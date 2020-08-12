Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo Stock Exchange  >  Riskmonster.com    3768   JP3974180006

RISKMONSTER.COM

(3768)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Tokyo Stock Exchange - 08/11
1680 JPY   +3.45%
02:48aRISKMONSTER COM : Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2020(Based on Japanese GAAP)
PU
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Riskmonster com : Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2020(Based on Japanese GAAP)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/12/2020 | 02:48am EDT

Translation

Notice: This document is an excerpt translation of the original Japanese document and is only for reference purposes. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the original Japanese document, the latter shall prevail.

Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2020 (Based on Japanese GAAP)

August 11, 2020

Company name:

Riskmonster.com

Stock exchange listing:

Tokyo

Stock code:

3768

URL https://www.riskmonster.co.jp

Representative:

President,CEO

Taichi Fujimoto

Inquiries:

General Manager,Finance and Accounting

Maki Yoshida

TEL 03-6214-0331

Division

Scheduled date to file Quarterly Securities Report:

August 13, 2020

Scheduled date to commence dividend payments:

-

Preparation of supplementary material on quarterly financial results:

No

Holding of quarterly financial results meeting:

No

(Amounts less than one million yen are rounded down)

1. Consolidated financial results for the three months ended June 30, 2020 (from April 1, 2020 to June 30, 2020)

(1) Consolidated operating results (cumulative)

Percentages indicate year-on-year changes

Net sales

Operating profit

Ordinary profit

Profit attributable to

owners of parent

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Three months ended June 30, 2020

778

4.8

130

25.9

131

3.8

86

7.8

Three months ended June 30, 2019

743

7.6

103

29.1

127

52.3

80

69.8

Earnings per share

Diluted earnings per share

Yen

Yen

Three months ended June 30, 2020

23.34

-

Three months ended June 30, 2019

21.01

-

(2) Consolidated financial position

Total assets

Net assets

Equity ratio

Net assets per share

Millions of yen

Millions of yen

%

Yen

As of June 30, 2020

5,413

4,588

83.1

1,213.96

As of March 31, 2020

5,534

4,632

82.1

1,226.57

2. Cash dividends

Annual dividends per share

1st quarter-end

2nd quarter-end

3rd quarter-end

Fiscal year-end

Total

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

Year ended March 31, 2020

-

0.00

-

20.00

20.00

Year ending March 31, 2021

-

Year ending March 31, 2021 (Forecast)

0.00

-

21.00

21.00

3. Forecast of consolidated financial results for the year ending March 31, 2021 (from April 1, 2020 to March 31, 2021)

Percentages indicate year-on-year changes

Net sales

Operating profit

Ordinary profit

Profit attributable to

Earnings per share

owners of parent

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Yen

Full year

3,250

3.2

525

3.5

550

0.4

310

1.3

83.30

1

4. Notes

  1. Changes in significant subsidiaries during the three months ended June 30, 2020 (changes in specified subsidiaries resulting in the change in scope of consolidation):
  2. Application of special accounting methods for preparing quarterly consolidated financial statements:

No

No

(3) Changes in accounting policies, changes in accounting estimates, and restatement of prior period financial statements

Changes in accounting policies due to revisions to accounting standards and other regulations:

No

Changes in accounting policies due to other reasons:

No

Changes in accounting estimates:

No

Restatement of prior period financial statements:

No

(4) Number of issued shares (common shares)

Total number of issued shares at the end of the period (including treasury shares)

As of June 30, 2020

3,773,461

shares

As of March 31, 2020

3,773,461

shares

Number of treasury shares at the end of the period

As of June 30, 2020

66,900

shares

As of March 31, 2020

66,900

shares

Average number of shares during the period (cumulative from the beginning of the fiscal year)

Three months ended June 30, 2020

3,706,561

shares

Three months ended June 30, 2019

3,819,678

shares

2

Quarterly consolidated financial statements

Consolidated balance sheets

(Thousands of yen)

As of March 31, 2020

As of June 30, 2020

Assets

Current assets

Cash and deposits

2,068,803

2,006,942

Notes and accounts receivable - trade

427,886

419,126

Raw materials and supplies

15,892

15,283

Other

62,842

86,196

Allowance for doubtful accounts

(685)

(712)

Total current assets

2,574,739

2,526,836

Non-current assets

Property, plant and equipment

Buildings and structures

565,454

565,589

Accumulated depreciation

(114,423)

(119,379)

Buildings and structures, net

451,030

446,210

Tools, furniture and fixtures

432,624

433,800

Accumulated depreciation

(344,722)

(352,896)

Tools, furniture and fixtures, net

87,901

80,903

Land

568,352

568,352

Leased assets

4,713

4,713

Accumulated depreciation

(458)

(654)

Leased assets, net

4,255

4,059

Total property, plant and equipment

1,111,540

1,099,525

Intangible assets

Software

623,365

628,528

Other

84,840

114,425

Total intangible assets

708,205

742,954

Investments and other assets

Investment securities

1,078,111

985,080

Other

62,512

59,525

Allowance for doubtful accounts

(150)

(150)

Total investments and other assets

1,140,473

1,044,456

Total non-current assets

2,960,219

2,886,936

Total assets

5,534,958

5,413,772

3

(Thousands of yen)

As of March 31, 2020

As of June 30, 2020

Liabilities

Current liabilities

Accounts payable - other

252,909

220,652

Current portion of long-term borrowings

60,160

60,160

Income taxes payable

77,735

33,346

Provision for bonuses

698

382

Other

123,141

150,008

Total current liabilities

514,646

464,549

Non-current liabilities

Long-term borrowings

215,640

208,100

Retirement benefit liability

6,171

2,660

Other provisions

12,961

13,657

Other

153,174

135,992

Total non-current liabilities

387,947

360,409

Total liabilities

902,593

824,959

Net assets

Shareholders' equity

Share capital

1,155,993

1,155,993

Capital surplus

780,280

780,280

Retained earnings

2,299,444

2,311,825

Treasury shares

(93,587)

(93,587)

Total shareholders' equity

4,142,130

4,154,511

Accumulated other comprehensive income

Valuation difference on available-for-sale securities

393,744

334,698

Foreign currency translation adjustment

10,493

10,394

Total accumulated other comprehensive income

404,237

345,093

Non-controlling interests

85,997

89,208

Total net assets

4,632,365

4,588,813

Total liabilities and net assets

5,534,958

5,413,772

4

Consolidated statements of income (cumulative) and consolidated statements of comprehensive income (cumulative)

Consolidated statements of income (cumulative)

(Thousands of yen)

Three months ended

Three months ended

June 30, 2019

June 30, 2020

Net sales

743,633

778,969

Cost of sales

340,274

354,405

Gross profit

403,359

424,563

Selling, general and administrative expenses

299,771

294,149

Operating profit

103,588

130,414

Non-operating income

Interest income

25

109

Dividend income

9,048

5,436

Gain on investments in investment partnerships

15,174

-

Other

625

357

Total non-operating income

24,874

5,903

Non-operating expenses

Interest expenses

854

723

Loss on investments in investment partnerships

-

3,374

Commission for purchase of treasury shares

418

-

Other

-

238

Total non-operating expenses

1,273

4,336

Ordinary profit

127,189

131,980

Extraordinary income

Gain on sales of investment securities

183

-

Total extraordinary income

183

-

Extraordinary losses

Office relocation expenses

1,576

-

Loss on retirement of non-current assets

60

16

Total extraordinary losses

1,637

16

Profit before income taxes

125,735

131,963

Income taxes - current

22,896

29,548

Income taxes - deferred

20,368

12,721

Total income taxes

43,264

42,270

Profit

82,470

89,693

Profit attributable to non-controlling interests

2,234

3,180

Profit attributable to owners of parent

80,236

86,512

5

Consolidated statements of comprehensive income (cumulative)

(Thousands of yen)

Three months ended

Three months ended

June 30, 2019

June 30, 2020

Profit

82,470

89,693

Other comprehensive income

Valuation difference on available-for-sale securities

31,438

(58,984)

Foreign currency translation adjustment

(1,546)

(129)

Total other comprehensive income

29,891

(59,113)

Comprehensive income

112,361

30,579

Comprehensive income attributable to

Comprehensive income attributable to owners of parent

110,566

27,368

Comprehensive income attributable to non-controlling

1,795

3,210

interests

6

Disclaimer

Riskmonster.com published this content on 12 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 August 2020 06:47:16 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on RISKMONSTER.COM
02:48aRISKMONSTER COM : Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for the Three Months..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 3 150 M 29,5 M 29,5 M
Net income 2020 305 M 2,86 M 2,86 M
Net cash 2020 1 790 M 16,8 M 16,8 M
P/E ratio 2020 16,9x
Yield 2020 1,47%
Capitalization 6 227 M 58,5 M 58,3 M
EV / Sales 2019 0,95x
EV / Sales 2020 1,03x
Nbr of Employees 142
Free-Float 57,4%
Chart RISKMONSTER.COM
Duration : Period :
Riskmonster.com Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RISKMONSTER.COM
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Taichi Fujimoto President & Representative Director
Maki Yoshida Manager-Finance & Accounting
Kenichi Sugano Director
Ryuji Hori Independent Outside Director
Ryusuke Suzuki Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RISKMONSTER.COM3.19%58
VERISK ANALYTICS25.81%30 511
SAMSUNG SDS CO.,LTD.-14.91%10 808
OTSUKA CORPORATION20.69%9 401
CHINA RAILWAY SIGNAL & COMMUNICATION CORPORATION LIMITED-24.14%8 522
VENUSTECH GROUP INC.21.60%5 525
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group