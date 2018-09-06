Log in
Rise Provides Corporate Update

09/06/2018 | 02:05pm CEST

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 6, 2018) - Rise Gold Corp. (CSE: RISE) (OTCQB: RYES) ("Rise Gold" or the "Company") announces that Director and Chairman, Mr. Alan Edwards, has resigned from the Company's Board of Directors.

Mr. Alan Edwards was appointed as a Director of Detour Gold Corporation on August 29th, 2018. Detour Lake is one of the largest gold deposits in Canada with annual gold production in 2017 of 571,000 oz gold and a mine life of ~23 years.

To focus his attention on his new assignment as a Director of Detour Gold, Mr. Edwards has resigned as Director and Chairman of Rise Gold effective September 7th, 2018.

Mr. Edwards will remain involved in Rise Gold and the Idaho-Maryland Gold Project with his appointment as a Technical Advisor.

Mr. Alan Edwards commented, "The Idaho-Maryland is a very promising high-grade gold project and I believe Rise Gold has a bright future as the exploration program continues on the project. I am pleased to be able to continue to be involved with Rise Gold as a Technical Advisor."

About Rise Gold Corp

Rise Gold is an exploration-stage mining company. The Company's principal asset is the historic past-producing Idaho-Maryland Gold Mine located in Nevada County, California, USA. The Idaho-Maryland Gold Mine is one of the United States' greatest past producing gold mines with total past production of 2,414,000 oz of gold at an average mill head grade of 17 gpt gold from 1866-1955. Historic production at the Idaho-Maryland Mine is disclosed in the Technical Report on the Idaho-Maryland Project dated June 1st, 2017, and available on www.sedar.com. Rise Gold is incorporated in Nevada, USA, and maintains its head office in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada.

On behalf of the Board of Directors:

Benjamin Mossman
President, CEO and Director
Rise Gold Corp.

For further information, please contact:

RISE GOLD CORP.
Suite 650, 669 Howe Street
Vancouver, BC V6C 0B4
T: 604.260.4577
info@risegoldcorp.com
www.risegoldcorp.com

The CSE has not reviewed, approved or disapproved the contents of this news release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements are frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate" and other similar words or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur.

Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions related to certain factors including, without limitation, obtaining all necessary approvals, meeting expenditure and financing requirements, compliance with environmental regulations, title matters, operating hazards, metal prices, political and economic factors, competitive factors, general economic conditions, relationships with vendors and strategic partners, governmental regulation and supervision, seasonality, technological change, industry practices, and one-time events that may cause actual results, performance or developments to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and information contained in this release. Rise undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements or information except as required by law.


© Newsfilecorp 2018
