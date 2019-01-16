Log in
RISE EDUCATION CAYMAN LTD (ADR)
01/16 03:59:48 pm
8.67 USD   +3.83%
RISE : Education Launches One-stop Intelligent Learning Platform

01/16/2019 | 11:47pm EST

BEIJING, Jan. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- RISE Education Cayman Ltd (NASDAQ: REDU) ("RISE" or the "Company"), a leading junior English Language Training ("ELT") provider in China, launched a one-stop intelligent learning platform, which leverages digital technologies to empower teachers and parents to improve the learning experience for students.

Aiming to build a new English learning model, the platform includes a teacher-end app, "Rise Teacher", and a parent-end app, "Rise+". With access to RISE's online tutoring tools, the platform can facilitate efficient one-on-one communication among teachers, parents and students, to create a one-stop learning and teaching experience.

"The launch of the intelligent learning platform is part of RISE's strategy to empower education with technology," said Sun Yiding, CEO of RISE. "RISE is making efforts to create an intelligent and adaptive teaching system, based on Artificial Intelligence and Big Data technologies. We hope to develop customized and personalized teaching service for each student with the goal of nurturing global talents with strong leadership."

With the "RISE+" app, parents of RISE students can easily connect with RISE teachers to have real-time one-on-one communication to learn about their child's progress. Teachers can also post videos and photos of classes to show the child's performance to their parents. The "Rise+" app includes project-based exercises designed for students of different ages, and will add other popular RISE tutoring tools to improve students' ability to think and solve practical problems in English.

To empower teaching, the "Rise Teacher" app provides one-stop service to RISE teachers. They can quickly give exercise assignments to students, save students' homework online, and offer learning feedback to improve teaching efficiency. With a standardized management process, RISE intends to further improve the tutoring experience and quality.

RISE will continue to improve the intelligent learning platform by adding more functions and features. It plans to add a live streaming function in the "RISE+" app, so parents can watch their children learning in classes in real time and, participate in the education process.

About RISE Education

RISE Education Cayman Ltd is a leading junior English Language Training ("ELT") provider based in Beijing. Founded in 2007, the Company pioneered the application of the "subject-based learning" philosophy in China, which uses language arts, math, natural science, and social science to teach English in an immersive environment that helps students learn to speak and think like a native speaker. Primarily through three flagship courses, Rise Start, Rise On, and Rise Up, the Company provides ELT to students aged three to six, seven to twelve and 13 to 18, respectively. The Company's highly scalable business model includes both self-owned and franchised learning centers. For more information, please visit http://en.risecenter.com/.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/rise-education-launches-one-stop-intelligent-learning-platform-300780012.html

SOURCE RISE


© PRNewswire 2019
