Ritchie Bros Auctioneers Incorporated : . reports second quarter 2020 results 0 08/06/2020 | 05:31pm EDT Send by mail :

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE: RBA) (TSX: RBA) the "Company", "Ritchie Bros.", "we", "us", or "our") reported the following results for the three months ended June 30, 2020: (All figures are presented in U.S. dollars) Net income attributable to stockholders decreased 2% to $53.0 million, compared to $54.0 million in Q2 2019. Diluted earnings per share ("EPS") attributable to stockholders was flat at $0.49 per share in Q2 2020 compared to and Q2 2019. Diluted adjusted EPS* which excludes a $6.2 million income tax expense in Q2 2020 related to an unfavourable adjustment to reflect final regulations published regarding hybrid financing arrangements, increased 10% to $0.54 per share in Q2 2020 compared to $0.49 per share in Q2 2019. "I am proud to see the resilience, creativity and resolve demonstrated by our employees and customers. It is their perseverance and professionalism that has driven our strong second quarter results as we pivoted to 100% online auctions.", said Ann Fandozzi, Chief Executive Officer of Ritchie Bros. Fandozzi continued, "We are encouraged by the strength of our business performance and the momentum we have exiting the second quarter. Our leading platform, global reach and the investments we've made in digital have served us well through these uncertain times. Market conditions continue to be strong and we remain focused on our priorities of maintaining the health and safety of our employees and customers, providing our customer with exceptional service, and preserving our strong financial position to the benefit of our shareholders." Consolidated results: Total revenue in Q2 2020 decreased 1% to $389.1 million as compared to Q2 2019

as compared to Q2 2019 Service revenue in Q2 2020 was $234.1 million , flat compared to Q2 2019

, flat compared to Q2 2019

Inventory sales revenue in Q2 2020 decreased 2% to $154.9 million as compared to Q2 2019

as compared to Q2 2019 Total selling, general and administrative expenses ("SG&A") in Q2 2020 increased 3% to $100.6 million as compared to Q2 2019

as compared to Q2 2019 Operating income in Q2 2020 increased 14% to $88.8 million as compared to Q2 2019

as compared to Q2 2019 Net income in Q2 2020 decreased 2% to $53.1 million as compared to Q2 2019

as compared to Q2 2019 Adjusted Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization* ("EBITDA") (non-GAAP measure) in Q2 2020 increased 12% to $107.1 million as compared to Q2 2019

as compared to Q2 2019 Cash provided by operating activities was $198.3 million for the first half of 2020

for the first half of 2020 Cash on hand at Q2 2020 was $538.0 million , of which $389.7 million was unrestricted Auctions & Marketplaces segment results: GTV 1 in Q2 2020 was flat at $1.5 billion compared to Q2 2019

in Q2 2020 was flat at compared to Q2 2019 A&M total revenue in Q2 2020 decreased 1% to $354.6 million as compared to Q2 2019

as compared to Q2 2019 Service revenue in Q2 2020 decreased 1% to $199.6 million as compared to Q2 2019

as compared to Q2 2019

Inventory sales revenue in Q2 2020 decreased 2% to $154.9 million as compared to Q2 2019 Other Services segment results: Other Services total revenue in Q2 2020 increased 3% to $34.5 million as compared to Q2 2019

as compared to Q2 2019 RBFS revenue in Q2 2020 increased 5% to $8.5 million as compared to Q2 2019 Other Company developments: On May 4, 2020 , the Company announced the appointment of Jim Kessler as Chief Operating Officer, effective May 11, 2020

, the Company announced the appointment of as Chief Operating Officer, effective Increased quarterly cash dividend by 10% to $0.22 per share _________________________ 1 Gross Transaction Value ("GTV") represents total proceeds from all items sold at the Company's live on site auctions and online marketplaces. GTV is not a measure of financial performance, liquidity, or revenue, and is not presented in the Company's consolidated financial statements.

The Company presents both GAAP and non-GAAP measures to provide investors with additional information. Providing these non-GAAP measures along with GAAP measures allows for increased comparability of our ongoing performance from period to period. Non-GAAP financial measures referred to in this news release are labeled as "non-GAAP measure" or designated as such with an asterisk (*). Please see page 9-11 for explanations of why the Company uses these non-GAAP measures and the reconciliation to the most comparable GAAP financial measures.

Financial Overview

(Unaudited)





































(in U.S. $000's, except EPS and percentages)

Three months ended June 30,

Six months ended June 30,















% Change













% Change



2020

2019

2020 over 2019

2020

2019

2020 over 2019 Service revenue:



































Commissions

$ 125,465

$ 134,466

(7) %

$ 218,950

$ 226,746

(3) % Fees



108,674



100,140

9 %



198,312



180,232

10 % Total service revenue



234,139



234,606

(0) %



417,262



406,978

3 % Inventory sales revenue



154,911



158,616

(2) %



245,043



289,673

(15) % Total revenue



389,050



393,222

(1) %



662,305



696,651

(5) % Service revenue as a % of total revenue



60.2 %

59.7 % 50 bps



63.0 %

58.4 % 460 bps Inventory sales revenue as a % of total revenue



39.8 %

40.3 % (50) bps



37.0 %

41.6 % (460) bps Costs of services



39,448



50,268

(22) %



78,803



86,337

(9) % Cost of inventory sold



143,134



149,818

(4) %



224,719



270,293

(17) % Selling, general and administrative expenses



100,632



97,714

3 %



199,017



192,898

3 % Operating expenses



300,250



315,252

(5) %



539,423



585,093

(8) % Cost of inventory sold as a % of operating expenses



47.7 %

47.5 % 20 bps



41.7 %

46.2 % (450) bps Operating income



88,800



77,970

14 %



122,882



111,558

10 % Operating income margin



22.8 %

19.8 % 300 bps



18.6 %

16.0 % 260 bps Net income attributable to stockholders



53,043



54,036

(2) %



75,851



72,200

5 % Diluted EPS to stockholders

$ 0.49

$ 0.49

— %

$ 0.69

$ 0.66

5 % Diluted adjusted EPS attributable to stockholders



0.54



0.49

10 %



0.75



0.66

14 % Effective tax rate



34.2 %

22.1 % 1210 bps



30.5 %

23.4 % 710 bps Total GTV



1,493,982



1,497,757

(0) %



2,641,006



2,672,438

(1) % Service revenue as a % of total GTV- Rate



15.7 %

15.7 % — bps



15.8 %

15.2 % 60 bps Inventory sales revenue as a % of total GTV- Mix



10.4 %

10.6 % (20) bps



9.3 %

10.8 % (150) bps Segment Overview

































(in U.S $000's)

Three months ended June 30, 2020

Six months ended June 30, 2020



A&M

Other

Consolidated

A&M

Other

Consolidated Service revenue

$ 199,648

34,491

$ 234,139

$ 354,391

62,871

$ 417,262 Inventory sales revenue



154,911

—



154,911



245,043

—



245,043 Total revenue



354,559

34,491



389,050



599,434

62,871



662,305 Ancillary and logistical service expenses



—

16,060



16,060



—

28,818



28,818 Other costs of services



22,190

1,198



23,388



47,285

2,700



49,985 Cost of inventory sold



143,134

—



143,134



224,719

—



224,719 SG&A expenses



94,559

6,073



100,632



186,144

12,873



199,017 Segment profit

$ 94,676

11,160

$ 105,836

$ 141,286

18,480

$ 159,766 Total GTV



1,493,982

N/A



N/A



2,641,006

N/A



N/A A&M service revenue as a % of total GTV- Rate



13.4 % N/A



N/A



13.4 % N/A



N/A





































(in U.S $000's)

Three months ended June 30, 2019

Six months ended June 30, 2019



A&M

Other

Consolidated

A&M

Other

Consolidated Service revenue

$ 201,050

$ 33,556

$ 234,606

$ 344,487

$ 62,491

$ 406,978 Inventory sales revenue



158,616



—



158,616



289,673



—



289,673 Total revenue



359,666



33,556



393,222



634,160



62,491



696,651 Ancillary and logistical service expenses



—



16,472



16,472



—



30,231



30,231 Other costs of services



32,551



1,245



33,796



53,368



2,738



56,106 Cost of inventory sold



149,818



—



149,818



270,293



—



270,293 SG&A expenses



91,466



6,248



97,714



180,648



12,250



192,898 Segment profit

$ 85,831

$ 9,591

$ 95,422



129,851



17,272



147,123 Total GTV



1,497,757



N/A



N/A



2,672,438



N/A



N/A A&M service revenue as a % of total GTV- Rate



13.4 %

N/A



N/A

$ 12.9 % $ N/A



N/A Q2 2020 Consolidated Performance Overview For Q2 2020, the Company was able to operate and serve our customers' equipment and immediate liquidity needs through our platform of auction technology solutions and online auction capabilities. In addition to running our IronPlanet weekly featured online auction, our online Marketplace-E solution and GovPlanet online auctions, we modified our live operations in March 2020 which transitioned all our traditional live on site industrial auctions to online bidding. In addition, as implemented in the first quarter, we are using our Time Auctioned Lots (TAL) solution for selected International and on-the-farm agriculture events. GTV remained flat at $1.5 billion in Q2 2020 with significant variability by region where US and Canada had higher activity, but International was lower due to the severe impact of the COVID-19 pandemic in that region. Total GTV increased due to record online performance driven from strong execution by the US region and the US strategic accounts sales teams, year-over-year growth performance at our Fort Worth auction, and auction calendar shifts in response to COVID-19. These shifts included the addition of the Montreal, Canada and Los Angeles, US auctions from Q1 2020 to Q2 2020, which were partially offset by the postponement of the Polotitlan, Mexico, and Ocana, Spain auctions from Q2 2020 to Q3 2020. This increase was offset by the non-repeat of a large dispersal of pipeline equipment as part of the $94 million Columbus, Ohio auction held in June 2019, and lower International performance mainly due to the severe impact of the COVID-19 pandemic in this region. In addition, GTV related to government surplus contracts were lower due to government shutdowns in response to COVID-19. Total revenue decreased 1% to $389.0 million in Q2 2020. Service revenue was flat year-over-year at $234.1 million with commissions revenue lower by 7% on flat Service GTV primarily due to softer commission rate performance from a higher proportion of GTV sourced from strategic accounts, and lower rates from our government operations. Total fees were up 9% on flat total GTV driven primarily by the mix of small values lots, the harmonization of buyer fees and higher fees from services within our US operations, which was partially offset by fees waived for Canadian on-the-farm auctions as part of our COVID-19 pandemic response. Inventory sales revenue decreased 2% primarily related to a non-recurring large dispersal of pipeline equipment as part of the $94 million Columbus, Ohio auction in June 2019, and selling through certain non-repeating large inventory deals from Europe and Asia in Q2 2019. We also earned lower inventory revenue through our government surplus contracts due to government shutdowns in response to COVID-19. This decrease was partially offset by strong year-over-year performance in the US and Canada regions. Costs of services decreased 22% to $39.4 million. In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, we transitioned our live on site auctions to online bidding, utilized TAL solutions for selected International and on-the-farm agricultural events, and implemented travel restrictions. These operational changes resulted in significant temporary cost reductions in employee compensation and travel, advertising, and promotion expenses. In addition, we incurred lower net fees related to referral payments. Cost of inventory decreased 4% to $143.1 million, primarily in line with lower activity in inventory sales revenue. Cost of inventory sold decreased at a higher rate than the decrease of inventory sales revenue, indicating an increase in the revenue margin. The margin also improved as a result of equipment sold at a lower price performance in the prior year within the International region, which was not repeated in Q2 2020. Selling, general and administrative ("SG&A") expenses increased 3% to $100.6 million primarily due to higher incentive expense, including a one-time incentive accrual to employees who have been instrumental during the COVID-19 pandemic to continue keeping our operations running and servicing our customers. These increases were partially offset by lower SG&A expenses related to lower travel, advertising, and promotion costs as we implemented travel restrictions. Foreign exchange had an unfavourable impact on total revenue and a favourable impact on expenses. These impacts were primarily due to the fluctuations in the Euro, Canadian dollar, and Australian dollar exchange rates relative to the U.S. dollar.

Net income attributable to stockholders decreased 2% to $53.0 million, primarily related to the increase in the effective tax rate, partially offset by a higher operating income and lower interest expense. Primarily for the same reasons noted above, diluted EPS attributable to stockholders was flat at $0.49 per share for Q2 2020 and Q2 2019. Diluted adjusted EPS attributable to stockholders* increased 10% to $0.54 per share in Q2 2020, after adjusting for a $6.2 million income tax expense in Q2 2020 related to an unfavourable adjustment to reflect final regulations published regarding hybrid financing arrangements. Dividend Information

Quarterly dividend

On August 5, 2020, the Company declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.22 per common share payable on September 16, 2020 to shareholders of record on August 26, 2020. Share repurchase program

On August 5, 2020,the Company's board of directors authorized a share repurchase program for the repurchase of up to $100 million worth of common shares of the Company (subject to TSX approval) over the next 12 months. The share repurchases will primarily be used to offset dilution from options. The Company intends to make an application to the TSX for approval of a Normal Course Issuer Bid in August 2020. Q2 2020 Earnings Conference Call

Ritchie Bros. is hosting a conference call to discuss its financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2020 at 8am Pacific time / 11 am Eastern time / 3pm GMT on August 7, 2020. The replay of the webcast will be available through September 7, 2020. Conference call and webcast details are available at the following link:

https://investor.ritchiebros.com About Ritchie Bros.

Established in 1958, Ritchie Bros. (NYSE and TSX: RBA) is a global asset management and disposition company, offering customers end-to-end solutions for buying and selling used heavy equipment, trucks and other assets. Operating in a number of sectors, including construction, transportation, agriculture, energy, oil and gas, mining, and forestry, the company's selling channels include: Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers, the world's largest industrial auctioneer offers live auction events with online bidding; IronPlanet, an online marketplace with featured weekly auctions and providing the exclusive IronClad Assurance® equipment condition certification; Marketplace-E, a controlled marketplace offering multiple price and timing options; Mascus, a leading European online equipment listing service; and Ritchie Bros. Private Treaty, offering privately negotiated sales. The company's suite of multichannel sales solutions also includes RB Asset Solutions, a complete end-to-end asset management and disposition system. Ritchie Bros. also offers sector-specific solutions including GovPlanet, TruckPlanet, and Kruse Energy Auctioneers, plus equipment financing and leasing through Ritchie Bros. Financial Services. For more information about Ritchie Bros., visit RitchieBros.com. Forward-looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable U.S. and Canadian securities legislation (collectively, "forward-looking statements"), including, in particular, statements regarding future financial and operational results, including future auctions and estimated GTV thereof, growth prospects and payment of dividends. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, although not always, identified by words such as "expect", "plan", "anticipate", "project", "target", "potential", "schedule", "forecast", "budget", "estimate", "intend", or "believe" and similar expressions or their negative connotations, or statements that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could", "should", or "might" occur. All such forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management as of the date such statements are made. Forward-looking statements necessarily involve assumptions, risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond the Company's control, including the duration and impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Company's operations, the operations of customers, and general economic conditions; the numerous factors that influence the supply of and demand for used equipment; economic and other conditions in local, regional and global sectors; the Company's ability to successfully integrate IronPlanet, and to receive the anticipated benefits of the IronPlanet acquisition; and the risks and uncertainties set forth in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019 and the Company's Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2020, which are available on the SEC, SEDAR, and Company websites. The foregoing list is not exhaustive of the factors that may affect the Company's forward-looking statements. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, and actual results may differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, these forward-looking statements. Forward looking statements are made as of the date of this news release and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update the information contained herein unless required by applicable securities legislation. For the reasons set forth above, you should not place undue reliance on forward looking statements. GTV and Selected Condensed Consolidated Financial Information GTV and Condensed Consolidated Income Statements – Second Quarter

(Expressed in thousands of United States dollars, except share, per share amounts and percentages)

(Unaudited)





































(in U.S. $000's, except EPS)

Three months ended June 30,

Six months ended June 30,















% Change













% Change





2020



2019

2020 over 2019



2020



2019

2020 over 2019 GTV

$ 1,493,982

$ 1,497,757

(0) %

$ 2,641,006

$ 2,672,438

(1) % Revenues:



































Service revenues

$ 234,139

$ 234,606

(0) %

$ 417,262

$ 406,978

3 % Inventory sales revenue



154,911



158,616

(2) %



245,043



289,673

(15) % Total revenues



389,050



393,222

(1) %



662,305



696,651

(5) % Operating expenses:



































Costs of services



39,448



50,268

(22) %



78,803



86,337

(9) % Cost of inventory sold



143,134



149,818

(4) %



224,719



270,293

(17) % Selling, general and administration expenses



100,632



97,714

3 %



199,017



192,898

3 % Acquisition-related costs



—



38

(100) %



—



707

(100) % Depreciation and amortization expenses



17,857



17,112

4 %



37,150



34,227

9 % Gain on disposition of property, plant and equipment



(1,213)



(101)

1,101 %



(1,260)



(250)

404 % Foreign exchange loss



392



403

(3) %



994



881

13 % Total operating expenses



300,250



315,252

(5) %



539,423



585,093

(8) % Operating income



88,800



77,970

14 %



122,882



111,558

10 % Interest expense



(8,882)



(10,117)

(12) %



(18,064)



(20,933)

(14) % Other income, net



857



1,679

(49) %



4,434



3,718

19 % Income before income taxes



80,775



69,532

16 %



109,252



94,343

16 % Income tax expense



27,656



15,401

80 %



33,304



22,040

51 % Net income

$ 53,119

$ 54,131

(2) %

$ 75,948

$ 72,303

5 % Net income attributable to:



































Stockholders

$ 53,043

$ 54,036

(2) %



75,851

$ 72,200

5 % Non-controlling interests



76



95

(20) %



97



103

(6) %



$ 53,119

$ 54,131

(2) %



75,948

$ 72,303

5 % Earnings per share attributable to stockholders:



































Basic

$ 0.49

$ 0.50

(2) %



0.70

$ 0.66

6 % Diluted

$ 0.49

$ 0.49

(1) %



0.69

$ 0.66

5 % Weighted average number of share outstanding:



































Basic



108,387,490



108,707,708

(0) %



108,818,903



108,725,871

0 % Diluted



109,323,343



109,942,768

(1) %



109,903,808



109,982,763

(0) % Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Expressed in thousands of United States dollars, except share data)

(Unaudited)

















June 30, 2020

December 31, 2019













Assets











Cash and cash equivalents

$ 389,720

$ 359,671 Restricted cash



148,293



60,585 Trade and other receivables



334,488



142,627 Less: allowance for credit losses



(4,559)



(5,225) Inventory



63,089



64,956 Other current assets



27,486



50,160 Income taxes receivable



3,937



6,810 Total current assets



962,454



679,584













Property, plant and equipment



475,936



484,482 Other non-current assets



131,326



145,679 Intangible assets



223,130



233,380 Goodwill



671,368



672,310 Deferred tax assets



14,299



13,995 Total assets

$ 2,478,513

$ 2,229,430













Liabilities and Equity











Auction proceeds payable

$ 499,415

$ 276,188 Trade and other payables



213,036



194,279 Income taxes payable



16,023



7,809 Short-term debt



21,980



4,705 Current portion of long-term debt



17,588



18,277 Total current liabilities



768,042



501,258













Long-term debt



614,375



627,204 Other non-current liabilities



142,518



151,238 Deferred tax liabilities



49,270



42,743 Total liabilities



1,574,205



1,322,443













Commitments and Contingencies











Stockholders' equity:











Share capital:











Common stock; no par value, unlimited shares











authorized, issued and outstanding shares:











108,630,537 (December 31, 2019: 109,337,781)



169,255



194,771 Additional paid-in capital



47,958



52,110 Retained earnings



746,048



714,051 Accumulated other comprehensive loss



(64,207)



(59,099) Stockholders' equity



899,054



901,833 Non-controlling interest



5,254



5,154 Total stockholders' equity



904,308



906,987 Total liabilities and equity

$ 2,478,513

$ 2,229,430 Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(Expressed in thousands of United States dollars)

(Unaudited)













Six months ended June 30,

2020

2019 Cash provided by (used in):











Operating activities:











Net income

$ 75,948

$ 72,303 Adjustments for items not affecting cash:











Depreciation and amortization expenses



37,150



34,227 Stock option compensation expense



2,730



3,199 Equity-classified share unit expense



5,017



5,903 Deferred income tax expense



6,657



1,056 Unrealized foreign exchange (gain) loss



1,129



(51) Gain on disposition of property, plant and equipment



(1,260)



(250) Amortization of debt issuance costs



1,577



1,765 Amortization of right-of-use assets



6,318



5,845 Gain on contingent consideration from equity investment



(1,700)



— Other, net



1,934



322 Net changes in operating assets and liabilities



62,824



36,036 Net cash provided by operating activities



198,324



160,355 Investing activities:











Property, plant and equipment additions



(6,140)



(4,618) Intangible asset additions



(13,244)



(12,175) Proceeds on disposition of property, plant and equipment



16,106



583 Distribution from equity investment



4,212



— Proceeds on contingent consideration from equity investment



1,700



— Other, net



(2,782)



(1,000) Net cash used in investing activities



(148)



(17,210) Financing activities:











Share repurchase



(53,170)



(42,012) Dividends paid to stockholders



(43,586)



(39,160) Issuances of share capital



19,425



4,124 Payment of withholding taxes on issuance of shares



(3,321)



(4,915) Proceeds from short-term debt



35,799



12,879 Repayment of short-term debt



(19,941)



(24,985) Repayment of long-term debt



(8,633)



(14,514) Repayment of finance lease obligations



(4,384)



(2,937) Net cash used in financing activities



(77,811)



(111,520) Effect of changes in foreign currency rates on cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash



(2,608)



1,802 Increase



117,757



33,427 Beginning of period



420,256



305,567 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, end of period

$ 538,013

$ 338,994 Selected Data

(Unaudited) Industrial live on site auction metrics

































Three months ended June 30,

Six months ended June 30,











% Change









% Change



2020

2019

2020 over 2019

2020

2019

2020 over 2019 Number of auctions

51

59

(14) %

81

94

(14) % Bidder registrations

284,550

200,250

42 %

445,550

343,250

30 % Consignors

14,400

17,450

(17) %

25,350

29,000

(13) % Buyers

44,350

43,500

2 %

74,250

74,250

— % Lots

114,700

120,500

(5) %

197,050

206,750

(5) % Non-GAAP Measures This news release references to non-GAAP measures. Non-GAAP measures do not have a standardized meaning and are, therefore, unlikely to be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies. The presentation of this financial information, which is not prepared under any comprehensive set of accounting rules or principles, is not intended to be considered in isolation of, or as a substitute for, the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. Adjusted Net Income Attributable to Stockholders* and Diluted Adjusted EPS Attributable to Stockholders* Reconciliation

The Company believes that adjusted net income attributable to stockholders* provides useful information about the growth or decline of the net income attributable to stockholders for the relevant financial period and eliminates the financial impact of adjusting items the Company does not consider to be part of the normal operating results. Diluted Adjusted EPS attributable to stockholders* eliminates the financial impact of adjusting items which are after-tax effects of significant non-recurring items that the Company does not consider to be part of the normal operating results, such as acquisition-related costs, management reorganization costs, and certain other items, which the Company refers to as 'adjusting items'. The following table reconciles adjusted net income attributable to stockholders* and diluted adjusted EPS attributable to stockholders* to net income attributable to stockholders and diluted EPS attributable to stockholders, which are the most directly comparable GAAP measures in the consolidated income statements.





































(in U.S. $000's, except share and per share data, and percentages)

Three months ended June 30,

Six months ended June 30,















% Change













% Change



2020

2019

2020 over 2019

2020

2019

2020 over 2019 Net income attributable to stockholders

$ 53,043

$ 54,036

(2) %

$ 75,851

$ 72,200

5 % Current income tax adjusting item:



































Change in uncertain tax provision



766



—

100 %



766



—

100 % Deferred tax adjusting item:



































Change in uncertain tax provision



5,462



—

100 %



5,462



—

100 % Adjusted net income attributable to stockholders*

$ 59,271

$ 54,036

10 %

$ 82,079

$ 72,200

14 % Weighted average number of dilutive shares outstanding



109,323,343



109,942,768

(1) %



109,903,808



109,982,763

(0) % Diluted earnings per share attributable to stockholders

$ 0.49

$ 0.49

— %

$ 0.69

$ 0.66

5 % Diluted adjusted EPS attributable to Stockholders*

$ 0.54

$ 0.49

10 %

$ 0.75

$ 0.66

14 % (1) Please refer to page 11 for a summary of adjusting items for the three month and six months ended June 30, 2020 and June 30, 2019. (2) Adjusted net income attributable to stockholders* represents net income attributable to stockholders excluding the effects of adjusting items. (3) Diluted adjusted EPS attributable to stockholders* is calculated by dividing adjusted net income attributable to stockholders*, net of the effect of dilutive securities, by the weighted average number of dilutive shares outstanding. Adjusted EBITDA* The Company believes that adjusted EBITDA* provides useful information about the growth or decline of our net income when compared between different financial periods. The following table reconciles adjusted EBITDA* to net income, which is the most directly comparable GAAP measures in, or calculated from, our consolidated income statements:









































Three months ended June 30,



Six months ended June 30,

















% Change













% Change (in U.S. $000's, except percentages)

2020

2019

2020 over 2019

2020

2019

2020 over 2019 Net income

$ 53,119

$ 54,131

(2) %

$ 75,948

$ 72,303

5 % Add: depreciation and amortization expenses



17,857



17,112

4 %



37,150



34,227

9 % Add: interest expense



8,882



10,117

(12) %



18,064



20,933

(14) % Less: interest income



(393)



(1,063)

(63) %



(1,063)



(1,918)

(45) % Add: income tax expense



27,656



15,401

80 %



33,304



22,040

51 % Adjusted EBITDA*

$ 107,121

$ 95,698

12 %

$ 163,403

$ 147,585

11 % (1) Please refer to page 11 for a summary of adjusting items during the three and six months ended June 30, 2020 and June 30, 2019. (2) Adjusted EBITDA* is calculated by adding back depreciation and amortization expenses, interest expense, and income tax expense, and subtracting interest income from net income excluding the pre-tax effects of adjusting items. Adjusted Net Debt* and Adjusted Net Debt/Adjusted EBITDA* Reconciliation

The Company believes that comparing adjusted net debt/adjusted EBITDA* on a trailing 12-month basis for different financial periods provides useful information about the performance of the Company's operations as an indicator of the amount of time it would take the Company to settle both the short and long-term debt. The Company does not consider this to be a measure of liquidity, which is the ability to settle only short-term obligations, but rather a measure of how well the Company funds liquidity. The following table reconciles adjusted net debt* to debt, adjusted EBITDA* to net income, and adjusted net debt*/adjusted EBITDA* to debt/ net income, respectively, which are the most directly comparable GAAP measures in, or calculated from, our consolidated financial statements.



















(in U.S. $millions, except percentages)

As at and for the 12 months ended June 30,















% Change





2020



2019

2020 over 2019 Short-term debt

$ 22.0

$ 8.0

175 % Long-term debt



632.0



704.9

(10) % Debt



654.0



712.9

(8) % Less: Cash and cash equivalents



(389.7)



(210.4)

85 % Adjusted net debt*



264.3



502.5

(47) % Net income

$ 152.7

$ 130.9

17 % Add: depreciation and amortization expenses



73.4



68.1

8 % Add: interest expense



38.4



43.2

(11) % Less: interest income



(3.1)



(3.6)

(14) % Add: income tax expense



52.9



38.7

37 % Pre-tax adjusting items:

















Share-based payment expense recovery



(4.1)



—

(100) % Severance and retention



—



1.5

(100) % Gain on sale of equity accounted for investment



—



(4.9)

(100) % Adjusted EBITDA*

$ 310.2

$ 273.9

13 % Debt/net income



4.3 x

5.4 x (20) % Adjusted net debt*/adjusted EBITDA*



0.9 x

1.8 x (50) % (1) Please refer to page 11 for a summary of adjusting items for the trailing 12-months ended June 30, 2020 and June 30, 2019. (2) Adjusted EBITDA* is calculated by adding back depreciation and amortization expenses, interest expense, and income tax expense, and subtracting interest income from net income excluding the pre-tax effects of adjusting items. (3) Adjusted net debt* is calculated by subtracting cash and cash equivalents from short and long-term debt. (4) Adjusted net debt*/adjusted EBITDA* is calculated by dividing adjusted net debt* by adjusted EBITDA*. Operating Free Cash Flow* ("OFCF") Reconciliation The Company believes OFCF*, when compared on a trailing 12-month basis to different financial periods provides an effective measure of the cash generated by the business and provides useful information regarding cash flows remaining for discretionary return to stockholders, mergers and acquisitions, or debt reduction. The balance sheet scorecard includes OFCF* as a performance metric. OFCF* is also an element of the performance criteria for certain annual short-term and long-term incentive awards. The following table reconciles OFCF* to cash provided by operating activities, which is the most directly comparable GAAP measure in, or calculated from, the consolidated statements of cash flows:



















(in U.S. $millions, except percentages)

12 months ended June 30,















% Change





2020



2019

2020 over 2019 Cash provided by operating activities

$ 370.8

$ 196.8

88 % Property, plant and equipment additions



15.1



15.7

(4) % Intangible asset additions



28.5



26.1

9 % Proceeds on disposition of property plant and equipment



(21.5)



(9.5)

126 % Net capital spending

$ 22.1

$ 32.3

(32) % OFCF*

$ 348.7

$ 164.5

112 % (1) OFCF* is calculated by subtracting net capital spending from cash provided by operating activities. Adjusting items during the trailing 12-months ended June 30, 2020 were: Recognized in the second quarter of 2020 $6.2 million ( $0.06 per diluted share) in current and deferred income tax expense related to an unfavourable adjustment to reflect final regulations published regarding hybrid financing arrangements Recognized in the first quarter of 2020 There were no adjustment items recognized in the first quarter of 2020. Recognized in the fourth quarter of 2019 $4.1 million ( $3.4 million after tax, or $0.03 per diluted share) in share-based payment expense recovery related to the departure of our former CEO. Recognized in the third quarter of 2019 There were no adjustment items recognized in the third quarter of 2019. Adjusting items during the trailing 12-months ended June 30, 2019 were: Recognized in the second quarter of 2019 There were no adjustment items recognized in the second quarter of 2019. Recognized in the first quarter of 2019 There were no adjustment items recognized in the first quarter of 2019. Recognized in the fourth quarter of 2018 There were no adjustment items recognized in the fourth quarter of 2018. Recognized in the third quarter of 2018 $1.5 million ( $1.1 million after tax, or $0.01 per diluted share) of severance and retention costs in a corporate reorganization that followed the IronPlanet acquisition;

( after tax, or per diluted share) of severance and retention costs in a corporate reorganization that followed the IronPlanet acquisition; $4.9 million ( $4.9 million after tax, or $0.04 per diluted share) due to gain on sale of an equity accounted for investment. View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ritchie-bros-reports-second-quarter-2020-results-301107987.html SOURCE Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers

© PRNewswire 2020 0 Latest news on RITCHIE BROS. AUCTIONEERS 05:20p RITCHIE BROS AUCTIONEERS INC : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL.. AQ 05:08p RITCHIE BROS AUCTIONEERS INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Ot.. AQ 07/30 RITCHIE BROS. : sells US$58+ million of equipment in big Fort Worth, TX summer a.. PR 07/20 RITCHIE BROS AUCTIONEERS INCORPORATE : . makes $187,500 in donations to food ban.. AQ 07/15 RITCHIE BROS AUCTIONEERS INCORPORATE : .' latest Market Trends Summary provides .. AQ 06/29 RITCHIE BROS. : sells 35,000+ items for US$295+ million in its busiest auction w.. PR 06/22 RITCHIE BROS. : set to sell 35,000+ items in its biggest auction week ever PR 06/17 RITCHIE BROS AUCTIONEERS INCORPORATE : 5,900+ items to sell in Ritchie Bros. fir.. PR 06/09 RITCHIE BROS. : ' June used equipment pricing report now available to download PR 06/04 RITCHIE BROS AUCTIONEERS INCORPORATE : US$81+ million of equipment sold in Ritch.. PR