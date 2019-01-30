Ritchie Bros Auctioneers : 11,500+ items and counting for Ritchie Bros.' premier six-day Orlando event

20+ acres added for additional equipment merchandising for this year's February Orlando auction



ORLANDO, FL, Jan. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - Adding 20 extra acres for equipment display, Ritchie Bros. is aiming to make the February 2019 Orlando auction its best yet. With three weeks remaining until the six-day mega auction, there are already 11,500+ equipment items and trucks listed to be sold for companies across the United States and internationally—up approximately 15 percent from the same time last year.

Equipment highlights include 665+ excavators, 305+ dozers, 580+ compactors, 340+ loaders, 270 skid steers, 190 articulated dump trucks, 85 cranes, 425+ aerial work platforms, 395+ truck tractors, 400+ trailers, 140+ pickups, thousands of attachments, and more.

"We want to fill every inch of our now 220-acre site with the biggest and best used equipment available and we are well on our way," said Jeff Jeter, President (US Sales), Ritchie Bros. "We already have a massive selection of great late-model equipment and trucks—anything you could possibly need for an upcoming project—with plenty more gear still to be consigned and delivered before the auction starts on February 18."

Preliminary Auction Schedule (check rbauction.com/Orlando2019 for the most up-to-date info):

Day 1: Monday Feb. 18 — skid-steer loaders, multi-terrain loaders, loader backhoes, telescopic forklifts, rough-terrain forklifts, scissor lifts, boom lifts, light towers





Day 2: Tuesday Feb. 19 — wheel loaders, motor graders, motor scrapers, drilling equipment, agricultural equipment, forestry equipment





Day 3: Wednesday Feb. 20 — dozers, articulated dump trucks, rock trucks, cranes, compaction equipment, aggregate and crushing equipment





Day 4: Thursday Feb. 21 — excavators, dump trucks, water trucks, vacuum trucks, bucket trucks, digger derrick trucks, mixer trucks, concrete pump trucks, mechanics trucks





Day 5, Friday Feb. 22 — truck tractors, winch trucks, trailers, motor homes, collector cars





— truck tractors, winch trucks, trailers, motor homes, collector cars Day 6, Saturday Feb. 23 – bed trucks, flatbed trucks, van trucks, cargo vans, pickups, automobiles, collector cars

Bringing the Ritchie Bros. network together in Orlando – items being sold offsite

For the second consecutive year, to accommodate several premier packages, Ritchie Bros. will sell some offsite equipment by photo via its virtual sales option. These offsite items will have online inspection reports available and a majority will be backed by the company's IronClad Assurance. Ritchie Bros. will also sell more than 500 collector cars virtually in Orlando on February 22 – 23. Ritchie Bros.' collector car division, Leake Auction Company, will be holding an auction in Oklahoma City, OK that will be simulcast live and accepting bids in Orlando—vehicle highlights include a 2005 Ford GT in Quicksilver, a 1965 Kirkham Shelby Cobra Replica, a 1970 Plymouth Superbird, and more.

For more information about the Orlando auction, visit rbauction.com/Orlando2019.

About Ritchie Bros.:

Established in 1958, Ritchie Bros. (NYSE and TSX: RBA) is a global asset management and disposition company, offering customers end-to-end solutions for buying and selling used heavy equipment, trucks and other assets. Operating in a multitude of sectors, including construction, transportation, agriculture, energy, oil and gas, mining, and forestry, the company's selling channels include: Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers, the world's largest industrial auctioneer offers live auction events with online bidding; IronPlanet, an online marketplace with featured weekly auctions and providing its exclusive IronClad Assurance® equipment condition certification; Marketplace-E, an online marketplace offering multiple price and timing options; Mascus, a leading European online equipment listing service; and Ritchie Bros. Private Treaty, offering privately negotiated sales. The company also offers sector-specific solutions including GovPlanet, TruckPlanet, Kruse Energy Auctioneers , and Cat® auctions, plus equipment financing and leasing through Ritchie Bros. Financial Services. For more information about the unprecedented choice provided by Ritchie Bros., visit RitchieBros.com.

Photos and video for embedding in media stories are available at rbauction.com/media.

