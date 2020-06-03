Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo JASDAQ  >  RISE, Inc.    8836   JP3794400006

RISE, INC.

(8836)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

German coalition parties agree ?130 billion stimulus package

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
06/03/2020 | 05:40pm EDT
German Chancellor Angela Merkel arrives at the weekly cabinet meeting at the Chancellery following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Berlin

By Michael Nienaber

Chancellor Angela Merkel's ruling coalition on Wednesday agreed a bumper stimulus package to speed up Germany's recovery from the coronavirus pandemic, overcoming differences on incentives to buy new cars and relief for highly indebted municipalities.

Speaking at a news conference after marathon talks that extended well into the night, Merkel said the package would amount to 130 billion euros (£116 billion) and include lower value-added tax (VAT) to boost consumption.

"The size of the package will amount to 130 billion euros for the years 2020/2021, 120 billion of which will be spent by the federal government," Merkel said. "So we have an economic stimulus package, a package for the future."

The stimulus programme follows a 750 billion-euro rescue package agreed in March which encompassed a debt-financed supplementary budget of 156 billion euros.

Germany's measures, which together with liquidity aid and loan guarantees equal more than 30% of its economic output, go substantially beyond any other national emergency programmes launched by other euro zone countries.

Merkel said VAT will be reduced from 19% to 16% for six months starting in July 1. A lower VAT rate for hospitality of 7% would be lowered by two points over the same period.

The package also includes at least 10 billion euros a year to help municipalities struggling with lower tax receipts with public spending on infrastructure and housing.

The sheer scale of Germany's new spending splurge has raised concerns among officials from economically weaker countries that the discrepancy in aid measures could worsen imbalances in the bloc and distort the European Union's single market.

The measures also include a one-time, 300-euro stipend per child to help families as well as a doubling of incentives to promote the sale of electric cars.

(Writing by Joseph Nasr; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on RISE, INC.
01:39pHSBC and StanChart back China security law for Hong Kong
RE
12:12pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. Stocks Climb as Hopes Build for More Stimulus
DJ
11:27aOPEC+ keen to keep U.S. shale in check as oil prices rally
RE
11:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
11:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
11:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
10:23aWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. Stocks Climb as Hopes Build for More Stimulus
DJ
09:25aRecord European gas stocks raise pressure for supply cuts
RE
09:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
08:56aAUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING : U.S. Private Sector Lost 2.76 Million Jobs in May
DJ
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 294 M 2,70 M 2,70 M
Net income 2020 107 M 0,98 M 0,98 M
Net cash 2020 440 M 4,04 M 4,04 M
P/E ratio 2020 -46,7x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 2 208 M 20,3 M 20,3 M
EV / Sales 2019 9,41x
EV / Sales 2020 4,38x
Nbr of Employees 3
Free-Float 34,1%
Chart RISE, INC.
Duration : Period :
RISE, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RISE, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Naoki Shibatsuji President & Representative Director
Tatsuya Yamaguchi Director
Masao Ito Director
Yukihito Morioka Independent Director
Yasuhiro Shinbo Auditor
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RISE, INC.-23.33%20
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED-19.40%35 984
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LIMITED-17.96%35 339
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED-18.04%29 349
LONGFOR GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED2.33%28 575
COUNTRY GARDEN HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED-20.51%27 480
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group