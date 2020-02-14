RISE Life Science Announces Change of Auditor

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - February 14, 2020) - RISE Life Science Corp. (CSE: RLSC) ("RISE" or "Company") announces that it has changed its auditors from MNP LLP ("Former Auditor") to Baker Tilly WM LLP ("Successor Auditor"). At the request of the Company, the Former Auditor resigned as the auditor of the Company effective February 12, 2020 and the board of directors of the Company appointed the Successor Auditor as the Company's auditor effective February 13, 2020, until the next Annual General Meeting of the Company.

There were no reservations in the Former Auditor's audit reports for the period commencing at the beginning of RISE's two most recent financial years and ending at the date of the resignation of the Former Auditor. There are no "reportable events" (as the term is defined in National Instrument 51-102 - Continuous Disclosure Obligations ("NI 51-102") between the Company and the Former Auditor.

In accordance with NI 51-102, the notice of change of auditor, together with the required letters from the Former Auditor and the Successor Auditor, have been reviewed by the board of directors of the Company and filed on SEDAR.

The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed this news release and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

For Investor inquiries, please contact:

Scott Secord, Executive Chairman

scott@riselifescience.com

T. 416.433.9259

