Ritchie Bros Auctioneers Incorporated : Doosan Infracore Europe partners with Ritchie Bros. to increase used equipment remarketing efforts in Europe

With Mascus and RB Asset Solutions, Ritchie Bros. helps Doosan create new web store, inventory management system, and more

AMSTERDAM, Nov. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - Doosan has selected RB Asset Solutions, a cloud-based SaaS solution from Ritchie Bros., and its suite of remarketing tools to support its European dealer network and strengthen its used equipment business. With the help of Ritchie Bros. and its RB Asset Solutions technology, Doosan has launched early this year, a new mobile-friendly used equipment website: usedDoosan.com, which is supported on the backend with RB Asset Solutions' inventory management system and equipment inspection app. Additionally, Mascus is now Doosan Europe's preferred online listing service to increase their stock visibility online.

"We are very excited to continue supporting our Doosan dealers in Europe with top-of-the-line remarketing tools and help them with their used equipment activity," said Gilles Bendaoud, VP Sales & Marketing of Doosan. "The new inventory management system will help dealers centralize and manage their used equipment stocks on a platform accessible anywhere, anytime. We believe it will help us create a stronger community and communication between dealerships."

Gilles Bendaoud continued, "We have a long relationship with Mascus and are confident its parent company Ritchie Bros., with local offices and teams around Europe, will provide our dealerships the support needed with these new solutions."

RB Asset Solutions brings together a customizable suite of tools and services to help customers better manage, analyze, and sell their assets. For Doosan, this includes an inventory management system (IMS) allowing Doosan dealers to easily transfer equipment between different sales channels, such as usedDoosan.com, the dealer's own web shop, as well as Ritchie Bros.' numerous sales channels, including Mascus, Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers, IronPlanet, and Marketplace-E. Doosan dealers also have access to a Doosan designed inspection app as well as various multilingual marketing tools.

"Doosan is a key player in the construction heavy machinery industry and we are pleased to have them onboard utilizing our RB Asset Solutions tools and listing service," said Rickard Krøtø, COO of Mascus. "We have been working with Doosan dealerships for years, especially with our Mascus Europe team, and now we have the opportunity to build a closer relationship at the corporate level and play a key role in their development."

