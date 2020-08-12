Riskmonster com : Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2020(Based on Japanese GAAP)
08/12/2020 | 02:48am EDT
Translation
Notice: This document is an excerpt translation of the original Japanese document and is only for reference purposes. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the original Japanese document, the latter shall prevail.
Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2020 (Based on Japanese GAAP)
August 11, 2020
Company name:
Riskmonster.com
Stock exchange listing:
Tokyo
Stock code:
3768
URL
https://www.riskmonster.co.jp
Representative:
President,CEO
Taichi Fujimoto
Inquiries:
General Manager,Finance and Accounting
Maki Yoshida
TEL 03-6214-0331
Division
Scheduled date to file Quarterly Securities Report:
August 13, 2020
Scheduled date to commence dividend payments:
-
Preparation of supplementary material on quarterly financial results:
No
Holding of quarterly financial results meeting:
No
(Amounts less than one million yen are rounded down)
1. Consolidated financial results for the three months ended June 30, 2020 (from April 1, 2020 to June 30, 2020)
(1) Consolidated operating results (cumulative)
Percentages indicate year-on-year changes
Net sales
Operating profit
Ordinary profit
Profit attributable to
owners of parent
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Three months ended June 30, 2020
778
4.8
130
25.9
131
3.8
86
7.8
Three months ended June 30, 2019
743
7.6
103
29.1
127
52.3
80
69.8
Earnings per share
Diluted earnings per share
Yen
Yen
Three months ended June 30, 2020
23.34
-
Three months ended June 30, 2019
21.01
-
(2) Consolidated financial position
Total assets
Net assets
Equity ratio
Net assets per share
Millions of yen
Millions of yen
%
Yen
As of June 30, 2020
5,413
4,588
83.1
1,213.96
As of March 31, 2020
5,534
4,632
82.1
1,226.57
2. Cash dividends
Annual dividends per share
1st quarter-end
2nd quarter-end
3rd quarter-end
Fiscal year-end
Total
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
Year ended March 31, 2020
-
0.00
-
20.00
20.00
Year ending March 31, 2021
-
Year ending March 31, 2021 (Forecast)
0.00
-
21.00
21.00
3. Forecast of consolidated financial results for the year ending March 31, 2021 (from April 1, 2020 to March 31, 2021)
Percentages indicate year-on-year changes
Net sales
Operating profit
Ordinary profit
Profit attributable to
Earnings per share
owners of parent
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Yen
Full year
3,250
3.2
525
3.5
550
0.4
310
1.3
83.30
4. Notes
Changes in significant subsidiaries during the three months ended June 30, 2020 (changes in specified subsidiaries resulting in the change in scope of consolidation):
Application of special accounting methods for preparing quarterly consolidated financial statements:
(3) Changes in accounting policies, changes in accounting estimates, and restatement of prior period financial statements
Changes in accounting policies due to revisions to accounting standards and other regulations:
No
Changes in accounting policies due to other reasons:
No
Changes in accounting estimates:
No
Restatement of prior period financial statements:
No
(4) Number of issued shares (common shares)
Total number of issued shares at the end of the period (including treasury shares)
As of June 30, 2020
3,773,461
shares
As of March 31, 2020
3,773,461
shares
Number of treasury shares at the end of the period
As of June 30, 2020
66,900
shares
As of March 31, 2020
66,900
shares
Average number of shares during the period (cumulative from the beginning of the fiscal year)
Three months ended June 30, 2020
3,706,561
shares
Three months ended June 30, 2019
3,819,678
shares
2
Quarterly consolidated financial statements
Consolidated balance sheets
(Thousands of yen)
As of March 31, 2020
As of June 30, 2020
Assets
Current assets
Cash and deposits
2,068,803
2,006,942
Notes and accounts receivable - trade
427,886
419,126
Raw materials and supplies
15,892
15,283
Other
62,842
86,196
Allowance for doubtful accounts
(685)
(712)
Total current assets
2,574,739
2,526,836
Non-current assets
Property, plant and equipment
Buildings and structures
565,454
565,589
Accumulated depreciation
(114,423)
(119,379)
Buildings and structures, net
451,030
446,210
Tools, furniture and fixtures
432,624
433,800
Accumulated depreciation
(344,722)
(352,896)
Tools, furniture and fixtures, net
87,901
80,903
Land
568,352
568,352
Leased assets
4,713
4,713
Accumulated depreciation
(458)
(654)
Leased assets, net
4,255
4,059
Total property, plant and equipment
1,111,540
1,099,525
Intangible assets
Software
623,365
628,528
Other
84,840
114,425
Total intangible assets
708,205
742,954
Investments and other assets
Investment securities
1,078,111
985,080
Other
62,512
59,525
Allowance for doubtful accounts
(150)
(150)
Total investments and other assets
1,140,473
1,044,456
Total non-current assets
2,960,219
2,886,936
Total assets
5,534,958
5,413,772
3
(Thousands of yen)
As of March 31, 2020
As of June 30, 2020
Liabilities
Current liabilities
Accounts payable - other
252,909
220,652
Current portion of long-term borrowings
60,160
60,160
Income taxes payable
77,735
33,346
Provision for bonuses
698
382
Other
123,141
150,008
Total current liabilities
514,646
464,549
Non-current liabilities
Long-term borrowings
215,640
208,100
Retirement benefit liability
6,171
2,660
Other provisions
12,961
13,657
Other
153,174
135,992
Total non-current liabilities
387,947
360,409
Total liabilities
902,593
824,959
Net assets
Shareholders' equity
Share capital
1,155,993
1,155,993
Capital surplus
780,280
780,280
Retained earnings
2,299,444
2,311,825
Treasury shares
(93,587)
(93,587)
Total shareholders' equity
4,142,130
4,154,511
Accumulated other comprehensive income
Valuation difference on available-for-sale securities
393,744
334,698
Foreign currency translation adjustment
10,493
10,394
Total accumulated other comprehensive income
404,237
345,093
Non-controlling interests
85,997
89,208
Total net assets
4,632,365
4,588,813
Total liabilities and net assets
5,534,958
5,413,772
4
Consolidated statements of income (cumulative) and consolidated statements of comprehensive income (cumulative)
Consolidated statements of income (cumulative)
(Thousands of yen)
Three months ended
Three months ended
June 30, 2019
June 30, 2020
Net sales
743,633
778,969
Cost of sales
340,274
354,405
Gross profit
403,359
424,563
Selling, general and administrative expenses
299,771
294,149
Operating profit
103,588
130,414
Non-operating income
Interest income
25
109
Dividend income
9,048
5,436
Gain on investments in investment partnerships
15,174
-
Other
625
357
Total non-operating income
24,874
5,903
Non-operating expenses
Interest expenses
854
723
Loss on investments in investment partnerships
-
3,374
Commission for purchase of treasury shares
418
-
Other
-
238
Total non-operating expenses
1,273
4,336
Ordinary profit
127,189
131,980
Extraordinary income
Gain on sales of investment securities
183
-
Total extraordinary income
183
-
Extraordinary losses
Office relocation expenses
1,576
-
Loss on retirement of non-current assets
60
16
Total extraordinary losses
1,637
16
Profit before income taxes
125,735
131,963
Income taxes - current
22,896
29,548
Income taxes - deferred
20,368
12,721
Total income taxes
43,264
42,270
Profit
82,470
89,693
Profit attributable to non-controlling interests
2,234
3,180
Profit attributable to owners of parent
80,236
86,512
5
Consolidated statements of comprehensive income (cumulative)
(Thousands of yen)
Three months ended
Three months ended
June 30, 2019
June 30, 2020
Profit
82,470
89,693
Other comprehensive income
Valuation difference on available-for-sale securities
31,438
(58,984)
Foreign currency translation adjustment
(1,546)
(129)
Total other comprehensive income
29,891
(59,113)
Comprehensive income
112,361
30,579
Comprehensive income attributable to
Comprehensive income attributable to owners of parent
110,566
27,368
Comprehensive income attributable to non-controlling
1,795
3,210
interests
6
Sales 2020
3 150 M
29,5 M
29,5 M
Net income 2020
305 M
2,86 M
2,86 M
Net cash 2020
1 790 M
16,8 M
16,8 M
P/E ratio 2020
16,9x
Yield 2020
1,47%
Capitalization
6 227 M
58,5 M
58,3 M
EV / Sales 2019
0,95x
EV / Sales 2020
1,03x
Nbr of Employees
142
Free-Float
57,4%
