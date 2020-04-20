RISE Education : Appoints New Chief Operating Officer

BEIJING, April 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- RISE Education Cayman Ltd ("RISE" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: REDU), a leading junior English Language Training ("ELT") provider in China, today announced the appointment of Ms. Hui Tai as Chief Operating Officer ("COO"). Ms. Jiandong Lu, who previously served as COO and Chief Financial Officer ("CFO"), will serve on as CFO.

Ms. Tai has more than 20 years of experience working in executive roles across several large global organizations. As a certified Lean Six Sigma Master Black Belt, Ms. Tai has extensive knowledge of enterprise operational excellence and improving efficiency through digitalization. Ms. Tai previously served as Co-CEO of YXT.COM, a cloud-based enterprise training service provider, where she was in charge of strategy implementation and business operations, between 2017 and 2019 before joining RISE. Ms. Tai was general manager in charge of education and operational excellence at Hewlett-Packard China between 2009 and 2016. During this period Ms. Tai also served as Dean of Hewlett-Packard University for three years. Prior to that, Ms. Tai worked at Motorola where she was responsible for customer service and improving operations across North Asia. Ms. Tai holds Master's and Bachelor of Science Degrees from Harbin Engineering University.

Ms. Hui Tai commented, "RISE is a great company with strong brand recognition and an established and proven curriculum. I believe my experience in operational excellence and digital transformation will help further drive improvements in efficiency and build a stronger digital platform."

Ms. Lihong Wang, Chairwoman and Chief Executive Officer of RISE, commented, "Ms. Tai is a great leader with a passion for education. Her deep experience in driving improvements in operational efficiency and digitally transforming companies will add significant value to our management team. I look forward to working closely with Ms. Tai to drive growth and continuing rolling out our digitalization strategy."

Ms. Jiandong Lu commented, "RISE is a company with a very collaborative corporate culture. With Ms. Tai taking over the COO role, I will be able to narrow my focus on financial matters in support of RISE's growth strategy."

About RISE Education

RISE Education Cayman Ltd is a leading junior English Language Training ("ELT") provider based in Beijing. Founded in 2007, the Company pioneered the application of the "subject-based learning" philosophy in China, which uses language arts, math, natural science, and social science to teach English in an immersive environment that helps students learn to speak and think like a native speaker. Through three flagship courses, Rise Start, Rise On, and Rise Up, the Company provides ELT to students aged three to six, seven to twelve and thirteen to eighteen, respectively. The Company's highly scalable business model includes both self-owned and franchised learning centers. For more information, please visit http://en.risecenter.com/.

