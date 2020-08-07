Riso Kagaku : Consolidated Financial Results for the Three Months of the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2021 0 08/07/2020 | 01:19am EDT Send by mail :

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields Translation July 31, 2020 Consolidated Financial Results for the Three Months of the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2021 Company name: RISO KAGAKU CORPORATION Listing: First Section of the Tokyo Stock Exchange Stock code: 6413 URL: https://www.riso.co.jp/english/ Representative: Akira Hayama, President & CEO Inquiries: Shouichi Ikejima, Director and General Manager of Corporate Headquarters TEL: +81-3-5441-6611 (from overseas) Scheduled date to file Quarterly Report: August 7, 2020 Scheduled date of dividend payment commencement: - Preparation of supplementary information on quarterly business results: None Holding of briefing on quarterly business results: None (Millions of yen with fractional amounts discarded, unless otherwise noted) 1. Consolidated performance for the three months of the fiscal year ending March 31, 2021 (from April 1, 2020 to June 30, 2020) (1) Consolidated operating results (cumulative) (Percentages indicate year-on-year changes.) Net sales Operating income Ordinary income Profit attributable to owners of parent Three months ended Millions of yen % Millions of yen % Millions of yen % Millions of yen % June 30, 2020 13,455 (29.6) (678) - (605) - 46 (92.3) June 30, 2019 19,105 (7.1) 957 (31.3) 971 (27.7) 605 (42.0) Note: Comprehensive Income Three months ended June 30, 2020: 216 million yen / (13.9) % Three months ended June 30, 2019: 250 million yen / (74.7) % Net income per share Diluted net income per share Three months ended Yen Yen June 30, 2020 1.34 - June 30, 2019 16.95 - (2) Consolidated financial position Total assets Net assets Equity ratio As of Millions of yen Millions of yen % June 30, 2020 77,176 57,571 74.6 March 31, 2020 80,224 57,876 72.1 Reference: Shareholders' Equity As of June 30, 2020: 57,571 million yen As of March 31, 2020: 57,876 million yen 2. Cash dividends Cash dividends per share First quarter Second quarter Third quarter Fiscal year-end Total Yen Yen Yen Yen Yen Fiscal year ended - 0.00 - 15.00 15.00 March 31, 2020 Fiscal year ending - March 31, 2021 Fiscal year ending March 31, 2021 0.00 - 0.00 0.00 (Forecasts) Note: Revisions to the forecasts of cash dividends in the current quarter: None 3. Forecasts for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2021 (from April 1, 2020 to March 31, 2021) (Percentages indicate year-on-year changes.) Net sales Operating income Ordinary income Profit attributable to Net income owners of parent per share Millions of % Millions of % Millions of % Millions of % Yen yen yen yen yen Six months ending 28,500 (28.3) (2,000) - (1,900) - (1,100) - (31.69) September 30, 2020 Fiscal year ending 63,300 (18.9) (2,500) - (2,400) - (1,400) - (40.34) March 31, 2021 Note: Revisions to the forecasts in the current quarter: Yes 4. Others Changes in significant subsidiaries during the period (changes in specified subsidiaries resulting in changes in scope of consolidation): None Adoption of peculiar accounting methods for quarterly consolidated financial statements: None Changes in accounting policies, changes in accounting estimates and restatement Changes due to revisions to accounting standards and other regulations: None Changes due to other reasons: None Changes in accounting estimates: None Restatement: None (4) Number of issued shares (common stock) a. Total number of issued shares at the end of the period (including treasury stock) As of June 30, 2020 47,406,332 shares As of March 31, 2020 47,406,332 shares b. Number of treasury stock at the end of the period As of June 30, 2020 12,699,181 shares As of March 31, 2020 12,699,181 shares c. Average number of shares during the period (cumulative from the beginning of the fiscal year) Three months ended June 30, 2020 34,707,151 shares Three months ended June 30, 2019 35,701,251 shares These financial results are outside the scope of audit by a certified public accountant or an audit firm.

The forward-looking statements, including forecasts, contained in these materials are based on information currently available to the Company. These statements do not purport that the Company pledges to achieve such performance. Actual business may differ substantially from the forecasts due to various factors in the future. Attached Materials Index 1. Qualitative Information regarding Consolidated Results for the Three Months................................................... 2 (1) Explanation on consolidated operating results ............................................................................................. 2 (2) Explanation on consolidated financial position ............................................................................................ 3 (3) Explanation on future estimates information pertaining to consolidated earnings forecasts ........................ 3 (4) Explanation on research and development activities .................................................................................... 4 2. Consolidated Quarterly Financial Statements.................................................................................................... 5 (1) Consolidated quarterly balance sheets.......................................................................................................... 5 (2) Consolidated quarterly statements of (comprehensive) income ................................................................... 7 (3) Notes on quarterly consolidated financial statements................................................................................... 9 (Notes on premise of going concern)............................................................................................................ 9 (Notes on significant changes in the amount of shareholders' equity) ......................................................... 9 (Additional information) ................................................................................................................ 9 (Segment information).................................................................................................................................. 9 - 1 - 1. Qualitative Information regarding Consolidated Results for the Three Months (1) Explanation on consolidated operating results The RISO Group (RISO) formulated the Seventh Medium term Management Plan (RISO Vision 22) with the final fiscal year of the period ending March 31, 2022, and followed its medium term management policy of "Enhance profitability by expanding the inkjet business and improving efficiency on a Group wide basis". Due to the impact of novel coronavirus infectious disease (COVID-19) across all segments, consolidated operating results for the three months under review consisted of lower net sales and an operating loss. Net sales was 13,455 million yen (down 29.6% year on year), operating losses were 678 million yen (compared to operating income of 957 million yen in the same period of the previous fiscal year), and ordinary losses were 605 million yen (compared to ordinary income of 971 million yen in the same period of the previous fiscal year). Income from employment-related subsidies and other items was recorded as extraordinary income, and a refund of income taxes paid in the past is also expected, resulting in profit attributable to owners of parent of 46 million yen (down 92.3% year on year). The average exchange rates during the current consolidated three months period were 107.62 yen (a 2.28 yen appreciation of the yen year on year) for the US dollar and 118.48 yen (a 5.01 yen appreciation of the yen year on year) for the euro. Results by segment are as follows: a. Printing equipment business RISO, as part of its printing equipment business, engages in the inkjet business, principally with its ORPHIS high-speed color printers, as well as the digital duplicating business, consisting mainly of its RISOGRAPH digital duplicators. Due to the impact of novel coronavirus infectious disease (COVID-19) across all areas, net sales for the printing equipment business were 13,202 million yen (down 29.7% year on year). Operating losses were 778 million yen (compared to operating income of 823 million yen in the same period of the previous fiscal year). Japan In the inkjet business and the digital duplicating business, net sales fell below the previous year's level. Overall sales were 7,596 million yen (down 25.6% year on year). Operating losses were 174 million yen (compared to operating income of 726 million yen in the same period of the previous fiscal year). The Americas In the inkjet business and the digital duplicating business, net sales fell below the previous year's level. Overall sales were 608 million yen (down 47.2% year on year). Operating losses were 296 million yen (compared to operating losses of 204 million yen in the same period of the previous fiscal year). Europe In the inkjet business and the digital duplicating business, there was effect of the yen's appreciation, so overall sales were 2,033 million yen (down 42.3% year on year). Operating losses were 351 million yen (compared to operating income of 37 million yen in the same period of the previous fiscal year). Asia In the inkjet business and the digital duplicating business, there was effect of the yen's appreciation, so overall sales were 2,963 million yen (down 23.9% year on year). Operating income was 43 million yen (down 83.4% year on year). b. Others RISO operates a real estate business and a print creating business as well as printing equipment business. Net sales in the others were 253 million yen (down 20.9% year on year), and operating income was 99 million yen (down 25.8% year on year). - 2 - (2) Explanation on consolidated financial position The financial position of RISO at the end of the current quarter compared to the end of the previous fiscal year is as follows. Total assets fell 3,047 million yen to 77,176 million yen, while net assets fell 304 million yen to 57,571 million yen. The main changes in the assets portion include increases of 1,588 million yen in cash and deposits and decreases of 4,361 million yen in notes and accounts receivable-trade and 2,299 million yen in Short-term investment securities. In the liabilities portion, there were decreases of 1,418 million yen in Notes and accounts payable-trade and 1,019 million yen in provision for bonuses. In the net assets portion, there were decreases of 474 million yen in retained earnings. As a result, the equity ratio moved up 2.5 points to 74.6%. (3) Explanation on future estimates information pertaining to consolidated earnings forecasts In light of recent earnings trends, RISO has revised the earnings forecasts released on May 15, 2020. Revisions of the first half year forecast figures for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2021 (April 1, 2020 - September 30, 2020) (Millions of yen) Profit attributable Net income Net sales Operating income Ordinary income to owners of per share parent Previous forecast (A) 26,600 △3,200 ― ― ― Revised forecast (B) 28,500 △2,000 △1,900 △1,100 △31.69 yen Amount of 1,900 1,200 ― ― increase/decrease (B-A) Percentage of 7.1 ― ― ― increase/decrease (%) (Ref.) Actual results of the first half year ended 39,754 2,108 2,003 1,068 30.06 yen March 31, 2020 Revisions of figures in consolidated earnings forecasts for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2021 (April 1, 2020 - March 31, 2021) (Millions of yen) Profit attributable Net income Net sales Operating income Ordinary income to owners of per share parent Previous forecast (A) 62,800 △3,400 ― ― ― Revised forecast (B) 63,300 △2,500 △2,400 △1,400 △40.34 yen Amount of 500 900 ― ― increase/decrease (B-A) Percentage of 0.8 ― ― ― increase/decrease (%) (Ref.) Previous fiscal year results (fiscal year 78,066 2,543 2,440 683 19.38 yen ended March 31, 2020) - 3 - Reasons for revision Reflecting financial results for the three months ended June 30, 2020, and the outlook for the business environment going forward, we have revised net sales and operating income forecasts for the six months ending September 30, 2020, as well as net sales and operating income forecasts for the full year. In addition, based on information currently available, we have calculated ordinary income and profit attributable to owners of parent for the six months ending September 30, 2020 and ordinary income and profit attributable to owners of parent for the full year, which had not been determined in the previously announced forecasts, and that are both disclosed herein. The above-mentioned forecasts assume exchange rates of 105 yen against the US dollar, and 115 yen against the euro for the second quarter of the current fiscal year onward. (4) Explanation on research and development activities Expenses for RISO's research and development activities in the current quarter totaled 1,246 million yen. The main R&D activities were in the printing equipment business. - 4 - 2. Consolidated Quarterly Financial Statements (1) Consolidated quarterly balance sheets (Millions of yen) As of March 31, 2020 As of June 30, 2020 Assets Current assets Cash and deposits 13,019 14,608 Notes and accounts receivable-trade 13,236 8,874 Short-term investment securities 2,700 400 Merchandise and finished goods 8,450 9,145 Work in process 870 775 Raw materials and supplies 1,946 1,964 Other 2,089 2,910 Allowance for doubtful accounts (286) (299) Total current assets 42,027 38,380 Noncurrent assets Property, plant and equipment Buildings and structures 20,967 22,502 Accumulated depreciation (14,036) (14,185) Buildings and structures, net 6,931 8,316 Machinery, equipment and vehicles 6,932 7,006 Accumulated depreciation (5,736) (5,866) Machinery, equipment and vehicles, net 1,196 1,140 Tools, furniture and fixtures 14,356 14,585 Accumulated depreciation (13,522) (13,563) Tools, furniture and fixtures, net 833 1,021 Land 17,641 17,651 Lease assets 518 511 Accumulated depreciation (271) (286) Lease assets, net 246 224 Construction in progress 1,144 62 Other 10,840 10,810 Accumulated depreciation (7,586) (7,568) Other, net 3,254 3,242 Total property, plant and equipment 31,249 31,659 Intangible assets Software 979 919 Other 101 119 Total intangible assets 1,080 1,039 Investments and other assets Investment securities 1,145 1,161 Long-term loans receivable 17 16 Deferred tax assets 1,705 1,879 Other 3,004 3,046 Allowance for doubtful accounts (4) (5) Total investments and other assets 5,867 6,098 Total noncurrent assets 38,197 38,796 Total assets 80,224 77,176 - 5 - (Millions of yen) As of March 31, 2020 As of June 30, 2020 Liabilities Current liabilities Notes and accounts payable-trade 9,618 8,199 Short-term loans payable 825 777 Current portion of long-term loans payable 1 1 Income taxes payable 132 280 Provision for bonuses 1,766 746 Provision for product warranties 54 38 Other 7,419 6,986 Total current liabilities 19,818 17,030 Noncurrent liabilities Long-term loans payable 12 12 Net defined benefit liability 1,759 1,817 Other 757 743 Total noncurrent liabilities 2,530 2,574 Total liabilities 22,348 19,604 Net assets Shareholders' equity Capital stock 14,114 14,114 Capital surplus 14,779 14,779 Retained earnings 50,573 50,099 Treasury stock (20,074) (20,074) Total shareholders' equity 59,393 58,919 Accumulated other comprehensive income Valuation difference on available-for-sale securities 24 41 Foreign currency translation adjustment (1,231) (1,106) Remeasurements of defined benefit plans (309) (282) Total accumulated other comprehensive income (1,517) (1,347) Total net assets 57,876 57,571 Total liabilities and net assets 80,224 77,176 - 6 - Consolidated quarterly statements of (comprehensive) income (Consolidated quarterly statements of income) (Millions of yen) Three months ended Three months ended June 30, 2019 June 30, 2020 (From April 1, 2019 (From April 1, 2020 to June 30, 2019) to June 30, 2020) Net sales 19,105 13,455 Cost of sales 7,662 5,707 Gross profit 11,442 7,748 Selling, general and administrative expenses 10,484 8,426 Operating income 957 (678) Non-operating income Interest income 40 31 Dividends income 29 30 Other 51 34 Total non-operating income 121 95 Non-operating expenses Interest expenses 16 12 Foreign exchange losses 84 3 Loss on retirement of noncurrent assets 3 3 Other 4 3 Total non-operating expenses 108 23 Ordinary profit 971 (605) Extraordinary income Subsidy income － 278 Gain on transfer of goodwill － 86 Total extraordinary income － 364 Profit (loss) before income taxes 971 (241) Income taxes 366 (47) Refund of income taxes for prior periods － (240) Profit 605 46 Profit attributable to owners of parent 605 46 - 7 - (Consolidated quarterly statements of comprehensive income) (Millions of yen) Three months ended Three months ended June 30, 2019 June 30, 2020 (From April 1, 2019 (From April 1, 2020 to June 30, 2019) to June 30, 2020) Profit 605 46 Other comprehensive income Valuation difference on available-for-sale securities (3) 17 Foreign currency translation adjustment (364) 125 Remeasurements of defined benefit plans 13 26 Total other comprehensive income (354) 169 Comprehensive income 250 216 Comprehensive income attributable to Comprehensive income attributable to owners of the 250 216 parent Comprehensive income attributable to - - non-controlling interests - 8 - Notes on quarterly consolidated financial statements (Notes on premise of going concern)

(Notes on significant changes in the amount of shareholders' equity) No items to report (Additional information) (Accounting estimates in relation to the impact of novel coronavirus infectious disease (COVID-19)) There have been no material changes to the hypothesis, which includes the timing of the resolution of the COVID-19 issue, described in "Accounting estimates in relation to the impact of novel coronavirus infectious disease (COVID-19)" section of the "Additional information" section of the securities report for the previous fiscal year. (Segment information) 1. Three months ended June 30, 2019 (from April 1, 2019 to June 30, 2019) Information on sales and income or loss for each reportable segment (Millions of yen) Printing equipment Others Adjustments Total business (Note: 1) Net sales: Outside customers 18,785 320 － 19,105 Inter-segment － － － － Total 18,785 320 － 19,105 Segment 823 134 － 957 income Notes: 1. "Others" includes real estate business and print creating business. Total amount of segment income coincides with the operating income in the consolidated statements of income. The breakdown by region in the printing equipment business is as follows. (Millions of yen) Printing equipment business Japan The Americas Europe Asia Total Sales 10,215 1,152 3,521 3,894 18,785 Operating income (loss) 726 (204) 37 264 823 - 9 - 2. Three months ended June 30, 2020 (from April 1, 2020 to June 30, 2020) Information on sales and income or loss for each reportable segment (Millions of yen) Printing equipment Others Adjustments Total business (Note: 1) Net sales: Outside customers 13,202 253 － 13,455 Inter-segment － － － － Total 13,202 253 － 13,455 Segment (778) 99 － (678) income (loss) Notes: 1. "Others" includes real estate business and print creating business. Total amount of segment income (loss) coincides with the operating loss in the consolidated statements of income. The breakdown by region in the printing equipment business is as follows. (Millions of yen) Printing equipment business Japan The Americas Europe Asia Total Sales 7,596 608 2,033 2,963 13,202 Operating income (loss) (174) (296) (351) 43 (778) - 10 - Attachments Original document

