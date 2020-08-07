Riso Kagaku : Consolidated Financial Results for the Three Months of the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2021

Shouichi Ikejima, Director and General Manager of Corporate Headquarters
TEL: +81-3-5441-6611 (from overseas)
Scheduled date to file Quarterly Report:
August 7, 2020
Scheduled date of dividend payment commencement:
-
Preparation of supplementary information on quarterly business results:
None
Holding of briefing on quarterly business results:
None
(Millions of yen with fractional amounts discarded, unless otherwise noted)
1. Consolidated performance for the three months of the fiscal year ending March 31, 2021 (from April 1, 2020 to June 30, 2020)
(1) Consolidated operating results (cumulative)
(Percentages indicate year-on-year changes.)
Net sales
Operating income
Ordinary income
Profit attributable to
owners of parent
Three months ended
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
June 30, 2020
13,455
(29.6)
(678)
-
(605)
-
46
(92.3)
June 30, 2019
19,105
(7.1)
957
(31.3)
971
(27.7)
605
(42.0)
Note: Comprehensive Income
Three months ended June 30, 2020: 216 million yen / (13.9) %
Three months ended June 30, 2019: 250 million yen / (74.7) %
Net income per share
Diluted net income per
share
Three months ended
Yen
Yen
June 30, 2020
1.34
-
June 30, 2019
16.95
-
(2) Consolidated financial position
Total assets
Net assets
Equity ratio
As of
Millions of yen
Millions of yen
%
June 30, 2020
77,176
57,571
74.6
March 31, 2020
80,224
57,876
72.1
Reference: Shareholders' Equity
As of June 30, 2020:
57,571 million yen
As of March 31, 2020: 57,876 million yen
2. Cash dividends
Cash dividends per share
First quarter
Second quarter
Third quarter
Fiscal year-end
Total
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
Fiscal year ended
-
0.00
-
15.00
15.00
March 31, 2020
Fiscal year ending
-
March 31, 2021
Fiscal year ending
March 31, 2021
0.00
-
0.00
0.00
(Forecasts)
Note: Revisions to the forecasts of cash dividends in the current quarter: None
3. Forecasts for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2021 (from April 1, 2020 to March 31, 2021)
(Percentages indicate year-on-year changes.)
Net sales
Operating income
Ordinary income
Profit attributable to
Net income
owners of parent
per share
Millions of
%
Millions of
%
Millions of
%
Millions of
%
Yen
yen
yen
yen
yen
Six months ending
28,500
(28.3)
(2,000)
-
(1,900)
-
(1,100)
-
(31.69)
September 30, 2020
Fiscal year ending
63,300
(18.9)
(2,500)
-
(2,400)
-
(1,400)
-
(40.34)
March 31, 2021
Note: Revisions to the forecasts in the current quarter: Yes
4. Others
Changes in significant subsidiaries during the period (changes in specified subsidiaries resulting in changes in scope of consolidation): None
Adoption of peculiar accounting methods for quarterly consolidated financial statements: None
Changes in accounting policies, changes in accounting estimates and restatement
Changes due to revisions to accounting standards and other regulations: None
Changes due to other reasons: None
Changes in accounting estimates: None
Restatement: None
(4)
Number of issued shares (common stock)
a. Total number of issued shares at the end of the period (including treasury stock)
As of June 30, 2020
47,406,332 shares
As of March 31, 2020
47,406,332 shares
b. Number of treasury stock at the end of the period
As of June 30, 2020
12,699,181 shares
As of March 31, 2020
12,699,181 shares
c. Average number of shares during the period (cumulative from the beginning of the fiscal year)
Three months ended June 30, 2020
34,707,151 shares
Three months ended June 30, 2019
35,701,251 shares
These financial results are outside the scope of audit by a certified public accountant or an audit firm.
Proper use of the forecasts, and other special matters
The forward-looking statements, including forecasts, contained in these materials are based on information currently available to the Company. These statements do not purport that the Company pledges to achieve such performance. Actual business may differ substantially from the forecasts due to various factors in the future.
Attached Materials
Index
1. Qualitative Information regarding Consolidated Results for the Three Months...................................................
2
(1)
Explanation on consolidated operating results .............................................................................................
2
(2)
Explanation on consolidated financial position ............................................................................................
3
(3)
Explanation on future estimates information pertaining to consolidated earnings forecasts ........................
3
(4)
Explanation on research and development activities ....................................................................................
1. Qualitative Information regarding Consolidated Results for the Three Months
(1) Explanation on consolidated operating results
The RISO Group (RISO) formulated the Seventh Medium term Management Plan (RISO Vision 22) with the final fiscal year of the period ending March 31, 2022, and followed its medium term management policy of "Enhance profitability by expanding the inkjet business and improving efficiency on a Group wide basis".
Due to the impact of novel coronavirus infectious disease (COVID-19) across all segments, consolidated operating results for the three months under review consisted of lower net sales and an operating loss.
Net sales was 13,455 million yen (down 29.6% year on year), operating losses were 678 million yen (compared to operating income of 957 million yen in the same period of the previous fiscal year), and ordinary losses were 605 million yen (compared to ordinary income of 971 million yen in the same period of the previous fiscal year).
Income from employment-related subsidies and other items was recorded as extraordinary income, and a refund of income taxes paid in the past is also expected, resulting in profit attributable to owners of parent of 46 million yen (down 92.3% year on year).
The average exchange rates during the current consolidated three months period were 107.62 yen (a 2.28 yen appreciation of the yen year on year) for the US dollar and 118.48 yen (a 5.01 yen appreciation of the yen year on year) for the euro.
Results by segment are as follows:
a. Printing equipment business
RISO, as part of its printing equipment business, engages in the inkjet business, principally with its ORPHIS high-speed color printers, as well as the digital duplicating business, consisting mainly of its RISOGRAPH digital duplicators. Due to the impact of novel coronavirus infectious disease (COVID-19) across all areas, net sales for the printing equipment business were 13,202 million yen (down 29.7% year on year). Operating losses were 778 million yen (compared to operating income of 823 million yen in the same period of the previous fiscal year).
Japan
In the inkjet business and the digital duplicating business, net sales fell below the previous year's level. Overall sales were 7,596 million yen (down 25.6% year on year). Operating losses were 174 million yen (compared to operating income of 726 million yen in the same period of the previous fiscal year).
The Americas
In the inkjet business and the digital duplicating business, net sales fell below the previous year's level. Overall sales were 608 million yen (down 47.2% year on year). Operating losses were 296 million yen (compared to operating losses of 204 million yen in the same period of the previous fiscal year).
Europe
In the inkjet business and the digital duplicating business, there was effect of the yen's appreciation, so overall sales were 2,033 million yen (down 42.3% year on year). Operating losses were 351 million yen (compared to operating income of 37 million yen in the same period of the previous fiscal year).
Asia
In the inkjet business and the digital duplicating business, there was effect of the yen's appreciation, so overall sales were 2,963 million yen (down 23.9% year on year). Operating income was 43 million yen (down 83.4% year on year).
b. Others
RISO operates a real estate business and a print creating business as well as printing equipment business. Net sales in the others were 253 million yen (down 20.9% year on year), and operating income was 99 million yen (down 25.8% year on year).
- 2 -
(2) Explanation on consolidated financial position
The financial position of RISO at the end of the current quarter compared to the end of the previous fiscal year is as follows.
Total assets fell 3,047 million yen to 77,176 million yen, while net assets fell 304 million yen to 57,571 million yen.
The main changes in the assets portion include increases of 1,588 million yen in cash and deposits and decreases of 4,361 million yen in notes and accounts receivable-trade and 2,299 million yen in Short-term investment securities. In the liabilities portion, there were decreases of 1,418 million yen in Notes and accounts payable-trade and 1,019 million yen in provision for bonuses. In the net assets portion, there were decreases of 474 million yen in retained earnings.
As a result, the equity ratio moved up 2.5 points to 74.6%.
(3) Explanation on future estimates information pertaining to consolidated earnings forecasts
In light of recent earnings trends, RISO has revised the earnings forecasts released on May 15, 2020.
Revisions of the first half year forecast figures for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2021 (April 1, 2020 - September 30, 2020)
(Millions of yen)
Profit attributable
Net income
Net sales
Operating income Ordinary income
to owners of
per share
parent
Previous forecast (A)
26,600
△3,200
―
―
―
Revised forecast (B)
28,500
△2,000
△1,900
△1,100
△31.69 yen
Amount of
1,900
1,200
―
―
increase/decrease (B-A)
Percentage of
7.1
―
―
―
increase/decrease (%)
(Ref.) Actual results of
the first half year ended
39,754
2,108
2,003
1,068
30.06 yen
March 31, 2020
Revisions of figures in consolidated earnings forecasts for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2021 (April 1, 2020 - March 31, 2021)
(Millions of yen)
Profit attributable
Net income
Net sales
Operating income Ordinary income
to owners of
per share
parent
Previous forecast (A)
62,800
△3,400
―
―
―
Revised forecast (B)
63,300
△2,500
△2,400
△1,400
△40.34 yen
Amount of
500
900
―
―
increase/decrease (B-A)
Percentage of
0.8
―
―
―
increase/decrease (%)
(Ref.) Previous fiscal
year results (fiscal year
78,066
2,543
2,440
683
19.38 yen
ended March 31, 2020)
- 3 -
Reasons for revision
Reflecting financial results for the three months ended June 30, 2020, and the outlook for the business environment going forward, we have revised net sales and operating income forecasts for the six months ending September 30, 2020, as well as net sales and operating income forecasts for the full year. In addition, based on information currently available, we have calculated ordinary income and profit attributable to owners of parent for the six months ending September 30, 2020 and ordinary income and profit attributable to owners of parent for the full year, which had not been determined in the previously announced forecasts, and that are both disclosed herein.
The above-mentioned forecasts assume exchange rates of 105 yen against the US dollar, and 115 yen against the euro for the second quarter of the current fiscal year onward.
(4) Explanation on research and development activities
Expenses for RISO's research and development activities in the current quarter totaled 1,246 million yen. The main R&D activities were in the printing equipment business.
- 4 -
2. Consolidated Quarterly Financial Statements
(1) Consolidated quarterly balance sheets
(Millions of yen)
As of March 31, 2020
As of June 30, 2020
Assets
Current assets
Cash and deposits
13,019
14,608
Notes and accounts receivable-trade
13,236
8,874
Short-term investment securities
2,700
400
Merchandise and finished goods
8,450
9,145
Work in process
870
775
Raw materials and supplies
1,946
1,964
Other
2,089
2,910
Allowance for doubtful accounts
(286)
(299)
Total current assets
42,027
38,380
Noncurrent assets
Property, plant and equipment
Buildings and structures
20,967
22,502
Accumulated depreciation
(14,036)
(14,185)
Buildings and structures, net
6,931
8,316
Machinery, equipment and vehicles
6,932
7,006
Accumulated depreciation
(5,736)
(5,866)
Machinery, equipment and vehicles, net
1,196
1,140
Tools, furniture and fixtures
14,356
14,585
Accumulated depreciation
(13,522)
(13,563)
Tools, furniture and fixtures, net
833
1,021
Land
17,641
17,651
Lease assets
518
511
Accumulated depreciation
(271)
(286)
Lease assets, net
246
224
Construction in progress
1,144
62
Other
10,840
10,810
Accumulated depreciation
(7,586)
(7,568)
Other, net
3,254
3,242
Total property, plant and equipment
31,249
31,659
Intangible assets
Software
979
919
Other
101
119
Total intangible assets
1,080
1,039
Investments and other assets
Investment securities
1,145
1,161
Long-term loans receivable
17
16
Deferred tax assets
1,705
1,879
Other
3,004
3,046
Allowance for doubtful accounts
(4)
(5)
Total investments and other assets
5,867
6,098
Total noncurrent assets
38,197
38,796
Total assets
80,224
77,176
- 5 -
(Millions of yen)
As of March 31, 2020
As of June 30, 2020
Liabilities
Current liabilities
Notes and accounts payable-trade
9,618
8,199
Short-term loans payable
825
777
Current portion of long-term loans payable
1
1
Income taxes payable
132
280
Provision for bonuses
1,766
746
Provision for product warranties
54
38
Other
7,419
6,986
Total current liabilities
19,818
17,030
Noncurrent liabilities
Long-term loans payable
12
12
Net defined benefit liability
1,759
1,817
Other
757
743
Total noncurrent liabilities
2,530
2,574
Total liabilities
22,348
19,604
Net assets
Shareholders' equity
Capital stock
14,114
14,114
Capital surplus
14,779
14,779
Retained earnings
50,573
50,099
Treasury stock
(20,074)
(20,074)
Total shareholders' equity
59,393
58,919
Accumulated other comprehensive income
Valuation difference on available-for-sale securities
24
41
Foreign currency translation adjustment
(1,231)
(1,106)
Remeasurements of defined benefit plans
(309)
(282)
Total accumulated other comprehensive income
(1,517)
(1,347)
Total net assets
57,876
57,571
Total liabilities and net assets
80,224
77,176
- 6 -
Consolidated quarterly statements of (comprehensive) income (Consolidated quarterly statements of income)
(Millions of yen)
Three months ended
Three months ended
June 30, 2019
June 30, 2020
(From April 1, 2019
(From April 1, 2020
to June 30, 2019)
to June 30, 2020)
Net sales
19,105
13,455
Cost of sales
7,662
5,707
Gross profit
11,442
7,748
Selling, general and administrative expenses
10,484
8,426
Operating income
957
(678)
Non-operating income
Interest income
40
31
Dividends income
29
30
Other
51
34
Total non-operating income
121
95
Non-operating expenses
Interest expenses
16
12
Foreign exchange losses
84
3
Loss on retirement of noncurrent assets
3
3
Other
4
3
Total non-operating expenses
108
23
Ordinary profit
971
(605)
Extraordinary income
Subsidy income
－
278
Gain on transfer of goodwill
－
86
Total extraordinary income
－
364
Profit (loss) before income taxes
971
(241)
Income taxes
366
(47)
Refund of income taxes for prior periods
－
(240)
Profit
605
46
Profit attributable to owners of parent
605
46
- 7 -
(Consolidated quarterly statements of comprehensive income)
(Millions of yen)
Three months ended
Three months ended
June 30, 2019
June 30, 2020
(From April 1, 2019
(From April 1, 2020
to June 30, 2019)
to June 30, 2020)
Profit
605
46
Other comprehensive income
Valuation difference on available-for-sale securities
(3)
17
Foreign currency translation adjustment
(364)
125
Remeasurements of defined benefit plans
13
26
Total other comprehensive income
(354)
169
Comprehensive income
250
216
Comprehensive income attributable to
Comprehensive income attributable to owners of the
250
216
parent
Comprehensive income attributable to
-
-
non-controlling interests
- 8 -
Notes on quarterly consolidated financial statements (Notes on premise of going concern)
No items to report
(Notes on significant changes in the amount of shareholders' equity) No items to report
(Additional information)
(Accounting estimates in relation to the impact of novel coronavirus infectious disease (COVID-19))
There have been no material changes to the hypothesis, which includes the timing of the resolution of the COVID-19 issue, described in "Accounting estimates in relation to the impact of novel coronavirus infectious disease (COVID-19)" section of the "Additional information" section of the securities report for the previous fiscal year.
(Segment information)
1. Three months ended June 30, 2019 (from April 1, 2019 to June 30, 2019) Information on sales and income or loss for each reportable segment
(Millions of yen)
Printing equipment
Others
Adjustments
Total
business
(Note: 1)
Net sales:
Outside
customers
18,785
320
－
19,105
Inter-segment
－
－
－
－
Total
18,785
320
－
19,105
Segment
823
134
－
957
income
Notes: 1. "Others" includes real estate business and print creating business.
Total amount of segment income coincides with the operating income in the consolidated statements of income.
The breakdown by region in the printing equipment business is as follows.
(Millions of yen)
Printing equipment business
Japan
The Americas
Europe
Asia
Total
Sales
10,215
1,152
3,521
3,894
18,785
Operating income (loss)
726
(204)
37
264
823
- 9 -
2. Three months ended June 30, 2020 (from April 1, 2020 to June 30, 2020) Information on sales and income or loss for each reportable segment
(Millions of yen)
Printing equipment
Others
Adjustments
Total
business
(Note: 1)
Net sales:
Outside
customers
13,202
253
－
13,455
Inter-segment
－
－
－
－
Total
13,202
253
－
13,455
Segment
(778)
99
－
(678)
income (loss)
Notes: 1. "Others" includes real estate business and print creating business.
Total amount of segment income (loss) coincides with the operating loss in the consolidated statements of income.
The breakdown by region in the printing equipment business is as follows.
Riso Kagaku Corporation published this content on 07 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 August 2020 05:18:14 UTC