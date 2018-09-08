Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Riot Blockchain Inc    RIOT

RIOT BLOCKCHAIN INC (RIOT)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Riot Blockchain Inc : Riot Blockchain Announces Restructuring

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/08/2018 | 11:01pm CEST

Chris Ensey Appointed Interim CEO Following Resignation of Chairman and CEO

CASTLE ROCK, CO / ACCESSWIRE / September 8, 2018 / Riot Blockchain, Inc. (NASDAQ: RIOT) ("Riot" or the "Company"), today announced that Chris Ensey would be named Chief Executive in connection with a restructuring of the Company's senior executives. Mr. Ensey is expected to continue to aggressively pursue the exploration of the Company's RiotX digital currency exchange under license from Coinsquare and expanded opportunities for digital asset and cryptocurrency businesses. The move follows the resignation of John O'Rourke, the Company's Chairman and CEO.

Mr. Ensey has an extensive background in related industries and served as Chief Operating Officer prior to this announcement. He has held roles with Dunbar Armored, SafeNet and IBM including positions in cybersecurity and product development.

In addition, current Lead Director Remo Mancini has been appointed as Chairman of the Board of Directors. The Board has created a new Investment and Strategy Committee which will be led by Andrew Kaplan as Chairperson. In connection with the restructuring, Jason Les has been named Interim Chairperson of the Audit Committee. Each of the Company's independent directors will continue to serve on each of the committees of the Board.

About Riot Blockchain

Riot Blockchain is focused on building, operating, and supporting blockchain technologies. Its primary operations consist of cryptocurrency mining, targeted development of exchange and mining pool platforms, along with other investments within the sector. For more information, visit:

http://www.RiotBlockchain.com/

Investor Notice

Investing in our securities involves a high degree of risk. Before making an investment decision, you should carefully consider the risks, uncertainties and forward-looking statements described under "Risk Factors" in Item 1A of our most recent Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2017 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on April 17, 2018, as amended on Form 10-K/A on April 30, 2018 and June 29, 2018, and in periodic and current reports we file with the SEC. If any of these risks were to occur, our business, financial condition or results of operations would likely suffer. In that event, the value of our securities could decline, and you could lose part or all of your investment. The risks and uncertainties we describe are not the only ones facing us. Additional risks not presently known to us or that we currently deem immaterial may also impair our business operations. In addition, our past financial performance may not be a reliable indicator of future performance, and historical trends should not be used to anticipate results in the future. See "Safe Harbor" below.

Safe Harbor

The information provided in this press release may include forward-looking statements relating to future events or the future financial performance of the Company. Because such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Words such as "anticipates," "plans," "expects," "intends," "will," "potential," "hope" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based upon current expectations of the Company and involve assumptions that may never materialize or may prove to be incorrect. Actual results and the timing of events could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of various risks and uncertainties. Detailed information regarding factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from the results expressed or implied by statements in this press release relating to the Company may be found in the Company's periodic and current filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the factors described in the sections entitled "Risk Factors", copies of which may be obtained from the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements contained in this press release.

Media Contact:

PR@RiotBlockchain.com

Investor Contact:

IR@RiotBlockchain.com

SOURCE: Riot Blockchain, Inc.

https://www.accesswire.com/511600/Riot-Blockchain-Announces-Restructuring

© Accesswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on RIOT BLOCKCHAIN INC
11:01pRIOT BLOCKCHAIN INC : Riot Blockchain Announces Restructuring
AC
09/07RIOT BLOCKCHAIN, INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Unregistered..
AQ
09/07Optimism For Future Growth of Blockchain Continues Despite Crytocurrency's Tu..
AQ
09/04RIOT BLOCKCHAIN INC : RiotX Enters Exclusive Agreement with Coinsquare in Antici..
AC
09/02Blockchain Dramatically Transforming Operations for New Age Data Centers
AQ
08/26Blockchain Dramatically Transforming Operations for New Age Data Centers
AQ
08/24RIOT BLOCKCHAIN, INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Financial St..
AQ
08/24Multi-billion Dollar Blockchain Industry Fueled by Uptick in Investment Capit..
AQ
08/22Why Blockchain's Ability for Encrypting Information is Disrupting an Impressi..
AQ
08/20RIOT BLOCKCHAIN, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial..
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
09/06Cryptos continue plunge after Goldman report 
09/05Goldman postpones plans for crypto desk - BI 
09/04Riot +1.1% after Bitcoin rally, licensing pact with Coinsquare 
08/28HEALTHCARE - TOP 5 GAINERS / LOSERS : 00 am (08/28/2018) 
08/28PREMARKET GAINERS AS OF 9 : 05 am (08/28/2018) 
Chart RIOT BLOCKCHAIN INC
Duration : Period :
Riot Blockchain Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RIOT BLOCKCHAIN INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 10,0 $
Spread / Average Target 133%
Managers
NameTitle
John O'Rourke Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Christopher Ensey Chief Operating Officer
Rob Chang Chief Financial Officer
Andrew J. Kaplan Independent Director
Jason Les Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RIOT BLOCKCHAIN INC-84.86%60
FIDELITY NATIONAL INFORMATION SERVICES14.20%35 332
ADYEN0.00%22 008
WORLDLINE22.74%7 696
SIMCORP61.19%3 574
FINTECH GROUP AG-4.72%591
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.