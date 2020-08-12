Riskmonster com : Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2020(Based on Japanese GAAP) 0 08/12/2020 | 02:48am EDT Send by mail :

Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2020 (Based on Japanese GAAP) August 11, 2020 Company name: Riskmonster.com Stock exchange listing: Tokyo Stock code: 3768 URL https://www.riskmonster.co.jp Representative: President,CEO Taichi Fujimoto Inquiries: General Manager,Finance and Accounting Maki Yoshida TEL 03-6214-0331 Division Scheduled date to file Quarterly Securities Report: August 13, 2020 Scheduled date to commence dividend payments: - Preparation of supplementary material on quarterly financial results: No Holding of quarterly financial results meeting: No (Amounts less than one million yen are rounded down) 1. Consolidated financial results for the three months ended June 30, 2020 (from April 1, 2020 to June 30, 2020) (1) Consolidated operating results (cumulative) Percentages indicate year-on-year changes Net sales Operating profit Ordinary profit Profit attributable to owners of parent Millions of yen % Millions of yen % Millions of yen % Millions of yen % Three months ended June 30, 2020 778 4.8 130 25.9 131 3.8 86 7.8 Three months ended June 30, 2019 743 7.6 103 29.1 127 52.3 80 69.8 Earnings per share Diluted earnings per share Yen Yen Three months ended June 30, 2020 23.34 - Three months ended June 30, 2019 21.01 - (2) Consolidated financial position Total assets Net assets Equity ratio Net assets per share Millions of yen Millions of yen % Yen As of June 30, 2020 5,413 4,588 83.1 1,213.96 As of March 31, 2020 5,534 4,632 82.1 1,226.57 2. Cash dividends Annual dividends per share 1st quarter-end 2nd quarter-end 3rd quarter-end Fiscal year-end Total Yen Yen Yen Yen Yen Year ended March 31, 2020 - 0.00 - 20.00 20.00 Year ending March 31, 2021 - Year ending March 31, 2021 (Forecast) 0.00 - 21.00 21.00 3. Forecast of consolidated financial results for the year ending March 31, 2021 (from April 1, 2020 to March 31, 2021) Percentages indicate year-on-year changes Net sales Operating profit Ordinary profit Profit attributable to Earnings per share owners of parent Millions of yen % Millions of yen % Millions of yen % Millions of yen % Yen Full year 3,250 3.2 525 3.5 550 0.4 310 1.3 83.30 1 4. Notes Changes in significant subsidiaries during the three months ended June 30, 2020 (changes in specified subsidiaries resulting in the change in scope of consolidation): Application of special accounting methods for preparing quarterly consolidated financial statements: No No (3) Changes in accounting policies, changes in accounting estimates, and restatement of prior period financial statements Changes in accounting policies due to revisions to accounting standards and other regulations: No Changes in accounting policies due to other reasons: No Changes in accounting estimates: No Restatement of prior period financial statements: No (4) Number of issued shares (common shares) Total number of issued shares at the end of the period (including treasury shares) As of June 30, 2020 3,773,461 shares As of March 31, 2020 3,773,461 shares Number of treasury shares at the end of the period As of June 30, 2020 66,900 shares As of March 31, 2020 66,900 shares Average number of shares during the period (cumulative from the beginning of the fiscal year) Three months ended June 30, 2020 3,706,561 shares Three months ended June 30, 2019 3,819,678 shares 2 Quarterly consolidated financial statements Consolidated balance sheets (Thousands of yen) As of March 31, 2020 As of June 30, 2020 Assets Current assets Cash and deposits 2,068,803 2,006,942 Notes and accounts receivable - trade 427,886 419,126 Raw materials and supplies 15,892 15,283 Other 62,842 86,196 Allowance for doubtful accounts (685) (712) Total current assets 2,574,739 2,526,836 Non-current assets Property, plant and equipment Buildings and structures 565,454 565,589 Accumulated depreciation (114,423) (119,379) Buildings and structures, net 451,030 446,210 Tools, furniture and fixtures 432,624 433,800 Accumulated depreciation (344,722) (352,896) Tools, furniture and fixtures, net 87,901 80,903 Land 568,352 568,352 Leased assets 4,713 4,713 Accumulated depreciation (458) (654) Leased assets, net 4,255 4,059 Total property, plant and equipment 1,111,540 1,099,525 Intangible assets Software 623,365 628,528 Other 84,840 114,425 Total intangible assets 708,205 742,954 Investments and other assets Investment securities 1,078,111 985,080 Other 62,512 59,525 Allowance for doubtful accounts (150) (150) Total investments and other assets 1,140,473 1,044,456 Total non-current assets 2,960,219 2,886,936 Total assets 5,534,958 5,413,772 3 (Thousands of yen) As of March 31, 2020 As of June 30, 2020 Liabilities Current liabilities Accounts payable - other 252,909 220,652 Current portion of long-term borrowings 60,160 60,160 Income taxes payable 77,735 33,346 Provision for bonuses 698 382 Other 123,141 150,008 Total current liabilities 514,646 464,549 Non-current liabilities Long-term borrowings 215,640 208,100 Retirement benefit liability 6,171 2,660 Other provisions 12,961 13,657 Other 153,174 135,992 Total non-current liabilities 387,947 360,409 Total liabilities 902,593 824,959 Net assets Shareholders' equity Share capital 1,155,993 1,155,993 Capital surplus 780,280 780,280 Retained earnings 2,299,444 2,311,825 Treasury shares (93,587) (93,587) Total shareholders' equity 4,142,130 4,154,511 Accumulated other comprehensive income Valuation difference on available-for-sale securities 393,744 334,698 Foreign currency translation adjustment 10,493 10,394 Total accumulated other comprehensive income 404,237 345,093 Non-controlling interests 85,997 89,208 Total net assets 4,632,365 4,588,813 Total liabilities and net assets 5,534,958 5,413,772 4 Consolidated statements of income (cumulative) and consolidated statements of comprehensive income (cumulative) Consolidated statements of income (cumulative) (Thousands of yen) Three months ended Three months ended June 30, 2019 June 30, 2020 Net sales 743,633 778,969 Cost of sales 340,274 354,405 Gross profit 403,359 424,563 Selling, general and administrative expenses 299,771 294,149 Operating profit 103,588 130,414 Non-operating income Interest income 25 109 Dividend income 9,048 5,436 Gain on investments in investment partnerships 15,174 - Other 625 357 Total non-operating income 24,874 5,903 Non-operating expenses Interest expenses 854 723 Loss on investments in investment partnerships - 3,374 Commission for purchase of treasury shares 418 - Other - 238 Total non-operating expenses 1,273 4,336 Ordinary profit 127,189 131,980 Extraordinary income Gain on sales of investment securities 183 - Total extraordinary income 183 - Extraordinary losses Office relocation expenses 1,576 - Loss on retirement of non-current assets 60 16 Total extraordinary losses 1,637 16 Profit before income taxes 125,735 131,963 Income taxes - current 22,896 29,548 Income taxes - deferred 20,368 12,721 Total income taxes 43,264 42,270 Profit 82,470 89,693 Profit attributable to non-controlling interests 2,234 3,180 Profit attributable to owners of parent 80,236 86,512 5 Consolidated statements of comprehensive income (cumulative) (Thousands of yen) Three months ended Three months ended June 30, 2019 June 30, 2020 Profit 82,470 89,693 Other comprehensive income Valuation difference on available-for-sale securities 31,438 (58,984) Foreign currency translation adjustment (1,546) (129) Total other comprehensive income 29,891 (59,113) Comprehensive income 112,361 30,579 Comprehensive income attributable to Comprehensive income attributable to owners of parent 110,566 27,368 Comprehensive income attributable to non-controlling 1,795 3,210 interests 6 Attachments Original document

