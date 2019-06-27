Log in
RITCHIE BROS. AUCTIONEERS INC

(RBA)
Ritchie Bros Auctioneers : . to conduct its largest-ever Japan auction next week

06/27/2019

NARITA, JAPAN (June 27, 2019) - Next week, Ritchie Bros. will conduct its largest-ever auction in Japan, selling more than 330 equipment items and trucks for dozens of owners at its site in Narita on July 2. The record-breaking inventory includes a large number of late-model, low-hour units, as well as many EPA-compliant machines-all items will be sold without minimum bids or reserve prices.

'This record-breaking auction is a testament to the relationships we've developed with our consignors in Japan, particularly Nippon Caterpillar, as well as Kanamoto, Kubota Kenki, and Mitsui Sumitomo Finance,' said Ivan Wang, General Manager for Japan, Ritchie Bros. 'Next week's auction will have a huge selection of Caterpillar excavators, dozers, and loaders, along with other popular Asian manufacturers like Komatsu, Kubota, Hitachi, Takeuchi and Mitsubishi.'

Mr. Wang added, 'This auction also has more than 85 EPA-compliant items that should garner interest from buyers in the United States and Canada. We encourage overseas buyers to check the items out on our website at rbauction.com.'

Specific equipment highlights in the Narita auction include 210+ excavators, 15+ dozers, 15+ compactors, 10 loaders, and more. Bids can be made in the auction onsite at 245-2771 Taragai, Chiba Prefecture, Narita, Japan; or online in real time at rbauction.com. The auction will begin promptly at 8:30 a.m. local Narita time on July 2, 2019.

'We've seen a steady growth of international buyers attending our Narita auctions over the last two years, and we expect that trend to continue,' said Karl Werner, President International, Ritchie Bros. 'Buyers look to source equipment from Japan because of its reputation for well-maintained machines. With a large volume of EPA-compliant machines in this auction, we expect strong demand from North American buyers.'

For more information about the July 2 Narita auction, visit rbauction.com.

About Ritchie Bros.

Established in 1958, Ritchie Bros. (NYSE and TSX: RBA) is a global asset management and disposition company, offering customers end-to-end solutions for buying and selling used heavy equipment, trucks and other assets. Operating in a multitude of sectors, including construction, transportation, agriculture, energy, oil and gas, mining, and forestry, the company's selling channels include: Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers, the world's largest industrial auctioneer offers live auction events with online bidding; IronPlanet, an online marketplace with featured weekly auctions and providing its exclusive IronClad Assurance(R) equipment condition certification; Marketplace-E, an online marketplace offering multiple price and timing options; Mascus, a leading European online equipment listing service; and Ritchie Bros. Private Treaty, offering privately negotiated sales. The company also offers sector-specific solutions including GovPlanet, TruckPlanet, Kruse Energy Auctioneers, and Cat(R) auctions, plus equipment financing and leasing through Ritchie Bros. Financial Services. For more information about the unprecedented choice provided by Ritchie Bros., visit RitchieBros.com.

Photos and video for embedding in media stories are available at rbauction.com/media.

For more information, please contact:
Ian Malinski
Media Relations Manager
+1(778) 331-5432
CorpComm@rbauction.com

Disclaimer

Ritchie Bros Auctioneers Inc. published this content on 27 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 June 2019 21:14:04 UTC
EPS Revisions
