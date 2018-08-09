Ritchie Bros Auctioneers : . reports second quarter 2018 results 0 08/09/2018 | 11:22pm CEST Send by mail :

VANCOUVER, Aug. 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ - Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE & TSX: RBA, the "Company" or "Ritchie Bros.") reported the following results for the three months ended June 30, 2018: (All figures are presented in U.S. dollars) Net income attributable to stockholders of $45.7 million improved 159% compared to $17.6 million for the same quarter in 2017. Diluted earnings per share ("EPS") attributable to stockholders increased 163% to $0.42 versus $0.16 in the second quarter of 2017, while diluted adjusted EPS attributable to stockholders1 (non-GAAP measure) increased 27% to $0.42 from $0.33 in the same respective period. Other key second quarter highlights included: Consolidated results: Total revenues of $308.5 million increased 22% over the second quarter of 2017

increased 22% over the second quarter of 2017 Total Company agency proceeds 2 (non-GAAP measure) of $206.8 million increased 24% from $166.2 million in the second quarter of 2017

(non-GAAP measure) of increased 24% from in the second quarter of 2017 Cash provided by operating activities of $107.9 million for the six-month period ended June 30, 2018

for the six-month period ended Repayment of $27.3 million of long-term debt in the second quarter of 2018, and $56.6 million for the six months ended June 30, 2018

of long-term debt in the second quarter of 2018, and for the six months ended Increased quarterly cash dividend by 6% to $0.18 per share Auctions & Marketplaces ("A&M") segment: Gross Transaction Value ("GTV") 3 of $1.4 billion increased 14% from $1.3 billion in the second quarter of 2017

of increased 14% from in the second quarter of 2017 Total revenues of $274.3 million increased 21% from $226.4 million in the second quarter of 2017

increased 21% from in the second quarter of 2017 A&M agency proceeds 4 (non-GAAP measure) of $192.5 million increased 25% from $154.6 million in the second quarter of 2017

(non-GAAP measure) of increased 25% from in the second quarter of 2017 A&M revenue rate5 and A&M agency proceeds rate6 (non-GAAP measure), each improved 120 basis points ("bps") over the second quarter of 2017 "In the second quarter, we delivered strong double-digit revenue and agency proceeds growth on a combined company basis versus prior year through improved execution, positive price realization for our customers and increased A&M revenue rate. We had excellent performance in the US where we delivered strong live auction comps and achieved record quarterly online performance. Also, our US Strategic Accounts team drove strong growth through new customer acquisition. We also generated strong Services revenue growth with RB Financial Services up 42% and Mascus up 43% continuing their strong growth trajectory," said Ravi Saligram, Chief Executive Officer. Saligram continued, "We were pleased with our earnings growth and our strong operating cash flows in the quarter. This allowed us to pay down $27 million of long-term debt in the quarter and increase the dividend. As we enter the second half, we are encouraged to see our sales teams gaining traction on leveraging our multi-channel solutions and offering the appropriate channel that best meets individual customer needs." 1 Diluted adjusted EPS attributable to stockholders is a non-GAAP financial measure. The Company believes that comparing diluted adjusted EPS attributable to stockholders for different financial periods provides useful information about the growth or decline of its diluted EPS attributable to stockholders for the relevant financial period, and eliminates the financial impact of adjusting items the Company does not consider to be part of its normal operating results. Diluted adjusted EPS attributable to stockholders is calculated by dividing adjusted net income attributable to stockholders (non-GAAP measure), net of the effect of dilutive securities, by the weighted average number of dilutive shares outstanding. Diluted adjusted EPS attributable to stockholders is reconciled to the most directly comparable GAAP measures in the Company's consolidated financial statements under "Non-GAAP Measures". 2 The Company's income statement scorecard includes the non-GAAP measure performance metric, agency proceeds. Agency proceeds is also an element of the performance criteria for certain annual short-term incentive awards the Company grants to its employees and officers. The Company calculates agency proceeds by subtracting the cost of inventory sold and ancillary and logistical service expenses from total revenues. 3 GTV represents total proceeds from all items sold at the Company's live on site auctions and online marketplaces. GTV is not a measure of financial performance, liquidity, or revenue, and is not presented in the Company's consolidated financial statements. 4 A&M agency proceeds is a non-GAAP financial measure that provides useful information about the performance of the Company's A&M contracts for different financial periods. A&M agency proceeds is calculated as A&M total revenues less cost of inventory sold and is reconciled to the most directly comparable GAAP measures in the Company's consolidated financial statements under "Non-GAAP Measures". 5 The Company believes A&M segment total revenues are best understood by considering their relationship to GTV. The metric that the Company uses to measure that performance is A&M revenue rate, which is calculated as A&M total revenues divided by GTV. 6 A&M agency proceeds rate is a non-GAAP financial measure that provides useful information about the performance of our operations by comparing the margins we earn on our contracts for different financial periods. A&M agency proceeds rate is calculated by dividing A&M agency proceeds (non-GAAP measure) by GTV. A&M agency proceeds rate is reconciled to the most directly comparable GAAP measures in our consolidated financial statements under "Non-GAAP Measures". Financial Overview

(Unaudited)







(in U.S. $000's, except EPS) Three months ended June 30,

Six months ended June 30,

































% Change









% Change



2018

2017 2018 over

2017



2018

2017 2018 over

2017 Service revenues $ 214,346 $ 172,749 24%

$ 390,362 $ 296,128 32% Revenue from inventory sales

94,184

79,864 18%



178,346

155,912 14% Total revenues

308,530

252,613 22%



568,708

452,040 26% Costs of services

43,033

36,292 19%



79,690

60,632 31% Cost of inventory sold

81,702

71,726 14%



157,493

135,127 17% Selling, general and administrative expenses

101,259

74,377 36%



198,729

144,952 37% Acquisition-related costs

1,399

22,948 (94%)



3,032

31,575 (90%) Operating income

64,795

26,888 141%



97,668

50,485 93% Adjusted operating income (non-























GAAP measure)

64,795

51,061 27%



97,668

74,658 31% Net income attributable to stockholders

45,717

17,635 159%



62,855

28,012 124% Adjusted net income attributable to























stockholders (non-GAAP measure)

45,717

36,436 25%



62,855

49,103 28% Diluted earnings per share























attributable to stockholders $ 0.42 $ 0.16 163%

$ 0.58 $ 0.26 123% Diluted adjusted EPS attributable to























stockholders (non-GAAP measure) $ 0.42 $ 0.33 27%

$ 0.58 $ 0.45 29% GTV $ 1,426,412 $ 1,254,318 14%

$ 2,587,124 $ 2,153,728 20% Agency proceeds (non-GAAP measure) $ 206,848 $ 166,186 24%

$ 376,655 $ 290,685 30% A&M revenue $ 274,251 $ 226,373 21%

$ 506,818 $ 405,451 25% A&M revenue rate

19.2%

18.0% 120 bps



19.6%

18.8% 80 bps A&M agency proceeds (non-GAAP measure) $ 192,549 $ 154,647 25%

$ 349,325 $ 270,324 29% A&M agency proceeds rate (non-GAAP measure)

13.5%

12.3% 120 bps



13.5%

12.6% 90 bps Effective January 1, 2018, the Company adopted ASU 2014-09 Revenue from Contracts with Customers ("Topic 606"). Revenues from inventory sales and ancillary and logistical service revenues are presented gross of the related expenses rather than net. Accordingly, in addition to total revenues, the Company has added a new metric to its disclosures called agency proceeds (non-GAAP measure), which presents revenues as previously reported and is calculated as total revenues under Topic 606 less the cost of inventory sold and ancillary and logistical service expenses. Prior periods presented have been restated to conform with this new revenue standard. For further details on Topic 606, refer to the Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2017 and the Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q for the periods ended March 31, 2018 and June 30, 2018. Results of operations – second quarter update

For the three months ended June 30, 2018 Consolidated Performance Highlights Total revenues increased 22% to $308.5 million in a supply environment that continues to be constrained. Total revenue growth was driven by incremental volume from the acquisition of IronPlanet (the "Acquisition"). The second quarter included three full months of Acquisition volume versus one month of post-Acquisition activity in the second quarter last year. The increase was also due to positive performance of the Company's live on site auctions and online marketplaces driven by continued price realization, increase in sales of inventory, partial fee harmonization, and an increase in ancillary and logistical services. Foreign exchange had a positive impact on total revenues in the second quarter of 2018. Agency proceeds (non-GAAP measure) improved 24% to $206.8 million versus $166.2 million in the second quarter of 2017 driven by growth in GTV and service revenues, which includes higher fee revenues related to the partial fee harmonization. Costs of services increased 19% to $43.0 million in the second quarter. The increase was primarily due to the Acquisition, which included three months of costs associated with inspection and appraisal activities versus one month of costs in the second quarter last year. Increases were also driven by incremental costs supporting the growth within the Company's service revenues including ancillary and logistical services. Selling, general and administrative ("SG&A") expenses increased $26.9 million, or 36% in the second quarter of 2018 compared to the second quarter of 2017. This increase is primarily due to the Acquisition, investment in talent to support growth of the Company's businesses and initiatives, higher incentive compensation driven by year-over-year performance and enhanced sales compensation plans, and an increase in professional fees. Operating income increased 141% during the second quarter of 2018 to $64.8 million, compared to the second quarter of 2017. This increase is primarily driven from higher total revenues and lower acquisition-related costs, partially offset by higher costs of services, depreciation and amortization, and SG&A expenses. Adjusted operating income7 (non-GAAP measure) increased 27% during the second quarter of 2018 compared to the second quarter of 2017, which excludes the impact of non-recurring acquisition-related costs, and an impairment loss recognized on various technology assets in the second quarter of 2017. There were no adjusting items in the second quarter of 2018. Net income attributable to stockholders increased $28.1 million, or 159%, in the second quarter of 2018 compared to the second quarter of 2017. This improvement is primarily due to operating income growth, partially offset by higher income tax expense and interest expense. Adjusted net income attributed to stockholders8 (non-GAAP measure) increased 25% during the second quarter of 2018. Primarily for the same reasons noted above, diluted EPS attributable to stockholders improved 163% to $0.42 in the second quarter of 2018 compared to diluted EPS attributable to stockholders of $0.16 in the second quarter of 2017. Diluted adjusted EPS attributed to stockholders (non-GAAP measure) increased 27% during the second quarter of 2018. 7 Adjusted operating income is a non-GAAP measure. The Company uses income statement and balance sheet performance scorecards to align its operations with its strategic priorities. The Company concentrates on a limited number of metrics to ensure focus and to facilitate quarterly performance discussions. The Company's income statement scorecard includes the performance metric, adjusted operating income. The Company believes that comparing adjusted operating income for different financial periods provides useful information about the growth or decline of operating income for the relevant financial period. The Company calculates adjusted operating income by eliminating from operating income the pre-tax effects of significant non-recurring items that it does not consider to be part of its normal operating results, such as acquisition-related costs, management reorganization costs, severance, retention, gains/losses on sale of certain property, plant and equipment, impairment losses, and certain other items, which the Company refers to as 'adjusting items'. Adjusted operating income is reconciled to the most directly comparable GAAP measures in the Company's consolidated financial statements under "Non-GAAP Measures". 8 Adjusted net income attributable to stockholders is a non-GAAP financial measure. The Company believes that comparing adjusted net income attributable to stockholders for different financial periods provides useful information about the growth or decline of its net income attributable to stockholders for the relevant financial period, and eliminates the financial impact of adjusting items. The Company does not consider to be part of its normal operating results. Adjusted net income attributable to stockholders represents net income attributable to stockholders excluding the effects of adjusting items and is reconciled to the most directly comparable GAAP measures in the Company's consolidated financial statements under "Non-GAAP Measures". Auctions & Marketplaces Segment Performance Highlights GTV increased 14% to $1.4 billion in the second quarter compared to $1.3 billion in the second quarter of 2017. The increase is primarily attributable to the Acquisition, improved live and online auction performance, strong price performance and a higher-value equipment mix in both live and online auctions. The increase was partially offset by continuing equipment supply constraints, as well as the reduction in the number of live industrial on site auctions and sale days over the comparative period. A&M total revenues increased 21% to $274.3 million in the second quarter compared to $226.4 million in the second quarter of 2017 led by incremental volume from the Acquisition, improved live and online auction performance, increased volume of inventory contracts, and the partial fee harmonization. A&M revenue rate for the second quarter was 19.2%; a 120-basis point increase over the same quarter last year. A&M agency proceeds (non-GAAP measure) improved 25% to $192.5 million versus $154.6 million in the second quarter of 2017 driven by GTV and service revenues growth and higher fee revenues. The overall A&M agency proceeds rate (non-GAAP measure) improved 120 basis points to 13.5% from 12.3% in the second quarter of 2017. Dividend Information

The Company declared on August 9, 2018, a quarterly cash dividend of $0.18 per common share payable on September 19, 2018 to shareholders of record on August 29, 2018. Q2 2018 Earnings Conference Call

Ritchie Bros. is hosting a conference call to discuss its financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2018, at 8am Pacific time / 11 am Eastern time / 4 pm GMT on August 10, 2018. The replay of the webcast will be available through September 7, 2018. Conference call and webcast details are available at the following link:

https://investor.ritchiebros.com About Ritchie Bros. Established in 1958, Ritchie Bros. (NYSE and TSX: RBA) is a global asset management and disposition company, offering customers end-to-end solutions for buying and selling used heavy equipment, trucks and other assets. Operating in a multitude of sectors, including construction, transportation, agriculture, energy, oil and gas, mining, and forestry, the Company's selling channels include: Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers, the world's largest industrial auctioneer offering live on site auction events with online bidding; IronPlanet, an online marketplace with featured weekly auctions and providing its exclusive IronClad Assurance® equipment condition certification program; Marketplace-E, an online auction marketplace; Mascus, a leading European online equipment listing service; and Ritchie Bros. Private Treaty, offering privately negotiated sales. The Company also offers sector-specific solutions including GovPlanet, TruckPlanet, and Kruse Energy Auctioneers, plus equipment financing and leasing through Ritchie Bros. Financial Services. For more information about the unprecedented choice provided by Ritchie Bros., visit RitchieBros.com. Forward-looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable U.S. and Canadian securities legislation (collectively, "forward-looking statements"), including, in particular, statements regarding future financial and operational results, including growth prospects and payment of dividends. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, although not always, identified by words such as "expect", "plan", "anticipate", "project", "target", "potential", "schedule", "forecast", "budget", "estimate", "intend" or "believe" and similar expressions or their negative connotations, or statements that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could", "should" or "might" occur. All such forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management as of the date such statements are made. Forward-looking statements necessarily involve assumptions, risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond the Company's control, including the numerous factors that influence the supply of and demand for used equipment; economic and other conditions in local, regional and global sectors; the Company's ability to successfully integrate IronPlanet, and to receive the anticipated benefits of the Acquisition; and the risks and uncertainties set forth in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2017, which is available on the SEC, SEDAR, and Company websites. The foregoing list is not exhaustive of the factors that may affect the Company's forward-looking statements. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, and actual results may differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, these forward-looking statements. Forward looking statements are made as of the date of this news release and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update the information contained herein unless required by applicable securities legislation. For the reasons set forth above, you should not place undue reliance on forward looking statements. GTV and Selected Condensed Consolidated Financial Information

GTV and Condensed Consolidated Income Statements

(Expressed in thousands of United States dollars, except share and per share amounts)

(Unaudited)

























(in U.S. $000's, except EPS)

Three months ended June 30, 2018



Six months ended June 30, 2018









% Change









% Change



2018

2017 2018 over

2017



2018

2017 2018 over

2017 GTV $ 1,426,412 $ 1,254,318 14%

$ 2,587,124 $ 2,153,728 20% Revenues:























Service revenues $ 214,346 $ 172,749 24%

$ 390,362 $ 296,128 32%

Revenue from inventory sales

94,184

79,864 18%



178,346

155,912 14% Total revenues

308,530

252,613 22%



568,708

452,040 26% Operating expenses:























Costs of services

43,033

36,292 19%



79,690

60,632 31%

Cost of inventory sold

81,702

71,726 14%



157,493

135,127 17%

SG&A expenses

101,259

74,377 36%



198,729

144,952 37%

Acquisition-related costs

1,399

22,948 (94%)



3,032

31,575 (90%)

Depreciation and amortization expenses

16,537

11,872 39%



32,728

22,210 47%

Gain on disposition of property, plant and equipment

(271)

(308) (12%)



(616)

(1,029) (40%)

Impairment loss

-

8,911 (100%)



-

8,911 (100%)

Foreign exchange loss (gain)

76

(93) (182%)



(16)

(823) (98%) Total operating expenses

243,735

225,725 8%



471,040

401,555 17% Operating income

64,795

26,888 141%



97,668

50,485 93% Interest expense

(10,937)

(8,620) 27%



(22,247)

(16,753) 33% Other, net

900

3,470 (74%)



1,813

5,754 (68%) Income before income taxes

54,758

21,738 152%



77,234

39,486 96% Income tax expense

9,031

4,025 124%



14,300

11,340 26% Net income $ 45,727 $ 17,713 158%

$ 62,934 $ 28,146 124% Net income attributable to:























Stockholders $ 45,717 $ 17,635 159%

$ 62,855 $ 28,012 124%

Non-controlling interests

10

78 (87%)



79

134 (41%)

$ 45,727 $ 17,713 158%

$ 62,934 $ 28,146 124% Earnings per share attributable





















to stockholders:























Basic $ 0.42 $ 0.16 163%

$ 0.58 $ 0.26 123%

Diluted $ 0.42 $ 0.16 163%

$ 0.58 $ 0.26 123% Weighted average number of share outstanding:























Basic

107,864,030

107,004,902 1%



107,610,679

106,928,672 1%

Diluted

109,019,708

108,238,660 1%



108,832,776

108,014,228 1% Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Expressed in thousands of United States dollars, except share data)

(Unaudited)















June 30,



December 31,



2018



2017 Assets





















Cash and cash equivalents $ 210,566

$ 267,910 Restricted cash

118,714



63,206 Trade and other receivables

188,993



92,105 Inventory

63,636



38,238 Other current assets

28,765



27,610 Income taxes receivable

12,988



19,418 Total current assets

623,662



508,487











Property, plant and equipment

512,527



526,581 Equity-accounted investments

6,674



7,408 Other non-current assets

26,188



24,146 Intangible assets

253,036



261,094 Goodwill

672,909



670,922 Deferred tax assets

22,530



18,674 Total assets $ 2,117,526

$ 2,017,312











Liabilities and Equity





















Auction proceeds payable $ 324,505

$ 199,245 Trade and other payables

150,785



164,553 Income taxes payable

6,874



732 Short-term debt

4,056



7,018 Current portion of long-term debt

9,086



16,907 Total current liabilities

495,306



388,455











Long-term debt

741,278



795,985 Other non-current liabilities

39,130



46,773 Deferred tax liabilities

37,348



32,334 Total liabilities

1,313,062



1,263,547











Contingencies









Contingently redeemable performance











share units

12,965



9,014 Stockholders' equity:











Share capital:













Common stock; no par value, unlimited shares













authorized, issued and outstanding shares:













108,202,351 (December 31, 2017: 107,269,783)

166,898



138,582

Additional paid-in capital

41,410



41,005

Retained earnings

628,341



602,609

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(50,280)



(42,514) Stockholders' equity

786,369



739,682 Non-controlling interest

5,130



5,069 Total stockholders' equity

791,499



744,751 Total liabilities and equity $ 2,117,526

$ 2,017,312 Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(Expressed in thousands of United States dollars)

(Unaudited)











Six months ended June 30,

2018



2017 Cash provided by (used in):









Operating activities:











Net income $ 62,934

$ 28,146

Adjustments for items not affecting cash:













Depreciation and amortization expenses

32,728



22,210



Impairment loss

-



8,911



Stock option compensation expense

4,483



8,076



Equity-classified PSU expense

6,261



2,045



Deferred income tax expense (recovery)

922



(4,823)



Unrealized foreign exchange loss (gain)

92



(1,487)



Amortization of debt issuance costs

2,073



1,057



Other, net

(4,879)



(1,820)

Net changes in operating assets and liabilities

3,244



53,692 Net cash provided by operating activities

107,858



116,007 Investing activities:











Acquisition of IronPlanet, net of cash acquired

-



(674,080)

Property, plant and equipment additions

(5,802)



(4,274)

Intangible asset additions

(12,273)



(10,124)

Proceeds on disposition of property, plant and equipment

1,633



2,451

Other, net

(4,674)



- Net cash used in investing activities

(21,116)



(686,027) Financing activities:











Dividends paid to stockholders

(36,588)



(36,348)

Dividends paid to NCI

-



(41)

Issuances of share capital

18,049



6,033

Payment of withholding taxes on issuance of shares

(3,357)



-

Proceeds from short-term debt

308



6,850

Repayment of short-term debt

(3,372)



(17,208)

Proceeds from long-term debt

-



325,000

Repayment of long-term debt

(56,555)



(100,575)

Debt issue costs

-



(12,388)

Repayment of finance lease obligations

(1,774)



(858)

Other, net

(1,176)



(1,350) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities

(84,465)



169,115 Effect of changes in foreign currency rates on











cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash

(4,113)



10,310

Decrease

(1,836)



(390,595)

Beginning of period

331,116



758,089 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, end of period $ 329,280

$ 367,494 A&M Segment Information

(Expressed in thousands of United States dollars)

(Unaudited)

























(in U.S. $000's)

Three months ended June 30,



Six months ended June 30,









% Change









% Change



2018

2017 2018 over

2017



2018

2017 2018 over

2017 Service revenues $ 180,067 $ 146,509 23%

$ 328,472 $ 249,539 32% Revenue from inventory sales

94,184

79,864 18%



178,346

155,912 14% Total revenues

274,251

226,373 21%



506,818

405,451 25% Costs of services

21,381

20,978 2%



42,829

33,565 28% Cost of inventory sold

81,702

71,726 14%



157,493

135,127 17% SG&A expenses

95,959

70,977 35%



188,961

138,088 37% Impairment loss

-

8,911 (100%)



-

8,911 (100%) A&M profit $ 75,209 $ 53,781 40%

$ 117,535 $ 89,760 31% Selected Data

(Unaudited) Live industrial auction data



















As at and for three months ended June 30,

As at and for the six months ended June 30,





% Change





% Change

2018 2017 2018 over

2017

2018 2017 2018 over

2017 Number of consignments at industrial auctions 14,700 16,700 (12%)

25,450 28,050 (9%) Number of bidder registrations at industrial auctions 141,500 163,500 (13%)

260,500 278,000 (6%) Number of buyers at industrial auctions 36,350 40,400 (10%)

65,350 69,550 (6%) Number of lots at industrial auctions 103,500 108,000 (4%)

184,500 192,000 (4%) Number of permanent operational sites 35 39 (10%)

35 39 (10%) Number of regional operational sites 5 6 (17%)

5 6 (17%) Total auction sites 40 45 (11%)

40 45 (11%) Number of industrial auctions 50 70 (29%)

85 111 (23%) Additional Topic 606 Information The following table reconciles revenues as previously reported to total revenues under Topic 606:

















Prior to January 1, 2018

New Revenue Standard Adjustments

On and after January 1, 2018 (in U.S. $000's)

Revenues as previously

reported (a)

Cost of inventory sold1

(b)

Ancillary and logistical service expenses2 (c)

Total revenues under the

new standard

(a)+(b)+(c)=(d) Quarter ended:















December 31, 2017 $ 178,785 $ 98,895 $ 14,070 $ 291,750 September 30, 2017

141,047

72,476

13,878

227,401 June 30, 2017

166,186

71,726

14,701

252,613 March 31, 2017

124,499

63,401

11,527

199,427 Full year 2017 $ 610,517 $ 306,498 $ 54,176 $ 971,191 The following table reconciles cost of services as previously reported to cost of services under Topic 606:

















Prior to January 1, 2018

New Revenue Standard Adjustments

On and after January 1, 2018 (in U.S. $000's)

Costs of services (a)

Ancillary and logistical service

expenses2 (b)

Costs of services under the new

standard (a) + (b) = (c) Quarter ended:











December 31, 2017 $ 25,026 $ 14,070 $ 39,096 September 30, 2017

19,583

13,878

33,461 June 30, 2017

21,591

14,701

36,292 March 31, 2017

12,813

11,527

24,340 Full year 2017 $ 79,013 $ 54,176 $ 133,189 1. These amounts were historically disclosed under the Consolidated Financial Statement note entitled "Revenue" and are now presented on the face of the Company's consolidated income statements effective January 1, 2018. Second and third quarter 2017 amounts were restated in the fourth quarter of 2017 to conform with current presentation of certain government contracts. 2. Effective January 1, 2018, ancillary and logistical service expenses are now reported within costs of services under the Consolidated Financial Statement note entitled "Operating Expenses". Non-GAAP Measures

This news release makes reference to various non-GAAP measures. These measures do not have a standardized meaning and are, therefore, unlikely to be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies. The presentation of this financial information, which is not prepared under any comprehensive set of accounting rules or principles, is not intended to be considered in isolation of, or as a substitute for, the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. The following table presents the Company's agency proceeds (non-GAAP measure) and agency proceeds adjusted operating income rate (non-GAAP measure) results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2018 and 2017, as well as reconciles those metrics to total revenues and operating income margin, which are the most directly comparable GAAP measures in, or calculated from, the Company's consolidated income statements:

























(in U.S. $000's)

Three months ended June 30,



Six months ended June 30,









% Change









% Change



2018

2017 2018 over

2017



2018

2017 2018 over

2017 Operating income $ 64,795 $ 26,888 141%

$ 97,668 $ 50,485 93% Pre-tax adjusting items:























Accelerated vesting of assumed options

-

4,752 (100%)



-

4,752 (100%)

Acquisition and finance structure advisory

-

9,063 (100%)



-

9,063 (100%)

Severance and retention

-

1,447 (100%)



-

1,447 (100%)

Impairment loss

-

8,911 (100%)



-

8,911 (100%) Adjusted operating income























(non-GAAP measure)

64,795

51,061 27%



97,668

74,658 31%























Total revenues

308,530

252,613 22%



568,708

452,040 26%

Less: cost of inventory sold

(81,702)

(71,726) 14%



(157,493)

(135,127) 17%

Less: ancillary and logistical service























expenses

(19,980)

(14,701) 36%



(34,560)

(26,228) 32% Agency proceeds (non-GAAP measure) $ 206,848 $ 166,186 24%

$ 376,655 $ 290,685 30%























Operating income margin

21.0%

10.6% 1040 bps



17.2%

11.2% 600 bps Agency proceeds adjusted operating























income rate (non-GAAP measure)

31.3%

30.7% 60 bps



25.9%

25.7% 20 bps Three months ended June 30, 2018 compared with three months ended June 30, 2017

There were no adjusting items for the three months ended June 30, 2018. The adjusting items for the three months ended June 30, 2017 were: $4.8 million ( $4.8 million after tax, or $0.04 per diluted share) of stock option compensation expense related to the accelerated vesting of certain IronPlanet stock options assumed as part of the Acquisition

( after tax, or per diluted share) of stock option compensation expense related to the accelerated vesting of certain IronPlanet stock options assumed as part of the Acquisition $9.1 million ( $6.6 million after tax, or $0.06 per diluted share) of acquisition and finance structure advisory costs

( after tax, or per diluted share) of acquisition and finance structure advisory costs $1.4 million ( $0.9 million after tax, or $0.01 per diluted share) of severance and retention costs in a corporate reorganization that followed the Acquisition

( after tax, or per diluted share) of severance and retention costs in a corporate reorganization that followed the Acquisition $8.9 million ( $6.6 million after tax, or $0.06 per diluted share) impairment loss recognized on various technology assets Six months ended June 30, 2018 compared with six months ended June 30, 2017

There were no adjusting items for the six months ended June 30, 2018. The adjusting items for the six months ended June 30, 2017 were all recognized in the second quarter of 2017 and are detailed above. The following table presents the Company's adjusted net income attributable to stockholders (non-GAAP measure) and diluted adjusted EPS attributable to stockholders (non-GAAP measure) results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2018, and 2017, as well as reconciles those metrics to net income attributable to stockholders and diluted EPS attributable to stockholders, which are the most directly comparable GAAP measures in the Company's consolidated income statements:























(in U.S. $000's, except share and

Three months ended June 30,

Six months ended June 30, per share data)







% Change







% Change



2018

2017 2018 over

2017

2018

2017 2018 over 2017 Net income attributable to stockholders $ 45,717 $ 17,635 159% $ 62,855 $ 28,012 124% Pre-tax adjusting items:





















Accelerated vesting of assumed options

-

4,752 (100%)

-

4,752 (100%)

Acquisition and finance structure advisory

-

9,063 (100%)

-

9,063 (100%)

Severance and retention

-

1,447 (100%)

-

1,447 (100%)

Impairment loss

-

8,911 (100%)

-

8,911 (100%) Current income tax effect of adjusting



















items:





















Acquisition and finance structure advisory

-

(2,447) (100%)

-

(2,447) (100%)

Severance and retention

-

(564) (100%)

-

(564) (100%)

Impairment loss

-

(2,361) (100%)

-

(2,361) (100%) Current income tax adjusting item:



















Change in uncertain tax provision

-

- n/a

-

2,290 (100%) Adjusted net income attributable to





















stockholders (non-GAAP measure) $ 45,717 $ 36,436 25% $ 62,855 $ 49,103 28% Effect of dilutive securities $ - $ (545) (100%) $ - $ (176) (100%) Weighted average number of





















dilutive shares outstanding

109,019,708

108,238,660 1%

108,832,776

108,014,228 1%





















Diluted earnings per share





















attributable to stockholders $ 0.42 $ 0.16 163%

0.58

0.26 123% Diluted adjusted EPS attributable to





















stockholders (non-GAAP measure) $ 0.42 $ 0.33 27%

0.58

0.45 29% Three months ended June 30, 2018 compared with three months ended June 30, 2017



There were no adjusting items for the three months ended June 30, 2018. The adjusting items for the three months ended June 30, 2017 were: $4.8 million ( $4.8 million after tax, or $0.04 per diluted share) of stock option compensation expense related to the accelerated vesting of certain IronPlanet stock options assumed as part of the Acquisition

( after tax, or per diluted share) of stock option compensation expense related to the accelerated vesting of certain IronPlanet stock options assumed as part of the Acquisition $9.1 million ( $6.6 million after tax, or $0.06 per diluted share) of acquisition and finance structure advisory costs

( after tax, or per diluted share) of acquisition and finance structure advisory costs $1.4 million ( $0.9 million after tax, or $0.01 per diluted share) of severance and retention costs in a corporate reorganization that followed the Acquisition

( after tax, or per diluted share) of severance and retention costs in a corporate reorganization that followed the Acquisition $8.9 million ( $6.6 million after tax, or $0.06 per diluted share) impairment loss recognized on various technology assets Six months ended June 30, 2018 compared with six months ended June 30, 2017

There were no adjusting items for the six months ended June 30, 2018. The adjusting items for the six months ended June 30, 2017 were: Recognized in the second quarter of 2017 As detailed above. Recognized in the first quarter of 2017 $2.3 million (or $0.02 per diluted share) charge related to the change in uncertain tax provisions The following table presents the Company's agency proceeds (non-GAAP measure) results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2018 and 2017, as well as reconciles that metric to total revenues, which is the most directly comparable GAAP measure in the Company's consolidated income statements:











(in U.S. $000's)

Three months ended June 30,

Six months ended June 30,









% Change







% Change



2018

2017 2018 over

2017

2018

2017 2018 over 2017 Total revenues $ 308,530 $ 252,613 22% $ 568,708 $ 452,040 26%

Less: cost of inventory sold

(81,702)

(71,726) 14%

(157,493)

(135,127) 17%

Less: ancillary and logistical service























expenses

(19,980)

(14,701) 36%

(34,560)

(26,228) 32% Agency proceeds (non-GAAP measure) $ 206,848 $ 166,186 24% $ 376,655 $ 290,685 30% The following table presents the Company's A&M agency proceeds (non-GAAP measure) and A&M agency proceeds rate (non-GAAP measure) results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2018, and 2017, as well as reconciles those metrics to A&M total revenues and A&M revenue rate, which are the most directly comparable GAAP measures in, ore calculated from, the Company's consolidated financial statements:























(in U.S. $000's)

Three months ended June 30,

Six months ended June 30,









% Change







% Change



2018

2017 2018 over

2017

2018

2017 2018 over

2017 A&M total revenues $ 274,251 $ 226,373 21% $ 506,818 $ 405,451 25%

Less: cost of inventory sold

(81,702)

(71,726) 14%

(157,493)

(135,127) 17% A&M agency proceeds (non-GAAP measure)

192,549

154,647 25%

349,325

270,324 29%





















GTV $ 1,426,412 $ 1,254,318 14% $ 2,587,124 $ 2,153,728 20%





















A&M revenue rate

19.2%

18.0% 120 bps

19.6%

18.8% 80 bps A&M agency proceeds rate





















(non-GAAP measure)

13.5%

12.3% 120 bps

13.5%

12.6% 90 bps View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ritchie-bros-reports-second-quarter-2018-results-300695171.html SOURCE Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers

