Ritchie Bros Auctioneers Incorporated : . set for record-breaking Phoenix auction

PHOENIX, Dec. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - On December 12, Ritchie Bros. will hold its largest-ever auction in Phoenix, AZ, selling 3,200+ equipment items and trucks for 400+ owners. Every single item in this unreserved auction will be sold to the highest bidders, regardless of price—no minimum bids or reserve prices.

"December is usually a busy month as contractors look to get surplus equipment off their books, while others want to upgrade their fleets for a bargain," said Rob Giroux, Senior Vice President (US West). "We will have seven live auctions in our US West Region alone in December—28 total across the company, on top of our weekly IronPlanet, Marketplace-E, and GovPlanet events. Right now we have more than 75,000 items in our inventory ready for new owners—don't miss out! Bids can be made in person, online in real time, or by proxy online via PriorityBid."

Equipment highlights in the record-breaking Phoenix auction includes 200+ truck tractors, 70+ flatbed trucks, 60+ excavators, 55+ skid steers, 55+ loader backhoes, 700+ attachments, 390+ trailers, and more. For more information, including detailed equipment info and high-res photos, visit rbauction.com/Phoenix.

Other upcoming auctions in the US West include Sacramento, CA on Dec. 3 (2,700+ items); Denver, CO on Dec. 4 (2,600+ items); Los Angeles, CA on Dec. 13 – 14 (2,800+ items); Anthony, NM on Dec. 13 (500+) items; Salt Lake City, UT on Dec. 16 (900+ items); and Chehalis, WA on Dec. 20 (1,300+ items). Equipment will be added to these live auctions right up until sale day.

Specific equipment highlights:

Four Caterpillar 657G motor scrapers (2017 & 2016 models) selling in Los Angeles, CA

Four Caterpillar 623G elevating motor scrapers (2007 & 2006 models) selling in Phoenix, AZ

A 2005 JCI K400 FP portable crusher chassis selling in Anthony, NM

Four Kenworth C500 T/A T/A bed trucks selling in Denver, CO

A 2017 Caterpillar 950M wheel loader selling in Sacramento, CA

A 2019 John Deere 245G LC hydraulic excavator selling in Chehalis, WA

A 2016 Caterpillar 725C 6x6 articulated dump truck selling in Salt Lake City, UT

Ritchie Bros. will also sell a 120± acre industrial property in Imperial, CA during its Los Angeles auction on December 13 – 14. This property includes seven industrial buildings totaling 250,000± square feet. For complete details on this property, visit rbauction.com/realestate.

About Ritchie Bros.:

Established in 1958, Ritchie Bros. (NYSE and TSX: RBA) is a global asset management and disposition company, offering customers end-to-end solutions for buying and selling used heavy equipment, trucks and other assets. Operating in a number of sectors, including construction, transportation, agriculture, energy, oil and gas, mining, and forestry, the company's selling channels include: Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers, the world's largest industrial auctioneer offers live auction events with online bidding; IronPlanet, an online marketplace with featured weekly auctions and providing the exclusive IronClad Assurance® equipment condition certification; Marketplace-E, a controlled marketplace offering multiple price and timing options; Mascus, a leading European online equipment listing service; and Ritchie Bros. Private Treaty, offering privately negotiated sales. The company's suite of multichannel sales solutions also includes Ritchie Bros. Asset Solutions, a complete end-to-end asset management and disposition system. Ritchie Bros. also offers sector-specific solutions including GovPlanet, TruckPlanet, and Kruse Energy, plus equipment financing and leasing through Ritchie Bros. Financial Services. For more information about Ritchie Bros., visit RitchieBros.com.

Photos and video for embedding in media stories are available at rbauction.com/media.

