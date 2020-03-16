Ritchie Bros Auctioneers Incorporated : US$44+ million of equipment sold in Ritchie Bros.' Las Vegas, NV auction

Approximately 85% of bidders participated online, purchasing 61% of the assets in the auction

LAS VEGAS, March 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - Last week in Vegas Ritchie Bros. sold more than 2,750 equipment items and trucks for US$44+ million, with approximately 61% of purchases made by online buyers.

More than 6,800 people from 55 countries registered to bid in the two-day Las Vegas sale (March 12 – 13, 2020)—setting a new Las Vegas site record—this included 5,800+ online bidders. Approximately 86% of the equipment was purchased by buyers outside the state of Nevada, including international buyers from as far away as Japan, Peru, and the United Kingdom.

"With CONEXPO/CON-AGG running concurrently with our auction we expected to see a large percentage of online buyers and were happy to see 24% of online purchases were made through our mobile application," said Bill Walton Jr., Vice President – Sales, Ritchie Bros. "Our Las Vegas auctions held during CONEXPO are always fantastic and this year did not disappoint, with our biggest crowd ever, a great lineup of gear, and solid prices."

Equipment highlights in Ritchie Bros.' Las Vegas auction included 225+ truck tractors, 135+ excavators, 100+ loaders, 70+ skid steers, 50+ loader backhoes, 85+ aerial work platforms, and more. Specific sales highlights included a 2008 Caterpillar D10T dozer that sold for US$365,000; a 2017 Caterpillar 982M wheel loader that sold for US$215,000; and an unused 2020 Kenworth T880 mixer truck that sold for US$187,500—all proceeds from the sale of the Kenworth mixer truck are being donated to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, Wounded Warrior Project, Make-A-Wish Foundation, and the Ronald McDonald House in Rochester, MN.

AUCTION QUICK FACTS: LAS VEGAS, NV (March 2020)

Total gross transactional value – US$44+ million

US$44+ million Amount sold to online bidders – US$27+ million

US$27+ million Total registered bidders (in person and online) – 6,800+

6,800+ Registered online bidders – 5,800+

5,800+ Total lots sold – 2,750+

2,750+ Number of sellers – 495+

Ritchie Bros. currently has more than 70,000 equipment items, trucks, and other assets listed for sale through its auctions and marketplaces. For a complete list of upcoming auctions and equipment available, visit rbauction.com and ironplanet.com.

About Ritchie Bros.:

Established in 1958, Ritchie Bros. (NYSE and TSX: RBA) is a global asset management and disposition company, offering customers end-to-end solutions for buying and selling used heavy equipment, trucks and other assets. Operating in a number of sectors, including construction, transportation, agriculture, energy, oil and gas, mining, and forestry, the company's selling channels include: Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers, the world's largest industrial auctioneer offers live auction events with online bidding; IronPlanet, an online marketplace with featured weekly auctions and providing the exclusive IronClad Assurance® equipment condition certification; Marketplace-E, a controlled marketplace offering multiple price and timing options; Mascus, a leading European online equipment listing service; and Ritchie Bros. Private Treaty, offering privately negotiated sales. The company's suite of multichannel sales solutions also includes Ritchie Bros. Asset Solutions, a complete end-to-end asset management and disposition system. Ritchie Bros. also offers sector-specific solutions including GovPlanet, TruckPlanet, and Kruse Energy, plus equipment financing and leasing through Ritchie Bros. Financial Services. For more information about Ritchie Bros., visit RitchieBros.com.

