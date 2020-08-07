Riso Kagaku : Notification of Revisions to Earnings Forecasts

Reasons for revision

Reflecting financial results for the three months ended June 30, 2020, and the outlook for the business environment going forward, we have revised net sales and operating income forecasts for the six months ending September 30, 2020, as well as net sales and operating income forecasts for the full year. In addition, based on information currently available, we have calculated ordinary income and profit attributable to owners of parent for the six months ending September 30, 2020 and ordinary income and profit attributable to owners of parent for the full year, which had not been determined in the previously announced forecasts, and that are both disclosed herein.

The above-mentioned forecasts assume exchange rates of 105 yen against the US dollar, and 115 yen against the euro for the second quarter of the current fiscal year onward.

(Note) This document has been prepared based on information available to the Company as of the date of this document's release, and accordingly do not purport that the Company pledges to achieve such performance. Actual business may differ substantially from the forecasts due to various factors in the future.