RISE Education Cayman : Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Unaudited Financial Results
03/14/2019 | 06:39pm EDT
BEIJING, March 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- RISE Education Cayman Ltd ("RISE" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: REDU), a leading junior English Language Training ("ELT") provider in China, today announced its unaudited financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2018.
Highlights for the Fourth Quarter of 2018
- Total revenues increased by 30.1% year-over-year to RMB354.2 million (US$51.5 million) in the fourth quarter of 2018.
- Net income attributable to RISE was RMB31.5 million (US$4.6 million) in the fourth quarter of 2018.
- Non-GAAP net income attributable to RISE[1] increased by 45.9% year-over-year to RMB47.9 million (US$7.0 million) in the fourth quarter of 2018.
- Adjusted EBITDA[1] increased 33.6% year-over-year to RMB91.0 million (US$13.2 million) in the fourth quarter of 2018.
- Total number of student enrollments[2] increased by 85.9% year-over-year to 21,756 in the fourth quarter of 2018 which includes 743 from online courses, 324 from short-term and SSAT test-prep courses, and 720 from The Edge Learning Centers Limited ("The Edge").
- The total number of the Company's learning centers increased to 380, consisting of 76 self-owned (including 2 operated by The Edge) and 304 franchised learning centers.
Highlights for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2018
- Total revenues increased by 31.2% year-over-year to RMB1,271.9 million (US$185.0 million) in the full year of 2018.
- Net income attributable to RISE was RMB143.0 million (US$20.8 million) in the full year of 2018.
- Non-GAAP net income attributable to RISE[1] increased by 24.1% year-over-year to RMB179.9 million (US$26.2 million) in the full year of 2018.
- Total number of student enrollments[2] increased by 42.2% year-over-year to 73,054 in the full year of 2018 which includes 2,955 from online courses, 5,804 from short-term and SSAT test-prep courses, and 2,751 from The Edge.
- Student retention rate at self-owned learning centers remained stable at 70% in the full year of 2018 compared with the same period of the prior year.
Three Months Ended
December 31,
(in thousands RMB, except for percentage and per ADS data)
2017
2018
Pct. Change
Revenues
272,157
354,168
30.1%
Net (loss)/income attributable to RISE
(137,996)
31,503
n/a
Non-GAAP net income attributable to RISE
32,800
47,856
45.9%
Net (loss)/income per ADS attributable to RISE – basic
(2.57)
0.55
n/a
Net (loss)/income per ADS attributable to RISE – diluted
(2.57)
0.54
n/a
Non-GAAP net income per ADS attributable to RISE – basic
0.61
0.84
37.7%
Non-GAAP net income per ADS attributable to RISE – diluted
0.59
0.83
40.7%
Adjusted EBITDA
68,100
90,997
33.6%
Full Year Ended
December 31,
(in thousands RMB, except for percentage and per ADS data)
2017
2018
Pct. Change
Revenues
969,275
1,271,888
31.2%
Net (loss)/income attributable to RISE
(47,974)
142,958
n/a
Non-GAAP net income attributable to RISE
144,954
179,932
24.1%
Net (loss)/income per ADS attributable to RISE – basic
(0.94)
2.51
n/a
Net (loss)/income per ADS attributable to RISE – diluted
(0.94)
2.47
n/a
Non-GAAP net income per ADS attributable to RISE – basic
2.85
3.16
10.9%
Non-GAAP net income per ADS attributable to RISE – diluted
2.78
3.11
11.9%
Adjusted EBITDA
242,510
300,204
23.8%
"We are happy to close out the year with strong, and sustainable revenue growth during the quarter which exceeded our expectation of a 28% growth rate," commented Mr. Yiding Sun, Chief Executive Officer of RISE. "I am also extremely pleased with our team's ability to rapidly assess and adjust our operations to the new regulatory environment. Even though we began collecting tuition in installments in Beijing and Wuxi to comply with the new regulations, we still saw deferred revenue increase by 28% year-over-year by the end of 2018. We maintained healthy growth momentum during the quarter by adding 35 new learning centers, including 4 self-owned learning centers and 31 franchised centers, while managing to keep student retention rate high and stable at 70% in 2018."
Mr. Sun continued, "We made significant progress throughout the year as we continue to benefit from the very solid demand for junior ELT in China. We continue to focus on adding new learning centers to our network, monitoring acquisition opportunities that would strengthen our service offerings, and investing in our technology, product development and selling and marketing initiatives to increase student enrollments while maintaining existing students. Our goal for 2019 is to enhance our brand recognition, upgrade our curriculum and improve IT system, which we believe will allow us to offer better services and improve the educational experience for both students and parents."
Ms. Jiandong Lu, Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer of RISE, stated, "Our total revenues in the fourth quarter increased by 30.1% year-over-year to RMB354 million. Student enrollments, including enrollments from online courses, short-term and SSAT test-prep courses and The Edge, increased 85.9% year-over-year during the quarter. While adding new learning centers to our network will add pressure on our margins and average monthly number of new student enrollments per self-owned center in the short-term, maintaining the rapid pace of our network expansion is key to driving sustainable enrollment growth over the long-term and will support margin expansion as newly opened schools mature and the pace of our expansion stabilizes. We will continue to strike a careful balance between maintaining operational efficiency and opening new learning centers that are fully compliant with regulatory requirements in order to create long-term sustainable value for our shareholders."
Financial Results for the Fourth Quarter of 2018
Revenues
Total revenues for the fourth quarter of 2018 increased by RMB82.0 million, or 30.1%, to RMB354.2 million (US$51.5 million) from RMB272.2 million for the same period of the prior year. The increase was primarily attributable to a growth in revenues from educational programs of RMB66.8 million.
- Revenues from educational programs for the fourth quarter of 2018 increased by 26.7% to RMB316.5 million (US$46.0 million) from RMB249.7 million for the same period of the prior year. The increase was primarily due to (i) a significant increase of the number of student enrollments for our regular courses operated by self-owned learning centers and (ii) a high and stable student retention rate of 71% during the quarter. The number of our self-owned learning centers also increased, excluding 2 from The Edge, to 74 as of December 31, 2018 from 62 as of December 31, 2017. The Company added a total of 55 new classrooms during the fourth quarter of 2018.
- Franchise revenues for the fourth quarter of 2018 increased by 65.9% to RMB28.2 million (US$4.1 million) from RMB17.0 million for the same period of the prior year, primarily due to an increase in recurring franchise fees and an increase in the number of franchised learning centers from 206 as of December 31, 2017 to 304 as of December 31, 2018.
- Other revenues for the fourth quarter of 2018 increased by 74.4% to RMB9.4 million (US$1.4 million) compared with RMB5.4 million for the same period of the prior year. The increase was primarily due to an increase in revenue generated by The Edge which operated two self-owned learning centers during the quarter.
Cost of Revenues
Cost of revenues for the fourth quarter of 2018 increased by RMB21.0 million, or 16.3%, to RMB150.3 million (US$21.9 million) from RMB129.3 million during the same period last year. The increase was primarily due to an increase in rental costs associated with the Company's expanding operations and personnel costs associated with an increase in teacher headcount and total teaching hours at the Company's self-owned learning centers. Non-GAAP cost of revenues[3] for the fourth quarter of 2018 increased by 34.5% to RMB146.4 million (US$21.3 million).
Gross Profit
Gross profit for the fourth quarter of 2018 increased by RMB61.0 million, or 42.7%, to RMB203.8 million (US$29.6 million) from RMB142.8 million for the same period of the prior year. Gross margin increased to 57.6% during the fourth quarter of 2018 from 52.5% during the same period of last year primarily due to higher share-based compensation expenses incurred during the fourth quarter of 2017.
Operating Expenses
Total operating expenses for the fourth quarter of 2018 decreased by RMB127.9 million, or 47.1%, to RMB143.8 million (US$20.9 million) from RMB271.7 million for the same period of the prior year. Non-GAAP operating expenses for the fourth quarter of 2018 were RMB131.4 million (US$19.1 million).
- Selling and marketing expenses increased by 12.6% year-over-year to RMB69.5 million (US$10.1 million) during the fourth quarter of 2018 from RMB61.7 million during the same period last year. The increase was primarily due to an increase in marketing channel expenses and personnel costs associated with the Company's expanding network of self-owned learning centers and growth in student enrollments. Non-GAAP selling and marketing expenses during the fourth quarter of 2018 increased by 26.9% year-over-year to RMB65.8 million (US$9.6 million).
- General and administrative expenses decreased by 64.6% year-over-year to RMB74.4 million (US$10.8 million) during the fourth quarter of 2018 from RMB210.0 million for the same period of the prior year. The decrease was mainly attributable to share-based compensation expenses of RMB69.2 million and IPO-related and one-off expenses of RMB81.8 million incurred during the fourth quarter 2017. Non-GAAP general and administrative expenses for the fourth quarter of 2018 increased by 11.1% year-over-year to RMB65.5 million (US$9.5 million).
Operating Income and Operating Margin
Operating income for the fourth quarter of 2018 was RMB60.0 million (US$8.7 million). Non-GAAP operating income for the fourth quarter of 2018 increased by 45.6% year-over-year to RMB76.4million (US$11.1 million).
Operating margin for the fourth quarter of 2018 was 16.9%, compared with a negative 47.3% during the same period of the prior year. Non-GAAP operating margin increased to 21.6% during the fourth quarter of 2018 from 19.3% during the same period last year.
Interest Expense
Interest expense for the fourth quarter of 2018 was RMB9.0 million (US$1.3 million) compared with RMB11.0 million during the same period of the prior year. The decrease in interest expense was primarily attributable to a decrease in loan principal amount, which was repaid in March 2018.
Other Income
Other income for the fourth quarter of 2018 was RMB3.3 million (US$0.5 million), compared with RMB6.6 million during the same period of the prior year.
Net Income Attributable to RISE
Net income attributable to RISE for the fourth quarter of 2018 was RMB31.5 million (US$4.6 million) compared with a net loss of RMB138.0 million during the same period of the prior year. Net margin attributable to RISE for the fourth quarter of 2018 was 8.9%. Non-GAAP net income attributable to RISE during the fourth quarter of 2018 increased by 45.9% year-over-year to RMB47.9 million (US$7.0 million) from RMB32.8 million during the same period of the prior year. The increase in net income attributable to RISE was mainly attributable to IPO-related and one-off expenses incurred in the fourth quarter of 2017.
EBITDA represents net income before interests, taxes, depreciation, and amortization. EBITDA for the fourth quarter of 2018 was RMB79.0 million (US$11.5 million). Adjusted EBITDA for the fourth quarter of 2018 increased by RMB22.9 million, or 33.6% to RMB91.0 million (US$13.2 million) from RMB68.1 million during the same period of the prior year. Adjusted EBITDA margin was 25.7 % in the fourth quarter of 2018, compared with 25.0% during the same period of the prior year.
Basic and Diluted Earnings per ADS
Basic and diluted net income attributable to RISE per ADS was RMB0.55 (US$0.08) and RMB0.54 (US$0.08), respectively, for the fourth quarter of 2018. Basic and diluted non-GAAP net income attributable to RISE per ADS was RMB0.84 (US$0.12) and RMB0.83 (US$0.12), respectively, for the fourth quarter of 2018.
For details on the calculation of and reconciliation to the nearest GAAP measures for each of non-GAAP cost of revenues, operating expenses, net income, net income attributable to RISE per ADS, EBITDA, and adjusted EBITDA, see "About Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and "Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results."
Cash Flow
Net cash provided by operating activities for the fourth quarter of 2018 was RMB72.5 million (US$10.5 million) compared with RMB14.7 million during the same period of the prior year. The increase was mainly attributable to the pre-paid tuition and fees from the Company's growing student enrollment and the impact from one-off operating expenditures incurred during the fourth quarter of 2017.
Balance Sheet
As of December 31, 2018, the Company had cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash of RMB1,316.8 million (US$191.5 million) compared with RMB1,084.9 million as of December 31, 2017.
Current and non-current deferred revenue and customer advances were RMB1,038.8 million (US$151.1 million) as of December 31, 2018, representing an increase of 27.8% from RMB812.8 million as of December 31, 2017. The increase was primarily due to higher pre-paid tuition and fees from the Company's growing student enrollment and more initial franchise fees from franchise partners.
Financial Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2018
Revenues
Total revenues for the full year of 2018 increased by 31.2% to RMB1,271.9 million (US$185.0 million) from RMB969.3 million for the full year of 2017. The increase was primarily attributable to an increase in revenues from educational programs.
- Revenues from educational programs for the full year of 2018 increased by 28.9% to RMB1,071.6 million (US$155.9 million) from RMB831.1 million for the full year of 2017. The increase was primarily due to (i) an increase of the total number of student enrollments for our regular courses operated by self-owned learning centers and (ii)a high and stable student retention rate of 70% during the full year of 2018. The number of self-owned learning centers, excluding 2 from The Edge, also increased to 74 as of December 31, 2018 from 62 as of December 31, 2017.
- Franchise revenues for the full year of 2018 increased by 25.2% to RMB125.2 million (US$18.2 million) from RMB100.0 million for the full year of 2017. This increase was primarily due to an increase in recurring franchise fees and an increase in the number of franchised learning centers from 206 as of December 31, 2017 to 304 as of December 31, 2018.
- Other revenues for the full year of 2018 increased by 96.7% to RMB75.1 million (US$10.9 million) from RMB38.2 million for the full year of 2017. The increase was primarily due to an increase in revenue generated by The Edge as well as the Company's expanded complementary educational products such as RISE study tour program and Can-Talk online education program.
Cost of Revenues
Cost of revenues for the full year of 2018 increased by 27.5% to RMB576.5 million (US$83.9 million) from RMB452.2 million for the full year of 2017, due primarily to an increase in rental costs associated with the Company's expanding operations and personnel costs associated with an increase in teacher headcount and total teaching hours at the Company's self-owned learning centers. Non-GAAP cost of revenues for the full year of 2018 was RMB561.7 million (US$81.7 million).
Gross Profit
Gross profit for the full year of 2018 increased by 34.5% to RMB695.4 million (US$101.1 million) from RMB517.1 million for the full year of 2017. Gross margin was 54.7% for the full year of 2018 compared with 53.3% for the full year of 2017.
Operating Expenses
Total operating expenses for the full year of 2018 decreased by 5.8% to RMB487.7 million (US$70.9 million) from RMB517.7 million for the full year of 2017. The decrease was mainly attributable to reduced IPO-related and one-off expenses incurred during the fourth quarter of 2017, which were partially offset by an increase in selling and marketing expenses, personnel costs, and office expenses associated with the Company's expanding business. Non-GAAP operating expenses for the full year of 2018 were RMB465.6 million (US$67.7 million).
- Selling and marketing expenses for the full year of 2018 increased by 38.0% year-over-year to RMB245.7 million (US$35.7 million) from RMB178.0 million for the full year of 2017. The increase was primarily due to an increase in marketing channel expenses and personnel costs associated with the Company's expanding network of self-owned learning centers and growth in student enrollments. Non-GAAP selling and marketing expenses for the full year of 2018 increased by 43.8% year-over-year to RMB238.4 million (US$34.7 million).
- General and administrative expenses for the full year of 2018 decreased by 28.7% year-over-year to RMB242.1 million (US$35.2 million) from RMB339.7 million for the full year of 2017. The decrease was mainly attributable to reduced IPO-related and one-off expenses incurred in 2017, which were partially offset by increased personnel costs and office expenses in support of the Company's expanding business. Non-GAAP general and administrative expenses for the full year of 2018 increased by 26.7% year-over-year to RMB227.3 million (US$33.1 million).
Operating Income and Operating Margin
Operating income for the full year of 2018 was RMB207.6 million (US$30.2 million), compared with an operating loss of RMB0.6 million for the full year of 2017. Non-GAAP operating income for the full year of 2018 increased by 20.6% year-over-year to RMB244.6 million (US$35.6 million).
Operating margin was 16.3% during the full year of 2018 compared with a negative margin of 0.1% for the full year of 2017. Non-GAAP operating margin was 19.2% for the full year of 2018 compared with 20.9% for the full year of 2017.
Interest Expense
Interest expense for the full year of 2018 was RMB33.8 million (US$4.9 million) compared with RMB26.6 million for the full year of 2017. The increase in interest expense was primarily due to an increase in loan principal amount which increased in September 2017.
Other Income
Other income for the full year of 2018 was RMB15.4 million (US$2.2 million) compared with RMB6.6 million for the full year of 2017. The Company's ADR depositary bank reimbursed the Company a total consideration of RMB10.0 million during the first quarter of 2018.
Net Income Attributable to RISE
Net income attributable to RISE for the full year of 2018 was RMB143.0 million (US$20.8 million). Net margin attributable to RISE for the full year of 2018 improved to 11.2% from a negative 4.9% for the full year of 2017. Non-GAAP net income attributable to RISE for the full year of 2018 increased by 24.1% year-over-year to RMB179.9 million (US$26.2 million).
EBITDA for the full year of 2018 increased by 399.2% to RMB279.9 million (US$40.7 million) from RMB56.1 million for the full year of 2017. Adjusted EBITDA for the full year of 2018 increased by 23.8% to RMB300.2 million (US$43.7 million) from RMB242.5 million for the full year of 2017. Adjusted EBITDA margin declined to 23.6% for the full year of 2018 from 25.0% for the full year of 2017.
Basic and Diluted Earnings per ADS
Basic and diluted net income attributable to RISE per ADS was RMB2.51 (US$0.37) and RMB2.47 (US$0.36), respectively, for the full year of 2018. Basic and diluted non-GAAP net income attributable to RISE per ADS was RMB3.16 (US$0.46) and RMB3.11 (US$0.45), respectively, for the full year of 2018.
Cash Flow
Net cash provided by operating activities for the full year of 2018 was RMB380.0 million (US$55.3 million) compared with RMB350.1 million for the full year of 2017.
Business Outlook
For the first quarter of 2019, the Company expects its total revenues to be in the range of RMB330 million to RMB335 million, representing a year-over-year growth of approximately 22% to 24%. This forecast reflects the Company's current and preliminary view on the market and operational conditions, which is subject to change.
Exchange Rate
This announcement contains translations of certain RMB amounts into U.S. dollars ("USD") at specified rates solely for the convenience of the reader. Unless otherwise stated, all translations from RMB to USD were made at the rate of RMB6.8755 to US$1.00, the noon buying rate in effect on December 31, 2018 in the H.10 statistical release of the Federal Reserve Board. The Company makes no representation that the RMB or USD amounts referred could be converted into USD or RMB, as the case may be, at any particular rate or at all. For analytical presentation, all percentages are calculated using the numbers presented in the financial statements contained in this earnings release.
About Non-GAAP Financial Measures
To supplement RISE's financial results presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP, the Company uses non-GAAP financial measures, which are adjusted from results based on U.S. GAAP. Reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures to U.S. GAAP financial measures are set forth in table at the end of this earnings release titled "Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results," which provides more details on the non-GAAP financial measures.
Non-GAAP cost of revenues, non-GAAP operating expenses, including non-GAAP selling and marketing expenses and non-GAAP general and administrative expenses, provides the Company with an understanding of the results from the primary operations of the Company's business by excluding the effects of certain transaction-related expenses that do not reflect the ordinary operating expenses of the Company's operations and share-based compensation.
EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA margin and non-GAAP net income provide the Company with an understanding of the results from the primary operations of the Company's business by excluding the effects of certain transaction-related expenses that do not reflect the ordinary EBITDA and net income of the Company's operations.
The Company use non-GAAP operating expenses, including non-GAAP selling and marketing expenses and non-GAAP general and administrative expenses, non-GAAP operating income, Non-GAAP operating margin, EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA margin, non-GAAP net income attributable to RISE, and non-GAAP basic and diluted net income per ADS attributable to RISE to evaluate the Company's period-over-period operating performance because the Company's management believes these provide a more comparable measure of the Company's continuing business as it adjusts for transaction-related expenses that are not reflective of the normal earnings of the Company's business. These measures may be useful to an investor in evaluating the underlying operating performance of the Company's business, and to enhance investors' overall understanding of the historical and current financial performance of the Company's continuing operations and prospects for the future.
Non-GAAP financial information should not be considered a substitute for or superior to U.S. GAAP results. In addition, calculations of this non-GAAP financial information may be different from calculations used by other companies, and therefore comparability may be limited.
Non-GAAP cost of revenues exclude relevant share-based compensation expenses and amortization of certain intangible assets ("IA") acquired as part of the 2013 acquisition from cost of revenues. Non-GAAP operating income adds back share-based compensation expenses, IPO related expenses, one-off expenses and amortization of certain intangible assets acquired as part of the 2013 acquisition. Each of non-GAAP operating expenses, non-GAAP selling and marketing expenses or non-GAAP general and administrative expenses excludes relevant share-based compensation expenses, IPO related expenses, one-off expenses and amortization of certain intangible assets acquired as part of the 2013 acquisition. EBITDA represents net income before interests, taxes, depreciation and amortization.
For more information on non-GAAP financial measures, please see the tables captioned "Reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures to the nearest comparable GAAP measures."
About RISE Education
RISE Education Cayman Ltd is a leading junior English Language Training ("ELT") provider based in Beijing. Founded in 2007, the Company pioneered the application of the "subject-based learning" philosophy in China, which uses language arts, math, natural science, and social science to teach English in an immersive environment that helps students learn to speak and think like a native speaker. Through three flagship courses, Rise Start, Rise On, and Rise Up, the Company provides ELT to students aged three to six, seven to twelve and 13 to 18, respectively. The Company's highly scalable business model includes both self-owned and franchised learning centers. For more information, please visit http://en.risecenter.com/.
Safe Harbor Statement
This press release contains statements of a forward-looking nature. These statements, including the statements relating to the Company's future financial and operating results, are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You can identify these forward-looking statements by terminology such as "will," "expects," "believes," "anticipates," "intends," "estimates" and similar statements. Among other things, management's quotations and the Business Outlook section contain forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on current expectations, assumptions, estimates and projections about RISE and the industry. Potential risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, those relating to its ability to attract new students and retain existing students, its ability to maintain or enhance its brand, its ability to compete effectively against its competitors, its ability to execute its growth strategy, its ability to introduce new products or enhance existing products, its ability to obtain required licenses, permits, filings or registrations, its ability to grow or operate or effectively monitor its franchise business, quarterly variations in its operating results caused by factors beyond its control and macroeconomic conditions in China and their potential impact on the sales of insurance products. All information provided in this press release is as of the date hereof, and RISE undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although RISE believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that its expectations will turn out to be correct, and investors are cautioned that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results. Further information regarding risks and uncertainties faced by RISE is included in RISE's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including its registration statement on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2017.
[1]
Non-GAAP net income attributable to RISE excludes share-based compensation expenses, IPO related expenses, one-off expenses and amortization of certain intangible assets, including teaching course license, trademark, student base and franchise agreements, as part of the junior English Language Training ("ELT") business acquisition by the Company from certain third-party in 2013 (the "2013 acquisition") from net income attributable to RISE. EBITDA represents net income before interests, taxes, depreciation and amortization. Adjusted EBITDA excludes share-based compensation expenses, IPO related expenses and one-off expenses from EBITDA. For details on the calculation of each of these and the reconciliation of each to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, see "About Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and "Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results."
[2]
Student enrollment refers to the cumulative total number of courses enrolled in by students during a given period of time; if one student enrolls in multiple courses, it will be counted as multiple student enrollments.
[3]
Non-GAAP cost of revenues exclude relevant share-based compensation expenses and amortization of certain intangible assets acquired as part of the 2013 acquisition from cost of revenues. Non-GAAP operating income adds back share-based compensation expenses, IPO related expenses, one-off expenses and amortization of certain intangible assets acquired as part of the 2013 acquisition. Each of non-GAAP operating expenses, non-GAAP selling and marketing expenses or non-GAAP general and administrative expenses excludes relevant share-based compensation expenses, IPO related expenses, one-off expenses and amortization of certain intangible assets acquired as part of the 2013 acquisition. For details on the calculation of each of these and the reconciliation of each to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, see "About Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and "Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results."
RISE EDUCATION CAYMAN LTD
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(in thousands, except share data and per share and per ADS data)
As of
December 31
December 31
December 31
2017
2018
2018
RMB
RMB
USD
ASSETS
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
1,055,982
1,288,080
187,343
Restricted cash
28,913
28,705
4,175
Accounts receivable, net
2,470
2,438
355
Amounts due from a related party
6,604
190
28
Inventories
7,905
11,320
1,646
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
40,571
71,537
10,405
Total current assets
1,142,445
1,402,270
203,952
Property and equipment, net
100,177
128,412
18,677
Intangible assets, net
200,615
198,057
28,806
Goodwill
475,732
491,969
71,554
Deferred tax assets
2,404
6,713
976
Other non-current assets
34,965
53,353
7,760
Total assets
1,956,338
2,280,774
331,725
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS'EQUITY
Current liabilities:
Current portion of long-term loan
-
82,506
12,000
Accounts payable
6,041
8,426
1,225
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
171,099
159,882
23,254
Due to a related party
20,000
-
-
Deferred revenue and customer advances
812,821
1,002,796
145,851
Income taxes payable
20,739
25,262
3,674
Total current liabilities
1,030,700
1,278,872
186,004
Long-term loan
623,439
502,356
73,065
Deferred revenue and customer advances
-
36,037
5,241
Deferred tax liabilities
3,785
14,541
2,115
Other non-current liabilities
2,682
8,134
1,183
Total liabilities
1,660,606
1,839,940
267,608
Shareholders' equity:
Ordinary shares
6,782
7,074
1,029
Additional paid-in capital
532,474
600,011
87,268
Treasury shares, at cost
-
(23,460)
(3,412)
Statutory reserves
46,366
78,345
11,395
Accumulated deficit
(315,531)
(248,674)
(36,168)
Accumulated other comprehensive income
40,040
42,459
6,175
Total Rise Education Cayman Ltd shareholders' equity
310,131
455,755
66,287
Non-controlling interests
(14,399)
(14,921)
(2,170)
Total equity
295,732
440,834
64,117
Total liabilities, non-controlling interests and shareholders' equity
1,956,338
2,280,774
331,725
RISE EDUCATION CAYMAN LTD
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
(in thousands, except share data and per share and per ADS data)
Three Months Ended December 31,
Full Year Ended December 31,
2017
2018
2018
2017
2018
2018
RMB
RMB
USD
RMB
RMB
USD
Revenues
272,157
354,168
51,512
969,275
1,271,888
184,988
Educational programs
249,747
316,538
46,039
831,106
1,071,605
155,858
Franchise revenues
17,028
28,242
4,108
100,013
125,214
18,212
Others
5,382
9,388
1,365
38,156
75,069
10,918
Cost of revenues
(129,320)
(150,338)
(21,866)
(452,220)
(576,530)
(83,853)
Gross profit
142,837
203,830
29,646
517,055
695,358
101,135
Selling and marketing expenses
(61,702)
(69,468)
(10,104)
(177,993)
(245,662)
(35,730)
General and administrative expenses
(210,000)
(74,354)
(10,814)
(339,690)
(242,084)
(35,210)
Operating (loss)/income
(128,865)
60,008
8,728
(628)
207,612
30,195
Interest income
3,947
5,099
742
19,559
26,376
3,836
Interest expense
(10,967)
(8,953)
(1,302)
(26,589)
(33,803)
(4,916)
Foreign currency exchange gain/(loss)
208
(361)
(53)
388
(1,383)
(201)
Other income, net
6,617
3,321
483
6,594
15,397
2,239
(Loss)/Income before income tax expense
(129,060)
59,114
8,598
(676)
214,199
31,153
Income tax expense
(8,932)
(24,735)
(3,598)
(52,924)
(71,763)
(10,437)
Net (loss)/income
(137,992)
34,379
5,000
(53,600)
142,436
20,716
Add: net (gain)/loss attributable to non-controlling interests
(4)
(2,876)
(418)
5,626
522
76
Net (loss)/income attributable to RISE Education Cayman Ltd
(137,996)
31,503
4,582
(47,974)
142,958
20,792
Net (loss)/income per ordinary share:
Basic
(1.28)
0.28
0.04
(0.47)
1.26
0.18
Diluted
(1.28)
0.27
0.04
(0.47)
1.23
0.18
Net (loss)/income per ADS (Note 1):
Basic
(2.57)
0.55
0.08
(0.94)
2.51
0.37
Diluted
(2.57)
0.54
0.08
(0.94)
2.47
0.36
Shares used in net (loss)/income per ordinary share computation:
Basic
107,500,000
114,359,011
114,359,011
101,890,411
113,812,182
113,812,182
Diluted
107,500,000
115,846,535
115,846,535
101,890,411
115,881,867
115,881,867
ADSs used in net (loss)/income per ADS computation:
Basic
53,750,000
57,179,506
57,179,506
50,945,205
56,906,091
56,906,091
Diluted
53,750,000
57,923,267
57,923,267
50,945,205
57,940,934
57,940,934
Net (loss)/income
(137,992)
34,379
5,000
(53,600)
142,436
20,716
Other comprehensive (loss)/income, net of tax of nil:
Foreign currency translation adjustments
1,663
2,009
292
(10,424)
2,419
352
Other comprehensive income/(loss)
1,663
2,009
292
(10,424)
2,419
352
Comprehensive (loss)/income
(136,329)
36,388
5,292
(64,024)
144,855
21,068
Add: comprehensive (gain)/loss attributable to non-controlling interests
(4)
(2,876)
(418)
5,626
522
76
Comprehensive (loss)/income attributable to RISE Education Cayman Ltd
(136,333)
33,512
4,874
(58,398)
145,377
21,144
RISE EDUCATION CAYMAN LTD
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP AND NON-GAAP RESULTS
(in thousands, except share data and per share and per ADS data)
Three Months Ended December 31,
Full Year Ended December 31,
2017
2018
2018
2017
2018
2018
RMB
RMB
USD
RMB
RMB
USD
Net (loss)/income
(137,992)
34,379
5,000
(53,600)
142,436
20,716
Share-based compensation ("SBC")
95,307
12,015
1,747
95,307
20,352
2,960
IA amortization arising from Bain acquisition
4,181
4,338
631
17,014
16,622
2,418
IPO related expenses
47,690
-
-
52,907
-
-
One-off expenses
34,150
-
-
38,232
-
-
Income tax expense
(10,532)
-
-
(10,532)
-
-
Non-GAAP net income
32,804
50,732
7,378
139,328
179,410
26,094
Add: net (gain)/loss attributable to non-controlling interests
(4)
(2,876)
(418)
5,626
522
76
Non-GAAP net income attributable to RISE Education Cayman Ltd
32,800
47,856
6,960
144,954
179,932
26,170
Net (loss)/income
(137,992)
34,379
5,000
(53,600)
142,436
20,716
Add: Depreciation
7,614
10,282
1,495
29,246
36,027
5,240
Add: Amortization
5,379
5,732
834
20,465
22,199
3,229
Add: Interest expense
10,967
8,953
1,302
26,588
33,803
4,916
Add: Income tax expense
8,932
24,735
3,598
52,924
71,763
10,437
Less: Interest income
3,947
5,099
742
19,559
26,376
3,836
EBITDA
(109,047)
78,982
11,487
56,064
279,852
40,702
SBC
95,307
12,015
1,747
95,307
20,352
2,960
IPO related expenses
47,690
-
-
52,907
-
-
One-off expenses
34,150
-
-
38,232
-
-
Adjusted EBITDA
68,100
90,997
13,234
242,510
300,204
43,662
Cost of revenues
129,320
150,338
21,866
452,220
576,530
83,853
Personnel costs
60,298
64,030
9,313
176,995
230,321
33,499
Rental costs
36,913
49,402
7,185
146,678
181,457
26,392
Others
32,109
36,906
5,368
128,547
164,752
23,962
Less: SBC
17,063
354
51
17,063
1,315
191
Less: IA amortization arising from Bain acquisition
3,408
3,536
514
13,869
13,549
1,971
Non-GAAP cost of revenues
108,849
146,448
21,301
421,288
561,666
81,691
Non-GAAP gross profit
163,308
207,720
30,211
547,987
710,222
103,297
Selling and marketing expenses
61,702
69,468
10,104
177,993
245,662
35,730
Less: SBC
9,045
2,829
411
9,045
4,229
615
Less: IA amortization arising from Bain acquisition
773
802
117
3,145
3,073
447
Non-GAAP selling and marketing expenses
51,884
65,837
9,576
165,803
238,360
34,668
General and administrative expenses
210,000
74,354
10,814
339,690
242,084
35,210
Less: SBC
69,199
8,832
1,285
69,199
14,808
2,154
Less: IPO related expenses
47,690
-
-
52,907
-
-
Less: One-off expenses
34,150
-
-
38,232
-
-
Non-GAAP general and administrative expenses
58,961
65,522
9,529
179,352
227,276
33,056
Operating expense
271,702
143,822
20,918
517,683
487,746
70,940
Less: SBC
78,244
11,661
1,696
78,244
19,037
2,769
Less: IA amortization arising from Bain acquisition
773
802
117
3,145
3,073
447
Less: IPO related expenses
47,690
-
-
52,907
-
-
Less: One-off expenses
34,150
-
-
38,232
-
-
Non-GAAP operating expense
110,845
131,359
19,105
345,155
465,636
67,724
Non-GAAP operating income
52,463
76,361
11,106
202,832
244,586
35,573
Non-GAAP net income per ADS attributable to RISE-basic
0.61
0.84
0.12
2.85
3.16
0.46
Non-GAAP net income per ADS attributable to RISE-diluted
0.59
0.83
0.12
2.78
3.11
0.45
ADSs used in calculating net income per ADS-basic:
53,750,000
57,179,506
57,179,506
50,945,205
56,906,091
56,906,091
ADSs used in calculating net income per ADS-diluted:
55,867,989
57,923,267
57,923,267
52,225,718
57,940,934
57,940,934
Note 1: Each ADS represents two ordinary shares.
