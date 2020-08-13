Log in
Risecomm : COMPLETION OF PROPOSED AMENDMENT TO TERMS AND CONDITIONS OF CONVERTIBLE BONDS

08/13/2020 | 05:58am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

RISECOMM GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED

瑞 斯 康 集 團 控 股 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(STOCK CODE: 1679)

COMPLETION OF PROPOSED AMENDMENT TO

TERMS AND CONDITIONS OF CONVERTIBLE BONDS

Reference is made to the announcement of Risecomm Group Holdings Limited (the ''Company'') dated 24 June 2020 in relation to the Proposed Amendment to the terms and conditions of the Convertible Bonds (the ''Announcement''). Unless otherwise stated, terms used herein shall have the same meanings as defined in the Announcement.

Pursuant to the Proposed Amendment, the conversion price under the Convertible Bonds will be amended from the Initial Conversion Price of HK$2.50 per Conversion Share to the Adjusted Conversion Price of HK$0.80 per Conversion Share.

The Company is pleased to announce that following the fulfillment of all the conditions precedent set out in the Amendment Agreement, including the grant of approval by the Stock Exchange in relation to the Proposed Amendment, the Company executed the Supplemental Deed on 13 August 2020. The Proposed Amendment took effect upon execution of the Supplemental Deed.

By Order of the Board

Risecomm Group Holdings Limited

Mr. Cheung Fan

Chairman and Non-Executive Director

Hong Kong, 13 August 2020

As at the date of this announcement, the executive Directors are Mr. Yue Jingxing and Mr. Tang Andong, the non-executive Directors are Mr. Wang Shiguang, Mr. Cheung Fan, Mr. Zhou, Francis Bingrong and Ms. Pan Hong and the independent non-executive Directors are Ms. Lo Wan Man, Mr. Ong King Keung and Mr. Zou Heqiang.

Disclaimer

Risecomm Group Holdings Ltd. published this content on 13 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 August 2020 09:57:01 UTC
