.

KSF’s investigation is focusing on whether Riot’s officers and/or directors breached their fiduciary duties to Riot’s shareholders or otherwise violated state or federal laws.

