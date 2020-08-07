Riso Kagaku : Notification of Revisions to Earnings Forecasts
0
08/07/2020 | 01:19am EDT
Translation
July 31, 2020
Company name: RISO KAGAKU CORPORATION
Listing:
First Section of the Tokyo Stock Exchange
Stock code:
6413
Representative:
Akira Hayama, President & CEO
Inquiries:
Shoichi Ikejima, Managing Director and General Manager of Corporate Headquarters
TEL: +81-3-5441-6611 (from overseas)
Notification of Revisions to Earnings Forecasts
RISO KAGAKU CORPORATION (the "Company") announced that, in light of recent earnings trends, it has revised the earnings forecasts released on May 15, 2020.
Particulars
●Revisions to earnings forecasts
Revisions of the first half year forecast figures for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2021 (April 1, 2020 - September 30, 2020)
(Millions of yen)
Profit attributable
Net income
Net sales
Operating income
Ordinary income
to owners of
per share
parent
Previous forecast (A)
26,600
△3,200
―
―
―
Revised forecast (B)
28,500
△2,000
△1,900
△1,100
△31.69 yen
Amount of
1,900
1,200
―
―
increase/decrease (B-A)
Percentage of
7.1
―
―
―
increase/decrease (%)
(Ref.) Actual results of the
first half year ended March
39,754
2,108
2,003
1,068
30.06 yen
31, 2020
Revisions of figures in consolidated earnings forecasts for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2021 (April 1, 2020 - March 31, 2021)
(Millions of yen)
Profit attributable
Net income
Net sales
Operating income
Ordinary income
to owners of
per share
parent
Previous forecast (A)
62,800
△3,400
―
―
―
Revised forecast (B)
63,300
△2,500
△2,400
△1,400
△40.34 yen
Amount of
500
900
―
―
increase/decrease (B-A)
Percentage of
0.8
―
―
―
increase/decrease (%)
(Ref.) Previous fiscal year
results (fiscal year ended
78,066
2,543
2,440
683
19.38 yen
March 31, 2020)
Reasons for revision
Reflecting financial results for the three months ended June 30, 2020, and the outlook for the business environment going forward, we have revised net sales and operating income forecasts for the six months ending September 30, 2020, as well as net sales and operating income forecasts for the full year. In addition, based on information currently available, we have calculated ordinary income and profit attributable to owners of parent for the six months ending September 30, 2020 and ordinary income and profit attributable to owners of parent for the full year, which had not been determined in the previously announced forecasts, and that are both disclosed herein.
The above-mentioned forecasts assume exchange rates of 105 yen against the US dollar, and 115 yen against the euro for the second quarter of the current fiscal year onward.
(Note) This document has been prepared based on information available to the Company as of the date of this document's release, and accordingly do not purport that the Company pledges to achieve such performance. Actual business may differ substantially from the forecasts due to various factors in the future.
