RISO KAGAKU CORPORATION

(6413)
Riso Kagaku : Consolidated Financial Results for the Three Months of the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2021

08/07/2020 | 01:19am EDT

Translation

July 31, 2020

Consolidated Financial Results

for the Three Months of the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2021

Company name:

RISO KAGAKU CORPORATION

Listing:

First Section of the Tokyo Stock Exchange

Stock code:

6413

URL:

https://www.riso.co.jp/english/

Representative:

Akira Hayama, President & CEO

Inquiries:

Shouichi Ikejima, Director and General Manager of Corporate Headquarters

TEL: +81-3-5441-6611 (from overseas)

Scheduled date to file Quarterly Report:

August 7, 2020

Scheduled date of dividend payment commencement:

-

Preparation of supplementary information on quarterly business results:

None

Holding of briefing on quarterly business results:

None

(Millions of yen with fractional amounts discarded, unless otherwise noted)

1. Consolidated performance for the three months of the fiscal year ending March 31, 2021 (from April 1, 2020 to June 30, 2020)

(1) Consolidated operating results (cumulative)

(Percentages indicate year-on-year changes.)

Net sales

Operating income

Ordinary income

Profit attributable to

owners of parent

Three months ended

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

June 30, 2020

13,455

(29.6)

(678)

-

(605)

-

46

(92.3)

June 30, 2019

19,105

(7.1)

957

(31.3)

971

(27.7)

605

(42.0)

Note: Comprehensive Income

Three months ended June 30, 2020: 216 million yen / (13.9) %

Three months ended June 30, 2019: 250 million yen / (74.7) %

Net income per share

Diluted net income per

share

Three months ended

Yen

Yen

June 30, 2020

1.34

-

June 30, 2019

16.95

-

(2) Consolidated financial position

Total assets

Net assets

Equity ratio

As of

Millions of yen

Millions of yen

%

June 30, 2020

77,176

57,571

74.6

March 31, 2020

80,224

57,876

72.1

Reference: Shareholders' Equity

As of June 30, 2020:

57,571 million yen

As of March 31, 2020: 57,876 million yen

2. Cash dividends

Cash dividends per share

First quarter

Second quarter

Third quarter

Fiscal year-end

Total

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

Fiscal year ended

-

0.00

-

15.00

15.00

March 31, 2020

Fiscal year ending

-

March 31, 2021

Fiscal year ending

March 31, 2021

0.00

-

0.00

0.00

(Forecasts)

Note: Revisions to the forecasts of cash dividends in the current quarter: None

3. Forecasts for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2021 (from April 1, 2020 to March 31, 2021)

(Percentages indicate year-on-year changes.)

Net sales

Operating income

Ordinary income

Profit attributable to

Net income

owners of parent

per share

Millions of

%

Millions of

%

Millions of

%

Millions of

%

Yen

yen

yen

yen

yen

Six months ending

28,500

(28.3)

(2,000)

-

(1,900)

-

(1,100)

-

(31.69)

September 30, 2020

Fiscal year ending

63,300

(18.9)

(2,500)

-

(2,400)

-

(1,400)

-

(40.34)

March 31, 2021

Note: Revisions to the forecasts in the current quarter: Yes

4. Others

  1. Changes in significant subsidiaries during the period (changes in specified subsidiaries resulting in changes in scope of consolidation): None
  2. Adoption of peculiar accounting methods for quarterly consolidated financial statements: None
  3. Changes in accounting policies, changes in accounting estimates and restatement
    1. Changes due to revisions to accounting standards and other regulations: None
    2. Changes due to other reasons: None
    3. Changes in accounting estimates: None
    4. Restatement: None

(4)

Number of issued shares (common stock)

a. Total number of issued shares at the end of the period (including treasury stock)

As of June 30, 2020

47,406,332 shares

As of March 31, 2020

47,406,332 shares

b. Number of treasury stock at the end of the period

As of June 30, 2020

12,699,181 shares

As of March 31, 2020

12,699,181 shares

c. Average number of shares during the period (cumulative from the beginning of the fiscal year)

Three months ended June 30, 2020

34,707,151 shares

Three months ended June 30, 2019

35,701,251 shares

  • These financial results are outside the scope of audit by a certified public accountant or an audit firm.
  • Proper use of the forecasts, and other special matters
    The forward-looking statements, including forecasts, contained in these materials are based on information currently available to the Company. These statements do not purport that the Company pledges to achieve such performance. Actual business may differ substantially from the forecasts due to various factors in the future.

Attached Materials

Index

1. Qualitative Information regarding Consolidated Results for the Three Months...................................................

2

(1)

Explanation on consolidated operating results .............................................................................................

2

(2)

Explanation on consolidated financial position ............................................................................................

3

(3)

Explanation on future estimates information pertaining to consolidated earnings forecasts ........................

3

(4)

Explanation on research and development activities ....................................................................................

4

2. Consolidated Quarterly Financial Statements....................................................................................................

5

(1)

Consolidated quarterly balance sheets..........................................................................................................

5

(2)

Consolidated quarterly statements of (comprehensive) income ...................................................................

7

(3)

Notes on quarterly consolidated financial statements...................................................................................

9

(Notes on premise of going concern)............................................................................................................

9

(Notes on significant changes in the amount of shareholders' equity) .........................................................

9

(Additional information) ................................................................................................................

9

(Segment information)..................................................................................................................................

9

- 1 -

1. Qualitative Information regarding Consolidated Results for the Three Months

(1) Explanation on consolidated operating results

The RISO Group (RISO) formulated the Seventh Medium term Management Plan (RISO Vision 22) with the final fiscal year of the period ending March 31, 2022, and followed its medium term management policy of "Enhance profitability by expanding the inkjet business and improving efficiency on a Group wide basis".

Due to the impact of novel coronavirus infectious disease (COVID-19) across all segments, consolidated operating results for the three months under review consisted of lower net sales and an operating loss.

Net sales was 13,455 million yen (down 29.6% year on year), operating losses were 678 million yen (compared to operating income of 957 million yen in the same period of the previous fiscal year), and ordinary losses were 605 million yen (compared to ordinary income of 971 million yen in the same period of the previous fiscal year).

Income from employment-related subsidies and other items was recorded as extraordinary income, and a refund of income taxes paid in the past is also expected, resulting in profit attributable to owners of parent of 46 million yen (down 92.3% year on year).

The average exchange rates during the current consolidated three months period were 107.62 yen (a 2.28 yen appreciation of the yen year on year) for the US dollar and 118.48 yen (a 5.01 yen appreciation of the yen year on year) for the euro.

Results by segment are as follows:

a. Printing equipment business

RISO, as part of its printing equipment business, engages in the inkjet business, principally with its ORPHIS high-speed color printers, as well as the digital duplicating business, consisting mainly of its RISOGRAPH digital duplicators. Due to the impact of novel coronavirus infectious disease (COVID-19) across all areas, net sales for the printing equipment business were 13,202 million yen (down 29.7% year on year). Operating losses were 778 million yen (compared to operating income of 823 million yen in the same period of the previous fiscal year).

Japan

In the inkjet business and the digital duplicating business, net sales fell below the previous year's level. Overall sales were 7,596 million yen (down 25.6% year on year). Operating losses were 174 million yen (compared to operating income of 726 million yen in the same period of the previous fiscal year).

The Americas

In the inkjet business and the digital duplicating business, net sales fell below the previous year's level. Overall sales were 608 million yen (down 47.2% year on year). Operating losses were 296 million yen (compared to operating losses of 204 million yen in the same period of the previous fiscal year).

Europe

In the inkjet business and the digital duplicating business, there was effect of the yen's appreciation, so overall sales were 2,033 million yen (down 42.3% year on year). Operating losses were 351 million yen (compared to operating income of 37 million yen in the same period of the previous fiscal year).

Asia

In the inkjet business and the digital duplicating business, there was effect of the yen's appreciation, so overall sales were 2,963 million yen (down 23.9% year on year). Operating income was 43 million yen (down 83.4% year on year).

b. Others

RISO operates a real estate business and a print creating business as well as printing equipment business. Net sales in the others were 253 million yen (down 20.9% year on year), and operating income was 99 million yen (down 25.8% year on year).

- 2 -

(2) Explanation on consolidated financial position

The financial position of RISO at the end of the current quarter compared to the end of the previous fiscal year is as follows.

Total assets fell 3,047 million yen to 77,176 million yen, while net assets fell 304 million yen to 57,571 million yen.

The main changes in the assets portion include increases of 1,588 million yen in cash and deposits and decreases of 4,361 million yen in notes and accounts receivable-trade and 2,299 million yen in Short-term investment securities. In the liabilities portion, there were decreases of 1,418 million yen in Notes and accounts payable-trade and 1,019 million yen in provision for bonuses. In the net assets portion, there were decreases of 474 million yen in retained earnings.

As a result, the equity ratio moved up 2.5 points to 74.6%.

(3) Explanation on future estimates information pertaining to consolidated earnings forecasts

In light of recent earnings trends, RISO has revised the earnings forecasts released on May 15, 2020.

Revisions of the first half year forecast figures for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2021 (April 1, 2020 - September 30, 2020)

(Millions of yen)

Profit attributable

Net income

Net sales

Operating income Ordinary income

to owners of

per share

parent

Previous forecast (A)

26,600

3,200

Revised forecast (B)

28,500

2,000

1,900

1,100

31.69 yen

Amount of

1,900

1,200

increase/decrease (B-A)

Percentage of

7.1

increase/decrease (%)

(Ref.) Actual results of

the first half year ended

39,754

2,108

2,003

1,068

30.06 yen

March 31, 2020

Revisions of figures in consolidated earnings forecasts for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2021 (April 1, 2020 - March 31, 2021)

(Millions of yen)

Profit attributable

Net income

Net sales

Operating income Ordinary income

to owners of

per share

parent

Previous forecast (A)

62,800

3,400

Revised forecast (B)

63,300

2,500

2,400

1,400

40.34 yen

Amount of

500

900

increase/decrease (B-A)

Percentage of

0.8

increase/decrease (%)

(Ref.) Previous fiscal

year results (fiscal year

78,066

2,543

2,440

683

19.38 yen

ended March 31, 2020)

- 3 -

Reasons for revision

Reflecting financial results for the three months ended June 30, 2020, and the outlook for the business environment going forward, we have revised net sales and operating income forecasts for the six months ending September 30, 2020, as well as net sales and operating income forecasts for the full year. In addition, based on information currently available, we have calculated ordinary income and profit attributable to owners of parent for the six months ending September 30, 2020 and ordinary income and profit attributable to owners of parent for the full year, which had not been determined in the previously announced forecasts, and that are both disclosed herein.

The above-mentioned forecasts assume exchange rates of 105 yen against the US dollar, and 115 yen against the euro for the second quarter of the current fiscal year onward.

(4) Explanation on research and development activities

Expenses for RISO's research and development activities in the current quarter totaled 1,246 million yen. The main R&D activities were in the printing equipment business.

- 4 -

2. Consolidated Quarterly Financial Statements

(1) Consolidated quarterly balance sheets

(Millions of yen)

As of March 31, 2020

As of June 30, 2020

Assets

Current assets

Cash and deposits

13,019

14,608

Notes and accounts receivable-trade

13,236

8,874

Short-term investment securities

2,700

400

Merchandise and finished goods

8,450

9,145

Work in process

870

775

Raw materials and supplies

1,946

1,964

Other

2,089

2,910

Allowance for doubtful accounts

(286)

(299)

Total current assets

42,027

38,380

Noncurrent assets

Property, plant and equipment

Buildings and structures

20,967

22,502

Accumulated depreciation

(14,036)

(14,185)

Buildings and structures, net

6,931

8,316

Machinery, equipment and vehicles

6,932

7,006

Accumulated depreciation

(5,736)

(5,866)

Machinery, equipment and vehicles, net

1,196

1,140

Tools, furniture and fixtures

14,356

14,585

Accumulated depreciation

(13,522)

(13,563)

Tools, furniture and fixtures, net

833

1,021

Land

17,641

17,651

Lease assets

518

511

Accumulated depreciation

(271)

(286)

Lease assets, net

246

224

Construction in progress

1,144

62

Other

10,840

10,810

Accumulated depreciation

(7,586)

(7,568)

Other, net

3,254

3,242

Total property, plant and equipment

31,249

31,659

Intangible assets

Software

979

919

Other

101

119

Total intangible assets

1,080

1,039

Investments and other assets

Investment securities

1,145

1,161

Long-term loans receivable

17

16

Deferred tax assets

1,705

1,879

Other

3,004

3,046

Allowance for doubtful accounts

(4)

(5)

Total investments and other assets

5,867

6,098

Total noncurrent assets

38,197

38,796

Total assets

80,224

77,176

- 5 -

(Millions of yen)

As of March 31, 2020

As of June 30, 2020

Liabilities

Current liabilities

Notes and accounts payable-trade

9,618

8,199

Short-term loans payable

825

777

Current portion of long-term loans payable

1

1

Income taxes payable

132

280

Provision for bonuses

1,766

746

Provision for product warranties

54

38

Other

7,419

6,986

Total current liabilities

19,818

17,030

Noncurrent liabilities

Long-term loans payable

12

12

Net defined benefit liability

1,759

1,817

Other

757

743

Total noncurrent liabilities

2,530

2,574

Total liabilities

22,348

19,604

Net assets

Shareholders' equity

Capital stock

14,114

14,114

Capital surplus

14,779

14,779

Retained earnings

50,573

50,099

Treasury stock

(20,074)

(20,074)

Total shareholders' equity

59,393

58,919

Accumulated other comprehensive income

Valuation difference on available-for-sale securities

24

41

Foreign currency translation adjustment

(1,231)

(1,106)

Remeasurements of defined benefit plans

(309)

(282)

Total accumulated other comprehensive income

(1,517)

(1,347)

Total net assets

57,876

57,571

Total liabilities and net assets

80,224

77,176

- 6 -

  1. Consolidated quarterly statements of (comprehensive) income (Consolidated quarterly statements of income)

(Millions of yen)

Three months ended

Three months ended

June 30, 2019

June 30, 2020

(From April 1, 2019

(From April 1, 2020

to June 30, 2019)

to June 30, 2020)

Net sales

19,105

13,455

Cost of sales

7,662

5,707

Gross profit

11,442

7,748

Selling, general and administrative expenses

10,484

8,426

Operating income

957

(678)

Non-operating income

Interest income

40

31

Dividends income

29

30

Other

51

34

Total non-operating income

121

95

Non-operating expenses

Interest expenses

16

12

Foreign exchange losses

84

3

Loss on retirement of noncurrent assets

3

3

Other

4

3

Total non-operating expenses

108

23

Ordinary profit

971

(605)

Extraordinary income

Subsidy income

278

Gain on transfer of goodwill

86

Total extraordinary income

364

Profit (loss) before income taxes

971

(241)

Income taxes

366

(47)

Refund of income taxes for prior periods

(240)

Profit

605

46

Profit attributable to owners of parent

605

46

- 7 -

(Consolidated quarterly statements of comprehensive income)

(Millions of yen)

Three months ended

Three months ended

June 30, 2019

June 30, 2020

(From April 1, 2019

(From April 1, 2020

to June 30, 2019)

to June 30, 2020)

Profit

605

46

Other comprehensive income

Valuation difference on available-for-sale securities

(3)

17

Foreign currency translation adjustment

(364)

125

Remeasurements of defined benefit plans

13

26

Total other comprehensive income

(354)

169

Comprehensive income

250

216

Comprehensive income attributable to

Comprehensive income attributable to owners of the

250

216

parent

Comprehensive income attributable to

-

-

non-controlling interests

- 8 -

  1. Notes on quarterly consolidated financial statements (Notes on premise of going concern)
    No items to report
    (Notes on significant changes in the amount of shareholders' equity) No items to report

(Additional information)

(Accounting estimates in relation to the impact of novel coronavirus infectious disease (COVID-19))

There have been no material changes to the hypothesis, which includes the timing of the resolution of the COVID-19 issue, described in "Accounting estimates in relation to the impact of novel coronavirus infectious disease (COVID-19)" section of the "Additional information" section of the securities report for the previous fiscal year.

(Segment information)

1. Three months ended June 30, 2019 (from April 1, 2019 to June 30, 2019) Information on sales and income or loss for each reportable segment

(Millions of yen)

Printing equipment

Others

Adjustments

Total

business

(Note: 1)

Net sales:

Outside

customers

18,785

320

19,105

Inter-segment

Total

18,785

320

19,105

Segment

823

134

957

income

Notes: 1. "Others" includes real estate business and print creating business.

  1. Total amount of segment income coincides with the operating income in the consolidated statements of income.
  2. The breakdown by region in the printing equipment business is as follows.

(Millions of yen)

Printing equipment business

Japan

The Americas

Europe

Asia

Total

Sales

10,215

1,152

3,521

3,894

18,785

Operating income (loss)

726

(204)

37

264

823

- 9 -

2. Three months ended June 30, 2020 (from April 1, 2020 to June 30, 2020) Information on sales and income or loss for each reportable segment

(Millions of yen)

Printing equipment

Others

Adjustments

Total

business

(Note: 1)

Net sales:

Outside

customers

13,202

253

13,455

Inter-segment

Total

13,202

253

13,455

Segment

(778)

99

(678)

income (loss)

Notes: 1. "Others" includes real estate business and print creating business.

  1. Total amount of segment income (loss) coincides with the operating loss in the consolidated statements of income.
  2. The breakdown by region in the printing equipment business is as follows.

(Millions of yen)

Printing equipment business

Japan

The Americas

Europe

Asia

Total

Sales

7,596

608

2,033

2,963

13,202

Operating income (loss)

(174)

(296)

(351)

43

(778)

- 10 -

Disclaimer

Riso Kagaku Corporation published this content on 07 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 August 2020 05:18:14 UTC
