RISO KAGAKU CORPORATION

(6413)
Riso Kagaku : Notification of Revisions to Earnings Forecasts

08/07/2020 | 01:19am EDT

Translation

July 31, 2020

Company name: RISO KAGAKU CORPORATION

Listing:

First Section of the Tokyo Stock Exchange

Stock code:

6413

Representative:

Akira Hayama, President & CEO

Inquiries:

Shoichi Ikejima, Managing Director and General Manager of Corporate Headquarters

TEL: +81-3-5441-6611 (from overseas)

Notification of Revisions to Earnings Forecasts

RISO KAGAKU CORPORATION (the "Company") announced that, in light of recent earnings trends, it has revised the earnings forecasts released on May 15, 2020.

Particulars

●Revisions to earnings forecasts

Revisions of the first half year forecast figures for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2021 (April 1, 2020 - September 30, 2020)

(Millions of yen)

Profit attributable

Net income

Net sales

Operating income

Ordinary income

to owners of

per share

parent

Previous forecast (A)

26,600

3,200

Revised forecast (B)

28,500

2,000

1,900

1,100

31.69 yen

Amount of

1,900

1,200

increase/decrease (B-A)

Percentage of

7.1

increase/decrease (%)

(Ref.) Actual results of the

first half year ended March

39,754

2,108

2,003

1,068

30.06 yen

31, 2020

Revisions of figures in consolidated earnings forecasts for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2021 (April 1, 2020 - March 31, 2021)

(Millions of yen)

Profit attributable

Net income

Net sales

Operating income

Ordinary income

to owners of

per share

parent

Previous forecast (A)

62,800

3,400

Revised forecast (B)

63,300

2,500

2,400

1,400

40.34 yen

Amount of

500

900

increase/decrease (B-A)

Percentage of

0.8

increase/decrease (%)

(Ref.) Previous fiscal year

results (fiscal year ended

78,066

2,543

2,440

683

19.38 yen

March 31, 2020)

Reasons for revision

Reflecting financial results for the three months ended June 30, 2020, and the outlook for the business environment going forward, we have revised net sales and operating income forecasts for the six months ending September 30, 2020, as well as net sales and operating income forecasts for the full year. In addition, based on information currently available, we have calculated ordinary income and profit attributable to owners of parent for the six months ending September 30, 2020 and ordinary income and profit attributable to owners of parent for the full year, which had not been determined in the previously announced forecasts, and that are both disclosed herein.

The above-mentioned forecasts assume exchange rates of 105 yen against the US dollar, and 115 yen against the euro for the second quarter of the current fiscal year onward.

(Note) This document has been prepared based on information available to the Company as of the date of this document's release, and accordingly do not purport that the Company pledges to achieve such performance. Actual business may differ substantially from the forecasts due to various factors in the future.

